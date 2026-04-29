A Full Weekend of Free Fan Zone Fun During NASCAR All-Star Weekend at The Monster Mile

The best Fan Zone in NASCAR returns to The Monster Mile, bigger than ever

The NEW All-Star Village expands the footprint and fun of All-Star Weekend, creating the biggest Fan Zone in Dover Motor Speedway history

The largest variety of food and beverage options in Speedway history, plus nonstop entertainment and driver appearances all weekend

DOVER, Del. – The Fan Zone at Dover Motor Speedway has become one of the defining parts of NASCAR All-Star Weekend, and in 2026, it reaches another level. Built to match the scale and energy of the events at The Monster Mile, this year’s Fan Zone brings together returning fan-favorites and brand-new attractions, including live entertainment, along with a deep lineup of food and beverage options. What follows is a full look at everything happening across the property – with still more to come as race weekend approaches – combining every announcement into one place to showcase all the entertainment and offerings available to fans May 15-17.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch, Ty Gibbs and NASCAR Hall of Famer Donnie Allison are among the initial list of driver appearances across the Fan Zone on Sunday, May 17. Fans can catch appearances and interviews at the Monster Monument, along with autograph sessions and additional appearances at the Cracker Barrel Stage inside Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, throughout the weekend.

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway will feature a full slate of NASCAR competition, including the ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, May 15, the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, May 16, and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on the high banks of The Monster Mile on Sunday, May 17.

ALL-STAR VILLAGE to Debut at Dover Motor Speedway During 2026 NASCAR All-Star Weekend

Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone will expand in a BIG way during NASCAR All-Star Weekend with the debut of All-Star Village at The Monster Mile. Serving as a new entertainment hub, All-Star Village will bring together live entertainment, interactive attractions and NASCAR-themed displays, giving fans even more to explore across the property.

Spanning more than two acres and located just steps from the Monster Monument and adjacent to Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, All-Star Village helps create the largest active Fan Zone footprint in Speedway history, adding even more entertainment, energy and space for fans throughout race weekend.

All-Star Village will be located adjacent to the Speedway’s Fan Zone, in the grassy area formerly known as “The Grove,” and will be open throughout race weekend.

All-Star Village Hours:

Friday, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FEATURED ALL-STAR VILLAGE ATTRACTIONS:

Timberworks Lumberjack Show: Featuring professional lumberjacks with experience competing across North America, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show brings authentic timber sports to The Monster Mile. Their performers have appeared on ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games, STIHL Timbersports Series and ABC’s Wide World of Sports, delivering fast-paced demonstrations of traditional skills like axe throwing, log rolling, speed climbing and chainsaw cutting throughout the weekend.

CAN’T MISS! Red, White & Brew Beer Garden: Grab a cold drink and take a break in All-Star Village at Red, White & Brew. Featuring a 2-level Busch Light bar and ample seating, this centrally located hub will become a destination to relax and recharge with friends and race fans.

NEW! NASCAR Driver Displays: Fans can find and support their favorite drivers with signage featuring every competitor in the NASCAR All-Star Race and their top career achievements. It’s a great way to celebrate the stars of the sport and capture photos throughout the village.

NEW! All-Star Highlights Displays: From “One Hot Night” to “The Pass in the Grass,” relive some of the most memorable moments in All-Star Race history. This interactive display takes fans through the history of the NASCAR All-Star Race, exploring the excitement, drama and legacy that have defined one of NASCAR’s most unique events.

Track Flags Display: All 26 NASCAR Cup Series tracks will be represented throughout All-Star Village with their official track flags on display, adding color and personality to the village atmosphere.

Music and Appearances: DJ Yarney will be spinning throughout the weekend in All-Star Village, keeping the energy high as fans move through the area. Fans can also expect driver appearances and special guests throughout race weekend.

Roaming Performers: Performers will be appearing throughout All-Star Village all weekend, interacting with fans and popping up when fans least expect them.

