MiscellaneousOther Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

TROIS-RIVIERES TO HOST THE GreenP3R RALLYCROSS OF CANADA ENTIRELY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY ON AUGUST 22 AND 23

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Friday, April 3rd, 2026 — The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) confirms the return of international rallycross with the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada, a second weekend of competition on August 22nd and 23rd, 2026, on its renowned mixed asphalt-and-dirt urban circuit. This new event will feature the RallyXAmericas series, powered exclusively by renewable energy, including electricity, and showcasing top drivers such as American Tanner Foust, Swedish Oliver Eriksson, Jamaican Fraser McConnell, and multiple champion Robin Larsson.

Fans will be treated to the spectacular performance of the electric FC1 cars — producing more than 1,000 hp (787 kW) and already seen on the Trifluvian winter ice in 2023 — as well as the FC2s (600 hp) and FC5 CrossKarts (for drivers aged 12 and up), powered by renewable, non-petroleum synthetic fuels. These premier international categories will be joined by several top-level national disciplines, including Canadian rally championship cars, SuperMoto, SuperQuads, and side-by-sides.

The RallyXAmericas series is part of an international calendar that includes rounds in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United States (Crandon, WI and Eldora, OH), Denmark, Germany, and Portugal, before culminating in the world final in Montalegre, Portugal. Trois-Rivières’ place on this prestigious circuit confirms the GP3R’s international reach and its status as a must-see destination for rallycross.

A hydrogen competition featuring school teams

As a complement to this program, the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada will also host a demonstration H2GP race, an educational and innovative series bringing together secondary school, college, and university teams that design and build miniature hydrogen-powered cars. This initiative, made possible through the presence of H2GP leaders at the Hyvolution hydrogen summit last fall in Trois-Rivières, aims to raise awareness among the next generation about sustainable technologies and promote scientific and technical training applied to the motorsport of tomorrow.

“People told us they missed rallycross, and our fans repeatedly told us we weren’t the only ones, said GP3R General Manager Dominic Fugère. By bringing this international discipline back with the GP3Vert Canada Rallycross, we are tapping into a powerful synergy between our strong reputation in the motorsport world, our sustained efforts in sustainable development, our geographic position at the heart of the Energy Transition Valley, and, of course, our place as a must-visit destination for action and adrenaline fans from Quebec and around the world.”

The GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada fully aligns with GP3R’s environmental vision, which is focused on carbon neutrality and the exclusive use of clean technologies. With 100% electric FC1s, FC2s and FC5s powered by renewable, non-petroleum synthetic fuel, and the hydrogen-powered H2GP race, this event positions Trois-Rivières as a global leader in innovative motorsports. The GP3Vert program ensures an increasingly optimal environmental footprint while delivering the most intense rallycross spectacle in Canada.

A Canadian first: a vertically optimized mobile broadcast sporting event

Always at the forefront, GP3R expects the GreenP3R Rallycross of Canada to become the first Canadian sporting event to be broadcast entirely in vertical 9:16 format, optimized for viewing on mobile devices. This digital innovation will offer a renewed and immersive experience for spectators on site as well as race fans around the world.

Tickets for suites, the Party Deck, grandstands, and general admission to the GP3Vert Canada Rallycross are now on sale at GP3R.com or by reaching Lina Dansereau at 819-370-4787 extension 222.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
What a Truck Accident Lawyer Actually Does: The Specific Functions That Change Outcomes in Commercial Vehicle Cases
What a Truck Accident Lawyer Actually Does: The Specific Functions That Change Outcomes in Commercial Vehicle Cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Cook Out 400 Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
19:49
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim dominates for thrilling Truck victory at Rockingham
03:01

Latest articles

Haiden Deegan Clinches Back-to-Back Monster Energy Supercross Western Divisional Championships in St. Louis

Official Release -
Haiden Deegan came into St. Louis with a shot at securing a second straight Western Divisional 250SMX Class Championship and did so by dominating against a full field of the class’ top talent during the East/West Showdown.
Read more

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet Team Battle to 11th-Place Finish in Challenging Rockingham Speedway Race
Read more

Carson Brown Finishes a Rock-Solid Second at Rockingham

Official Release -
The 17-year-old from New London, North Carolina, finished second in the Rockingham ARCA Menards East 125 Saturday at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway
Read more

William Sawalich motors to first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham

Andrew Kim -
The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, led 80 of 250 laps and became the 183rd competitor to win in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series division by winning for the first time ever at The Rock.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos