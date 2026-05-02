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Carson Hocevar nabs second consecutive Cup pole at Texas

By Andrew Kim
4 Minute Read

Carson Hocevar saved his best lap for last as he edged teammate Daniel Suarez and claimed the Busch Light Pole Award for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 2.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around Texas Motor Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

During Saturday’s qualifying session, Hocevar, who was the 22nd-fastest competitor during Saturday’s practice session and was the 38th and final competitor to qualify, clocked in a single-qualifying lap at 191.340 mph in 28.222 seconds. Hocevar’s lap was enough to knock his Spire Motorsports teammate Daniel Suarez off the top of the qualifying chart and claim his first first-place starting spot of the 2026 season by 0.003 seconds.

With the pole, Hocevar, a 23-year-old native of Portage, Michigan, and driver of the No. 77 Spectrum/Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, recorded his second NASCAR Cup Series career pole for his 92nd series start, as his first and previous pole occurred at Texas a year ago. He also recorded the third-ever pole for Spire Motorsports and the second of the 2026 season for the Chevrolet manufacturer.

Ironically, Hocevar became the first competitor to back up a first Cup career victory with a pole for a next-scheduled event since Chase Briscoe achieved the previous feat between his first Cup victory at Phoenix Raceway, followed by a pole at EchoPark Speedway in March 2022. Having won Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series event, Hocevar will attempt to double down with two NASCAR national touring series victories in the same weekend for the first time as he strives for a second consecutive Cup victory for Sunday’s main event.

“It feels pretty good right now,” Hocevar said. “It’s so awesome. I was watching 2008 when Dale [Earnhardt] Jr. got the pole here and I was watching that footage before and I knew we were going out last.” He continued, “I was like, man, I really wanna get the pole again and be the last car and get it. I didn’t expect to steal it from our teammate, but it’s just the coolest thing when I was a fan, for sure, when the last car goes out and steals at the last second. A testament to all the Spire [Motorsports] guys, though. This is a front row; this is a team effort here. Two cars on the front row right after a win. Hopefully, we can do it at a non-superspeedway right now.”

Hocevar will share the front row with teammate Daniel Suarez, the latter of whom clocked in the second-fastest single-lap qualifying run at 191.320 mph in 28.225 seconds. For Suarez, this marks his first time starting on the front row for an upcoming Cup event since he started on pole position at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August 2023.

Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe will start in the top five, respectively. Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, William Byron, who was the fastest competitor in practice, will start in 15th place while Joey Logano, the reigning winner at Texas, will start in 23rd place.

In addition, Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon were the only two competitors who were unable to post a qualifying lap. Wallace will start in 37th place in a backup car after he wrecked his primary car during practice. Dillon will start at the tail end of the field in 38th place due to an engine failure that also occurred in practice.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Texas – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Carson Hocevar, 191.340 mph, 28.222 seconds
  2. Daniel Suarez, 191.320 mph, 28.225 seconds
  3. Chris Buescher, 190.981 mph, 28.275 seconds
  4. Denny Hamlin, 190.786 mph, 28.304 seconds
  5. Chase Briscoe, 190.786 mph, 28.304 seconds
  6. Kyle Busch, 190.611 mph, 28.330 seconds
  7. Christopher Bell, 190.456 mph, 28.353 seconds
  8. Tyler Reddick, 190.416 mph, 28.359 seconds
  9. Alex Bowman, 180.382 mph, 28.364 seconds
  10. Ty Gibbs, 190.168 mph, 28.396 seconds
  11. Kyle Larson, 190.067 mph, 28.411 seconds
  12. Connor Zilisch, 189.940 mph, 28.430 seconds
  13. Austin Cindric, 189.860 mph, 28.442 seconds
  14. Chase Elliott, 189.780 mph, 28.454 seconds
  15. William Byron, 189.693 mph, 28.467 seconds
  16. Ross Chastain, 189.427 mph, 28.507 seconds
  17. Corey Heim, 189.341 mph, 28.520 seconds
  18. Riley Herbst, 189.228 mph, 28.537 seconds
  19. Michael McDowell, 189.155 mph, 28.548 seconds
  20. Ryan Preece, 189.129 mph, 28.552 seconds
  21. Erik Jones, 188.950 mph, 28.579 seconds
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 188.772 mph, 28.606 seconds
  23. Joey Logano, 188.692 mph, 28.618 seconds
  24. Josh Berry, 188.686 mph, 28.619 seconds
  25. Brad Keselowski, 188.442 mph, 28.656 seconds
  26. AJ Allmendinger, 188.403 mph, 28.662 seconds
  27. Cole Custer, 188.311 mph, 28.676 seconds
  28. Noah Gragson, 188.193 mph, 28.694 seconds
  29. Cody Ware, 187.983 mph, 28.726 seconds
  30. Shane van Gisbergen, 187.905 mph, 28.738 seconds
  31. Ryan Blaney, 187.800 mph, 28.754 seconds
  32. Todd Gilliland, 187.682 mph, 28.772 seconds
  33. John Hunter Nemechek, 187.669 mph, 28.774 seconds
  34. Zane Smith, 187.669 mph, 28.774 seconds
  35. Ty Dillon, 185.350 mph, 29.134 seconds
  36. Chad Finchum, 176.396 mph, 30.613 seconds
  37. Bubba Wallace, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds
  38. Austin Dillon, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Sunday, May 3, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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