CAN’T MISS! Kiss My Axe: Step right up and test your aim with six lanes of axe throwing fun. Open all weekend and free to play, it’s a quick, hands-on activity where fans can compete against friends and family and see how they stack up against the rest.

Cast in Bronze: A one-of-a-kind musical performance, Cast in Bronze features a traveling carillon with 35 bells weighing a combined four tons, all played live by a single performer. Created by internationally trained carillonneur Frank DellaPenna, the act has performed everywhere from Walt Disney World’s Epcot to national television, delivering a visually striking and powerful show unlike anything else at race weekend.

The King’s Hat: A traveling, six-foot-tall handcrafted sculpture celebrating Richard Petty and the Petty family’s rich history in NASCAR, The King’s Hat features iconic Dover imagery from Petty’s legendary career.

RETURNING! World’s Largest Rubber Duck: A fan-favorite returns to The Monster Mile for its third consecutive appearance in the Fan Zone, this time headlining All-Star Village. Towering more than six stories tall, this iconic attraction remains one of the most popular and most photographed spots on property.

RETURNING in 2026! MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware, brings summer atmosphere back to Dover Motor Speedway Fan Zone during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 15–17

Following a successful debut last season, Dover Motor Speedway and Visit Delaware have partnered again to bring a beach-inspired Fan Zone experience to The Monster Mile with the return of MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware, during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 15–17.

MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware, will again take over more than an acre of Dover’s famed Fan Zone, offering dozens of beach-themed, family-friendly attractions, including many FREE options, for fans to enjoy throughout All-Star Weekend.

MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware, hours:

Friday, May 15: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 17: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MILES BEACH ATTRACTIONS:

600 Tons of Sand, Lighthouse, Boardwalk & Beach Features: MILES BEACH will again feature over 600 tons of sand to form a spacious beach area with seating and shade, surrounded by a boardwalk-style setting that includes palm trees, beach balls, Adirondack chairs, a boat and beach grasses. The area will be capped by the 25-foot-tall lighthouse overlooking the Fan Zone, and a large boardwalk will flank the area, echoing the look and feel of Delaware’s well-known beach towns.

NEW! Live Sea Lions: New for 2026, live sea lion shows will be featured inside the Fan Zone at MILES BEACH. Fans can interact and watch the sea lions up close as they perform interactive routines and take photos during appearances throughout the weekend.

NEW! Live Shark Display: A live shark exhibit will be part of the MILES BEACH experience, giving fans the opportunity to view sharks up close in a specially designed display while learning more about the ocean animals.

NEW! Stingray Experience: Fans will also be able to take part in a hands-on stingray experience, allowing guests to safely interact with stingrays and learn more about them with assistance from on-site staff.

RETURNING! WHITE LIGHTNING Bar + Arcade, Presented By BetRivers: White Lightning Bar + Arcade will return in 2026 as a popular indoor gathering space for campers and fans. Named after the original nickname of Dover Motor Speedway’s concrete track, the area features a full bar with Anheuser-Busch products, along with more than a dozen classic arcade games and seating available all weekend.

Live Appearances, Driver Q&As, Trivia and Games on The Miles Beach Stage: The MILES BEACH Stage will once again host live music, special driver appearances and interactive entertainment throughout All-Star Weekend. Ty Gibbs is expected to participate on Sunday morning, with additional drivers to be announced soon.

Huge Sand Sculpture Display: Fans can watch as a professional sand sculptor creates a large sand sculpture during All-Star Weekend, with the finished piece on display for fans to enjoy by Sunday, May 17.

MILES BEACH Patrol: MILES BEACH Patrol staff members will be stationed throughout the area to assist fans, answer questions and help guide guests.

Free Caricaturist & Selfie Stations: Complimentary caricature drawings will be available throughout the weekend, giving fans a personalized keepsake from their visit. A variety of notable photo opportunities will be available to fans to capture fun photos too.

