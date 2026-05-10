Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Mustang Dark Horse Earns Top-10 at Watkins Glen

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen – Watkins Glen International

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

9th – Austin Cindric

11th – Ryan Blaney

12th – Chris Buescher

14th – Ryan Preece

17th – Todd Gilliland

18th – Zane Smith

22nd – Noah Gragson

30th – Brad Keselowski

32nd – Josh Berry

34th – Josh Bilicki

38th – Joey Logano

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Snap on Ford Mustang Dark Horse – DID YOU MAXIMIZE TODAY’S PERFORMANCE? “I think so. In a lot of ways we maximized our day with points in most stages, and earning a Top-10 is a really good day for us. I would have been happy with that this morning. The strategy definitely got put into a really tight window, and we decided to go for it and get some fuel mileage out of this Ford Mustang and try to hold onto these rear tires. I feel that I may have left one or two spots on the table just trying to make it to the end. Otherwise, I’m proud of the effort and it’s another good points day for the No. 2 car.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT IS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF TODAY’S RACE? “We did a good job getting points in the first stage. I thought we were in a really good spot until the No. 24 spun-out in the Bus Stop. I couldn’t go anywhere and caved the nose in. I was actually surprised how fast the Mustang was after that. Overall, we fought from the back a few times to a decent finish and a good points day.”