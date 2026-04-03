TROIS-RIVIERES TO HOST THE GreenP3R RALLYCROSS OF CANADA ENTIRELY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY ON AUGUST 22 AND 23

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Friday, April 3rd, 2026 — The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) confirms the return of international rallycross with the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada, a second weekend of competition on August 22nd and 23rd, 2026, on its renowned mixed asphalt-and-dirt urban circuit. This new event will feature the RallyXAmericas series, powered exclusively by renewable energy, including electricity, and showcasing top drivers such as American Tanner Foust, Swedish Oliver Eriksson, Jamaican Fraser McConnell, and multiple champion Robin Larsson.

Fans will be treated to the spectacular performance of the electric FC1 cars — producing more than 1,000 hp (787 kW) and already seen on the Trifluvian winter ice in 2023 — as well as the FC2s (600 hp) and FC5 CrossKarts (for drivers aged 12 and up), powered by renewable, non-petroleum synthetic fuels. These premier international categories will be joined by several top-level national disciplines, including Canadian rally championship cars, SuperMoto, SuperQuads, and side-by-sides.

The RallyXAmericas series is part of an international calendar that includes rounds in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United States (Crandon, WI and Eldora, OH), Denmark, Germany, and Portugal, before culminating in the world final in Montalegre, Portugal. Trois-Rivières’ place on this prestigious circuit confirms the GP3R’s international reach and its status as a must-see destination for rallycross.

A hydrogen competition featuring school teams

As a complement to this program, the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada will also host a demonstration H2GP race, an educational and innovative series bringing together secondary school, college, and university teams that design and build miniature hydrogen-powered cars. This initiative, made possible through the presence of H2GP leaders at the Hyvolution hydrogen summit last fall in Trois-Rivières, aims to raise awareness among the next generation about sustainable technologies and promote scientific and technical training applied to the motorsport of tomorrow.

“People told us they missed rallycross, and our fans repeatedly told us we weren’t the only ones, said GP3R General Manager Dominic Fugère. By bringing this international discipline back with the GP3Vert Canada Rallycross, we are tapping into a powerful synergy between our strong reputation in the motorsport world, our sustained efforts in sustainable development, our geographic position at the heart of the Energy Transition Valley, and, of course, our place as a must-visit destination for action and adrenaline fans from Quebec and around the world.”

The GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada fully aligns with GP3R’s environmental vision, which is focused on carbon neutrality and the exclusive use of clean technologies. With 100% electric FC1s, FC2s and FC5s powered by renewable, non-petroleum synthetic fuel, and the hydrogen-powered H2GP race, this event positions Trois-Rivières as a global leader in innovative motorsports. The GP3Vert program ensures an increasingly optimal environmental footprint while delivering the most intense rallycross spectacle in Canada.

A Canadian first: a vertically optimized mobile broadcast sporting event

Always at the forefront, GP3R expects the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada to become the first Canadian sporting event to be broadcast entirely in vertical 9:16 format, optimized for viewing on mobile devices. This digital innovation will offer a renewed and immersive experience for spectators on site as well as race fans around the world.

Tickets for suites, the Party Deck, grandstands, and general admission to the GP3Vert Canada Rallycross are now on sale at GP3R.com or by reaching Lina Dansereau at 819-370-4787 extension 222.