AO Racing Returns to GTD Competition as Roxy Takes on Long Beach Grand Prix

LONG BEACH, Calif., (April 2, 2026) – AO Racing will once again return to the GTD class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for April’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, with Roxy, the prehistoric pink Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr continuing her time in the spotlight. Mikkel Pederson will join full season AO driver Harry King to race on the downtown street circuit.

“It’s great to be bringing Roxy to Long Beach this year after Rexy’s win in 2025,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Harry is no stranger to the team, but it will be Mikkel’s first time driving our dino-Porsche. We were impressed by Mikkel’s driving as teammates in the WEC RSR’s and are looking forward to his IMSA debut with us.”

While Rexy continues to take some personal time to recover emotionally from his Daytona incident, his sister will once again step in, determined to make him proud. Leaving behind the spring break atmosphere of Sebring, Roxy heads from the East Coast to the West Coast, answering the call of California’s bright lights, embracing the glitz and glamour of Hollywood before taking on the tight, unforgiving streets of Long Beach.

The return to GTD comes one year after AO Racing captured victory on the streets of Long Beach with Rexy, alongside Laurens Vanthoor and Jonny Edgar. Roxy carries strong momentum into Long Beach, following an impressive run at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, where she lead 130 laps, battled for the win in the final hours, and ultimately secured a GTD PRO podium alongside co-drivers Nick Tandy, Harry King, and Alessio Picariello.

The move from GTD PRO to GTD requires a driver change, with AO ace Harry King to be joined by Danish racing driver Mikkel Pederson. The FIA-silver rated driver has his early sports car roots in Porsche Supercup, and experience racing Porsches in GT World Challenge Europe and the World Endurance Championship. His entry into the Long Beach Grand Prix with AO will mark his IMSA WeatherTech debut.

The event will feature both GTP and GTD classes, and takes place Saturday, April 18 at 1:05 PM PT, with live coverage available on Peacock (USA) and IMSA’s YouTube channel (International audiences).