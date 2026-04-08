2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway I

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE PREVIEW: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Tennessee Army National Guard 250 (250 laps / 133.25 miles)

Round: 6 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, TN

Date & Time: Friday, April 10 | 7:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Bristol Stats:

NCTS Starts: 34; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 6; Best Finish: 3rd (Ross Chastain, 2019).

Cup Ringers: Friday’s Tennessee Army National Guard 250 will mark the first time that Niece Motorsports has entered two Cup Series regulars in the same race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes the wheel of the team’s No. 4 Chevrolet, along with Ross Chastain who steps back into the No. 45.

No. 4 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Welcome Back, Ricky: NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 4 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Stenhouse Jr. drove the No. 45 Chevrolet in the first two NCTS races of his career at the start of the season, nabbing two top-10 finishes with a best result of sixth-place at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr.’s Bristol Stats:

NCS Starts: 23; Top-Fives: 4; Top-10s: 7; Best Finish: 2nd (twice – 2014 & 2016).

NOAPS Starts: 6; Poles: 1 (2011); Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2012).

Shiplett’s Bristol Stats:

NCS Starts: 9; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 8th (2022).

NOAPS Starts: 13; Poles: 2 (Kyle Larson, 2017 & Cole Custer, 2019); Wins: 2 (Kasey Kahne, 2007 & Kyle Larson, 2018); Top-Fives: 7; Top-10s: 8.

NCTS Starts: 5; Best Finish: 13th (2024).

On the Truck: Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 4 Chevrolet is supported by Comprehensive Logistics. The company is an industry leader in warehouse logistics and I2M solutions.

Recapping Rockingham: Connor Hall and the Comprehensive Logistics team pressed on and learned a lot together at Rockingham. Hall, who made his second-career NCTS start, qualified 27th for the 200-lap event. In the beginning of the race, he noted that the balance was very free, which prompted the No. 4 crew to make heavy adjustments. As the race continued, Hall began to slowly chip away at it and pick up speed. Towards the end of the event, Hall ran lap times similar to those of the leaders, despite being a couple of laps down. He brought the truck home cleanly in 20th-place.

Quoting Stenhouse Jr.: You had two good runs to start the year, but why did you want to add more Truck Series races on your schedule?

“I’m really just looking forward to making more laps at Bristol. It’s my favorite racetrack that we go to, period, so any time I can make more laps around there is really enjoyable. I normally go into the grandstands to watch the truck race, so it’ll be nice to actually be able to be in one of the trucks this weekend. I’ve had two good results so far with Niece Motorsports at Daytona and Atlanta, but Bristol is a totally different animal than either of those racetracks.

Watching the team’s speed over the last handful of races since I’ve been in the truck has me encouraged to go there and have a good showing. It’ll be my first time working with Mike Shiplett, and I got to spend some time with him and the No. 4 guys when I went to the shop. I’m looking forward to getting in our Comprehensive Logistics Chevy and seeing where we shake out. I’ve had a lot of second place finishes at Bristol, but have never gotten a win, so that’s on my bucket list. I hope we get a chance to do that on Friday night.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 42 Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Reif Returns: Henderson, Nevada’s Tyler Reif returns to the seat of Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado for his third start of the year at Bristol Motor Speedway. In his most recent outing at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, Reif earned his best finish of the year in 16th-place.

Reif’s Bristol Stats:

ARCA & ARCA East Starts: 2; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 6th (twice – 2024 & 2025).

Polinski’s Bristol Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 16th (2025).

On the Truck: Reif’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping Rockingham: Parker Eatmon and the Vetted Ventures team gave it their all in their first race together at Rockingham. Eatmon was impressive in his first time in qualifying trim, and started eighth in his debut. The rookie held his own in the first stage, and nabbed three bonus points in the process. As the run continued, however, he slowly began to lose track position. After getting caught with an untimely caution after a green flag pit stop, Eatmon lost a couple of laps towards the end of the race. His No. 42 Chevrolet crossed the line in 26th-place.

Owner Points Outlook: Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 team dropped four positions in the points standings following Parker Eatmon’s 26th-place finish at Rockingham. Now situated in 21st, the team is eight points behind TRICON Garage’s No. 15 team in 20th and three points ahead of Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 team in 22nd. They are currently 44 points below the Chase cutline heading into the sixth race of the year.