Live Music Across the Fan Zone: Mariachi Arrieros Band, Trinidad North Steel Drum, The Red Hot Ramblers and Homestead Bluegrass will perform throughout the grandstand areas, adding a variety of musical styles across the property. At Miles Beach, Emily Moses McNatt will perform Saturday during the day, and the Philly Keys will bring high-energy dueling piano performances with crowd interaction and fan-favorite songs to the Monster Mile Bash, presented by Jayco, on Saturday evening beginning at 6:30. Fan-favorite Soul Chase will perform on Sunday to close out the weekend.

ADDITIONAL FAN ZONE ENTERTAINMENT:

The Fan Zone opens at the following times each day:

Friday, May 15: Noon

Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 17: 8 a.m.

FEATURED FAN ZONE ENTERTAINMENT FOR 2026

NEW! Krazy Maze: This giant interactive maze dares fans to find their way through twists, turns and surprises at every step. Designed for all ages, the Krazy Maze delivers a fun mental challenge that keeps fans guessing at every corner. Its sprawling design creates a walk-through adventure that surprises fans with just how big and tricky it really is.

NEW! Frick Frack Blackjack: Forget cash and forget the rules. Frick Frack Blackjack is a comedy-driven game show where fans are invited to play a no-cash, no-limit version of blackjack by bartering everyday items, jokes or ridiculous dares. With nonstop banter between players, dealers and the crowd, no two hands are ever the same and the laughs keep coming.

RETURNING! Micro Wrestling: Back by popular request, Micro Wrestling brings big personalities, big energy and fast-paced action straight to the Fan Zone. Featuring live professional wrestling, crowd interaction and plenty of jaw dropping moments, this high-energy experience always draws a crowd and delivers a show fans won’t forget.

Dialed Action: High-flying, heart-pounding and impossible to ignore, Dialed Action brings extreme sports excitement to the Fan Zone all weekend long. Featuring BMX bikes, motorcycles and daring freestyle stunts, each performance delivers big air, jaw-dropping tricks and edge-of-your-seat moments that stop fans in their tracks.

Cracker Barrel Experience: Located in the Fan Zone, the Cracker Barrel Experience will offer a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with seating, interactive activations and giveaways, giving fans a place to unwind while staying part of the action. Select driver autograph sessions will also be hosted at the Cracker Barrel Stage, featuring appearances from NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series drivers, providing additional opportunities for fans to meet their favorite drivers.

Bumper Cars: Before and after America’s best drivers go wheel-to-wheel on the high-speed Monster Mile, fans can jump behind the wheel of some low-speed vehicles themselves. The Fan Zone bumper cars offer classic fun and friendly, yet full-contact competition, making them a must-stop attraction for fans of all ages.

Lock-In Lounge: The lounge is your hub for renewing your Dover tickets all weekend long. Fans can stop in to chat with Dover staff and lock-in their plans to return to the Monster Mile in 2027. Fans who renew on-site will receive a special JLab gift as a thank you.

AmirrorCAN Man: Towering at nearly seven feet tall and dressed in red, white and blue mirror armor, the AmirrorCAN Man brings a patriotic presence to the Fan Zone as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence. Complete with a top hat, cane and American flag, this strolling performer creates fun photo opportunities while interacting with fans throughout race weekend.

NASCAR Kids Zone, presented by good2grow: Young race fans can burn off some energy in the NASCAR Kids Zone, a dedicated interactive play area designed for fans 12 and under. With plenty of hands-on activities and NASCAR-themed fun, the Kids Zone gives younger fans a place to play, explore and be part of the excitement throughout race weekend.

Rock-It Robot: Standing nine feet tall and powered by music, Rock-It Robot is a roaming Fan Zone favorite. This towering, dancing gentle giant moves through the crowd interacting with fans, striking poses and creating larger-than-life photo opportunities wherever he goes.

Little Farm: A slice of the barnyard right at The Monster Mile! Little Farm lets fans get up close with ponies, goats, donkeys and other friendly animals. With pony rides and free face painting for kids, it’s a fan-favorite stop that delivers smiles for families and animal lovers alike.

