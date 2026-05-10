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Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Mustang Dark Horse Earns Top-10 at Watkins Glen

By Official Release
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Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Go Bowling at The Glen – Watkins Glen International
Sunday, May 10, 2026

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

9th – Austin Cindric
11th – Ryan Blaney
12th – Chris Buescher
14th – Ryan Preece
17th – Todd Gilliland
18th – Zane Smith
22nd – Noah Gragson
30th – Brad Keselowski
32nd – Josh Berry
34th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Joey Logano

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Snap on Ford Mustang Dark Horse – DID YOU MAXIMIZE TODAY’S PERFORMANCE? “I think so. In a lot of ways we maximized our day with points in most stages, and earning a Top-10 is a really good day for us. I would have been happy with that this morning. The strategy definitely got put into a really tight window, and we decided to go for it and get some fuel mileage out of this Ford Mustang and try to hold onto these rear tires. I feel that I may have left one or two spots on the table just trying to make it to the end. Otherwise, I’m proud of the effort and it’s another good points day for the No. 2 car.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT IS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF TODAY’S RACE? “We did a good job getting points in the first stage. I thought we were in a really good spot until the No. 24 spun-out in the Bus Stop. I couldn’t go anywhere and caved the nose in. I was actually surprised how fast the Mustang was after that. Overall, we fought from the back a few times to a decent finish and a good points day.”

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TOYOTA RACING – NCS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 05.10.26
TOYOTA RACING – NCS Watkins Glen Post-Race Report – 05.10.26
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RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International
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