Quoting Reif: You’ve had some success here in the ARCA races that you’ve ran, so what do you expect for your first Truck Series start here on Friday?

“Obviously, I think my expectations are pretty high, and I want to have our AutoVentive / Precision Chevy run up front all race. But at the same time, with this just being my third race of the year, I want to finish all the laps and hopefully come home with a top-10 and a clean truck. We are looking to have a good day and make something to build on for the fall race. I think we should have some speed this weekend; Bristol is a track that I love, and it’s a track where our Niece Motorsports team has had success at before.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Pérez de Lara’s Bristol Stats:

NCTS Starts: 2; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 8th (2025).

ARCA & ARCA East Starts: 3; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 3rd (2023).

Rogers’ Bristol Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 6; Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 3rd (twice in 2002).

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 20th (2025).

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Telcel, a Mexican telecommunications giant, along with associate partners, Claro and Infinitum.

Recapping Rockingham: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Precision Vehicle Logistics De Mexico team fought an uphill battle in Rockingham. After starting in 12th-place, Pérez de Lara was just getting settled in at the start when he broke loose and made contact with the outside wall. The No. 44 was forced to pit under green on multiple occasions and lost several laps in the process. Though the team was able to finish the race, they did not secure the result they had hoped for. The sophomore driver was credited with a 32nd-place finish.

Sitting Sideways: Before heading to Bristol, Pérez de Lara will step out of his comfort zone and compete in a micro sprint car race Wednesday night at the Millbridge Speedway.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara’s misfortunes in Rockingham plummeted his position by six places in the points standings, now down to 15th. Heading into Bristol, Pérez de Lara is now 11 points behind Tanner Gray in 14th, and is tied with Cole Butcher in 16th. Pérez de Lara is 19 points below current Chase cutline driver, Justin Haley.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: It’s been a tough past couple of races, but do you feel like you could turn things around this weekend in Bristol?

“Of course, I feel like our circumstances haven’t been good this past couple of weeks, but we’re ready to rebound in Bristol. I feel like it’s a good track to do it, but there’s a strong field this weekend, so we have to be on it. Bristol is a track that I feel confident at, and the team usually brings really good speed at, so it’s a good combination for us. We are ready to go and just have to have a mistake-free day with our Telcel Chevy.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Welcome Back, Ross: NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ross Chastain returns to Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado for his second start of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. In his first start of the year at Darlington Raceway, Chastain narrowly missed out on a trip to victory lane in a thrilling finish.

Chastain’s Bristol Stats:

NCS Starts: 11; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 6th (2022).

NOAPS Starts: 11; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2020).

NCTS Starts: 5; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 2nd (2012 & 2019).

Gould’s Bristol Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 12; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 9th (2013).

NCTS Starts: 9; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 5; Best Finish: 3rd (2019).

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping Rockingham: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team ran consistently throughout the race in Rockingham despite a handful of setbacks. Lewis qualified inside the top-10 to start the day, and gained an extra point in stage one. After a slight mistake on pit road, the No. 45 slid back a tad in the second run. Mired back in the field with a blistering pace, Lewis lost a lap in the final stage. Just after becoming eligible to take the wave around, however, the right-front tire went flat and forced him to pit. The rookie had to settle for a hard-earned 14th-place finish.

Owner Points Outlook: Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 team lost one position in the points standings following Landen Lewis’ 14th-place finish, but they made ground on the leader. Now sitting third overall, the team is only four points behind TRICON Garage’s No. 11 team in second and five points behind their No. 1 team in first. They have a one-point gap over Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet in fourth, and a 44-point lead over TRICON’s No. 5 team at the cutline.

Quoting Chastain: With the rule changes that NASCAR made to the Truck Series bodies over the offseason, how much different is your truck going to drive on a short track?

“It shouldn’t be as big of a difference for us here. You’re going slower in general, but I really don’t know. I haven’t been in a truck on a short track in so many months, and the last track I raced it on was IRP, which is drastically different than Bristol. With all the banking that we have here, we are carrying so much speed and air matters. I think we learned some helpful stuff at Darlington which might carry over to this weekend, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ve got on Friday with our J.F. Electric Chevy.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).