Del Rods Car Show: Taking place Saturday and Sunday, Del Rods will feature a collection of classic, custom and modern vehicles from the Del Rods Car Club, a Central Delaware-based group founded in 1974.

Plant Guy: Is he a plant? Or is he a performer? Fans won’t know until they come across him. Blending seamlessly into the scenery, Plant Guy suddenly comes to life, surprising unsuspecting guests and creating hilarious moments and photo opportunities throughout the Fan Zone.

A Full Plate at The Monster Mile: Food and Beverage Options

Race weekend 2026 marks the LARGEST variety of food and beverage selections that Dover Motor Speedway has ever had to offer! From quick bites to full meals, fans will find a wide variety of food and beverage options across the Fan Zone and frontstretch concourse throughout NASCAR All-Star Weekend.

Talkin Sweets: Fresh donuts and hot coffee make this a perfect stop to start the day or grab a quick sweet treat between activities.

Talkin Chicken: Serving up crispy chicken tenders paired with refreshing lemonade, this stand delivers a simple, fan-favorite combo.

Zeny’s Concessions Trailers: A wide-ranging menu featuring Philly cheesesteaks, Philly fries, cheeseburgers, Italian sausage and fresh-squeezed lemonades.

Mission BBQ: Classic barbecue favorites including brisket, pulled pork and a variety of hearty BBQ sandwiches, bringing bold flavors to race weekend.

Snell Ice Cream: Cool off with soft serve ice cream and classic sundaes, a go-to stop for a refreshing treat.

Buntings: A mix of savory and sweet options including pretzels, kettle corn, Italian sausage, cheeseburgers, fries and pretzel dogs.

Auntie Anne’s: Signature pretzels served hot, including cinnamon sugar, salted pretzels and pretzel dogs with cheese dipping cups.

Philly Cheesesteak: Authentic Philly cheesesteaks served hot off the grill, paired with classic fries.

White’s Concessions: A lineup of comfort food favorites including funnel cakes, chicken tenders, fries and chicken and waffles.

Rita’s: A refreshing stop for flavored Italian ice, perfect for staying cool throughout the day.

Woodson’s Wrap Shack: Offering buffalo chicken, veggie and Mediterranean wraps for fans looking for lighter or alternative options.

Wing King: Serving chicken wings, fries and cheeseburgers, delivering bold flavors and hearty portions.

Boardwalk Specials: Classic boardwalk-style eats including chicken tenders, funnel cakes, lemonades and Philly cheesesteaks.

Creative Concessions Carts: Convenient grab-and-go options located throughout the Fan Zone, featuring lemonades and pretzels.

Binner’s Acai Bowl Tent: A selection of acai bowls with a variety of toppings, offering a fresh and refreshing option for fans.

Travelling Tom’s: A full coffee lineup including iced and hot coffee, mochas and hot chocolate to keep fans energized all weekend.

Kona Ice: Shaved ice with a wide variety of flavored syrup options, a colorful and refreshing favorite for all ages.

Across the Property: Food and beverage options will be available throughout the Fan Zone and along the frontstretch concourse near the grandstands, making it easy for fans to grab something to eat without missing any of the action. At Miles Beach, fans can enjoy boardwalk-style bites along with a dedicated Orange Crush Bar, while inside All-Star Village, the Red, White & Brew Beer Garden will serve Busch Light products alongside classic concession items such as pretzels and hot dogs.

Bring Your Own Cooler: Fans are welcome to bring their own cooler into the track, one of the traditions that continues to make Dover Motor Speedway and NASCAR a uniquely fan-friendly experience.

Altogether, the 2026 Fan Zone isn’t just an addition to race weekend, it’s a destination in its own right. Whether fans are looking to relax, explore, eat, or stay fully immersed in nonstop entertainment, the Fan Zone delivers at every turn. It’s a reflection of how far the event has come and where it’s headed, continuing to grow into one of the most complete fan experiences in motorsports at The Monster Mile.

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