TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Texas Post-Race Report – 05.02.26

CREWS WINS DASH 4 CASH WITH FOURTH-PLACE FINISH IN TEXAS

18-year-old registers fourth consecutive top five result

FORT WORTH (May 2, 2026) – Brent Crews was the top-finishing Toyota driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, winning the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus with a fourth-place result on Saturday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Crews has recorded four consecutive top five finishes and six top 10s in eight series starts. Brandon Jones also earned a top-10 finish for Toyota in Texas with an eighth-place result on Saturday.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 12 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, BRENT CREWS

5th, Parker Retzlaff*

8th, BRANDON JONES

15th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

16th, DEAN THOMPSON

22nd, HARRISON BURTON

33rd, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRENT CREWS, No. 19 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take us through your experience for your first time at Texas Motor Speedway?

“Today was a blast. I just want to thank the good Lord for keeping us safe today. It’s a beautiful day today here in Texas. The Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast as it could be. Some mistakes on my part learning green-flag stops and stuff but that comes with it. I had a blast and thankful to bring this team home some money. They deserve it with how hard they’ve been working in the shop. Congrats to Kyle (Larson) and Justin (Allgaier). It was really fun getting to race some of the best guys in our sport.”

What grade would you give yourself today in your first start at Texas?

“You asked me this question at Bristol, and I don’t remember what I gave myself. I don’t know – maybe like an A minus – somewhere in there – maybe a B plus. I feel like my car was really, really good today. I just want to thank the good Lord above for keeping us safe. The weather was absolutely gorgeous today. It warmed up from yesterday, so it was a little bit tougher in the car. This Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast as it could be. I just needed a little bit more there at the end. It just got a little bit tight, but I had a blast there at the end getting to race Larson and Allgaier and Sam (Mayer). I told Sam this the other week – I grew up watching Sam in the class ahead of me racing go-karts so it’s like full circle getting to race against all of these guys. Great points day for this team. I want to thank Seth and this team and everybody at Mobil 1. They did such a great job.”

What does an 18-year-old do with $100,000?

“That’s a great question. Unfortunately, I don’t think my mom or my dad will let me do anything exciting so I’ll see what I can do.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/Sylvania Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How was your race and what did you need more of today?

“We qualified really good and had a great practice yesterday. We came into a little hotter track today. Our short run speed was kind of our kryptonite and our weakness, but our long run speed was where we were really good. I didn’t really want to see that yellow at the end, but the yellow was also our shot to try to go and win the race again. Looking back at the race again and the whole event, maybe I pick behind the 88 (Kyle Larson) to have a slightly better chance at it but I don’t know. I think our balance was still just slightly off even on that last run to kind of end. We did all we could. The guys did a really good job of trying to make swings at it and make adjustments. Looking forward to the next couple weeks. We’ve got some great tracks coming up. It was a good points day. I know we want to be better than that and we were fourth capable so eighth was worst case scenario but all in all it was still a solid day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.