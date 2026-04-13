Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA heads to Imola for the WEC Prologue and Season-Opener

April 13th, 2026 – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA kicks off its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) campaign this week at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola.

Preceeding the race, which will take place April 19th, will be the official Prologue on April 14th. This is a single-day, two-session test, offering the teams valuable track time ahead of the first race.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA arrives in Imola with momentum after a strong eight-race campaign in 2025 that delivered Cadillac Racing’s maiden WEC victory, along with three pole positions.

Norman Nato and Will Stevens will return to drive the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R powered by the purpose-built Cadillac 5.5-litre DOHC V8 engine.

Alongside Alex Lynn, the trio scored points in every race last season, took the team’s victory in Brazil and placed fifth in the 2025 Hypercar Drivers’ Championship. Alex will miss Imola and Spa as he undergoes a planned procedure for an on-going neck issue.

Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, who secured three front row qualifying results and a podium finish last season, return in the No. 38 car. They will be joined by IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP endurance Champion Jack Aitken from Spa onwards. Jack is running a dual programme with Cadillac Racing, and this weekend will be competing in the IMSA race at Long Beach.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA are in Imola off the back of two successful days of testing in Qatar. The team achieved valuable running time, completing just shy of 450 laps (2,500km) of the track, with the car running reliably.

The 6 Hours of Imola will take place on the historic 4.909-kilometre (3.050-mile), 21-turn Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The programme gets underway with the Prologue on April 14th. Two Free Practice sessions are scheduled for April 17th. A third Free Practice on Saturday will be followed by Qualifying and the 10-minute Hyperpole session. The Race is scheduled for 1 p.m. local/7 a.m. ET Sunday April 19th.

﻿What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Norman Nato: “After the delayed start to the season, I’m looking forward to getting back in the car and back to business. Over the winter I have been working with the team in the simulator a lot. The Prologue will provide us with the opportunity to see the progress that we have made. Imola is such an iconic track and it’s always a special weekend with passionate fans, so I am excited to be back.”

Will Stevens: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Imola. Bahrain seems so long ago now! We have had a good winter reviewing last year and working on areas we can improve on for 2026. We had a strong test in Qatar earlier this year and I feel ready to get this season started after a long break.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “I’m happy to getting the season underway. Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA have done a huge amount of work in the off-season. We had a successful end to last year and Cadillac have had a good start to the year in IMSA so we are hoping for more of the same in Imola. Traffic is always a factor at Imola and overtaking is tricky due to the narrow, high speed bumpy nature of the track, so a strong qualifying run will be key.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “I’m excited to get going. We have been working hard preparing for the start of the season. I’ve been on the sim and also had the opportunity to drive the car on track during the two day test in Qatar. The new aero package is working well and the Prologue will give us a valuable opportunity to get additional track time, as well as see how the car handles on the tight and twisty Imola circuit.”

﻿About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.