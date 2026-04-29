5 Red Flags That Catch 90% of Odometer Fraud in Europe

By Bertram Sargla, Co-founder of [Carlytics](https://www.carlytics.eu)

Last month, a customer sent us a screenshot from a Romanian marketplace: a 2018 VW Passat with 94,000 km, priced at EUR 14,500. Looked like a solid deal. He ran the VIN through our system before driving four hours to see it. The Czech inspection database showed 187,000 km recorded ten months earlier. That’s 93,000 km shaved off in under a year.

He didn’t buy the car. The seller blocked him when he asked about the mileage discrepancy.

This isn’t a rare case. The European Parliament’s 2018 CARS study estimated that odometer fraud costs EU buyers around EUR 5.3 billion annually. In cross-border markets — where a car changes countries between inspections — roughly one in three vehicles shows signs of mileage tampering. The fraud is simple, cheap, and hard to prosecute across borders.

But it’s also predictable. Most mileage fraud follows a handful of patterns. Know them, and you’ll catch it before you hand over any money.

1. The Germany Export Pipeline

Germany exports more used cars than any other country in Europe. Platforms like mobile.de and AutoScout24 list hundreds of thousands of vehicles that end up in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Greece. And that pipeline is where most of the fraud happens.

It works like this: a BMW 320d with 215,000 km gets bought at a German auction for EUR 8,000. Someone plugs a EUR 30 OBD cable into the diagnostic port and types in 118,000 km. Twenty minutes of work. The car gets listed in Sofia or Bucharest for EUR 15,000. The buyer sees a well-maintained German car with reasonable mileage and thinks they’re getting a bargain.

If you’re buying any car that came from Germany — especially one with a VIN starting with W (Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche) — [run the VIN first](https://www.carlytics.eu/vin-check-germany). It takes sixty seconds and it will show you what the car was doing before it crossed the border.

2. The Missing Service Book Pages

Sellers who roll back odometers aren’t stupid. They know buyers look at service books. So they keep the early stamps — the 15,000 km service, the 30,000 km service — and the recent ones that match the new, lower number. What goes missing is everything in between.

Pay attention to the 60,000 to 130,000 km window. That’s when European cars hit their expensive services: timing belt or chain, dual-mass flywheel, turbo hoses, suspension bushings. If the book jumps from 45,000 km to “last service at 90,000 km” with nothing in between, ask yourself where those stamps went.

Paper books are easy to fake — blank service book stamps sell on eBay for EUR 15. Digital records are harder to forge but not impossible. I’ve seen cases where aftermarket diagnostic tools were used to insert fake digital entries. The only records that genuinely can’t be touched are government inspection databases, where the mileage was recorded by a third-party inspector with no stake in the sale.

3. Wear That Doesn’t Match the Numbers

Forget the dashboard for a second. Look at the car.

A car with genuinely 75,000 km on it looks different from one with 200,000 km. The odometer can be rewritten, but these can’t:

Brake and gas pedals: Rubber wears down with every press. Smooth, shiny pedal surfaces on a “low mileage” car are a dead giveaway.

The driver’s seat bolster: That outer edge where your hip slides in and out — on leather seats, it cracks and creases with use. On cloth, it pills and flattens.

Steering wheel at 10 and 2: Leather develops a glossy, worn patch where hands grip. A steering wheel that’s smooth and shiny doesn’t belong in a car with 60,000 km.

Gear knob on manuals: The pattern wears off. The surface gets polished. You can’t fake 200,000 gear changes.

The opposite is just as suspicious. A 2016 car with “65,000 km” that has a brand-new steering wheel, fresh pedal rubbers, and a recently re-covered seat — those replacements weren’t for aesthetics. Someone was covering tracks.

4. Government Inspection Records Don’t Lie

Every EU country requires periodic vehicle inspections — TÜV in Germany, STK in the Czech Republic, APK in the Netherlands, Katsastus in Finland. The examiner records the odometer reading every single time. Those numbers go into government databases that no seller, no dealer, and no diagnostic tool can touch.

The Czech STK database alone holds over 52 million inspection records. Finland’s Traficom has another 5 million. The Netherlands’ RDW publishes its inspection data openly. Put these together and you can trace a car’s mileage across years and borders — even if it changed owners and countries three times over.

This is where most fraud unravels. A seller can reset the dashboard, replace the cluster, write a new number into the ECU. But they can’t reach into the Czech transport ministry’s server and edit the 174,000 km that was recorded during a 2022 STK inspection. That number stays forever, waiting for someone to look it up.

A [vehicle history report](https://www.carlytics.eu) pulls these inspection records into a single mileage timeline. One inconsistency is all it takes.

5. Marketplace Listing History

This one catches sellers who aren’t even trying to be careful. Before you meet anyone, search the VIN on Google — put it in quotes: “WVWZZZ3CZWE123456”. You’ll sometimes find previous listings on mobile.de, AutoScout24, Otomoto, or OLX where the same car was advertised at a completely different mileage.

Sellers forget to delete old listings. Cached versions survive on Google for months after the original comes down. Marketplace aggregator sites hold historical records. I’ve seen a Skoda Octavia listed in Poland at 89,000 km that still had a cached German eBay Kleinanzeigen ad showing 156,000 km from eight months earlier. The seller had no explanation.

Some [VIN check services](https://www.carlytics.eu/odometer-fraud-check) now pull these marketplace records automatically and flag mileage mismatches before you even have to search.

The Real Cost

A car with double the real mileage isn’t just a bad deal — it’s a safety issue. Suspension components, brake lines, wheel bearings, and drivetrain parts all have service lives measured in kilometers. A car the seller claims has 30,000 km of useful life left might actually need immediate work you haven’t budgeted for.

And getting your money back across borders is almost impossible. Filing a complaint against a Romanian seller from Poland — or a German dealer from Greece — means navigating a different country’s legal system in a language you probably don’t speak. Prevention is the only realistic play here.

A [full vehicle history check](https://www.carlytics.eu/go) costs EUR 8.90. A rolled-back odometer costs EUR 3,000 to EUR 8,000 in lost value, repairs, and resale hit. Run the VIN check before you drive four hours to see the car. It takes sixty seconds.

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*Bertram Sargla is co-founder of [Carlytics](https://www.carlytics.eu), a European vehicle history service covering 47 countries. He previously built VIN decode systems for European registration data and has spent the better part of a decade tracking how mileage fraud moves across borders.