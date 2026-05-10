RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Strong Run Catapults Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer Chevrolet Team to Sixth-Place Result at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 6th

Start: 25th

Points: 22nd

“Man, God is so good. We work really hard on these road races. I put a lot of effort into them to get better and we didn’t qualify great, but Richard Boswell (crew chief) and everyone on the Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer team did a good job pushing the strategy early to go hard. We really didn’t worry about tires when we short pitted, and that got us our track position at the end of the stage. After that, we were able to maintain, and it was fun saving fuel there behind Chase Briscoe. I probably should have pushed a little harder because I actually made it back all the way around on fuel. So, I did a good job on saving fuel, which was cool. Thanks to all of our partners and everybody that helps us go around. We put a lot of effort into it. We’ve been working really hard at RCR. It’s cool that Kyle Busch and I both were racing up front. He (Kyle Busch) scared me into the bus stop with like two to go. He just gave up on saving fuel, and he ran out at the line. That was kind of fun getting him back by the line. Just a good day for RCR overall. And Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, my wife and all of the moms out there. We’ll take this, move on and build on the momentum.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Earns Second Top-10 of the Season Piloting the No. 8 zone Jalapeño Line Chevrolet to an Eighth-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 8th

Start: 21st

Points: 24th

“Strong day for the No. 8 zone Jalapeño Lime Chevrolet team. We were a top-10 car for the majority of the race, and ended eighth here at Watkins Glen International. We made the adjustments and strategy calls we needed to drive forward and make up track position after qualifying 21st, despite battling a car that trended tight throughout the race. We ran out of fuel at the end of the race, but we’re still going home with our second top-10 finish of the season. I’m proud of the work the entire Richard Childress Racing team is putting in back in Welcome, NC, and will look to continue that momentum as the season progresses.” -Kyle Busch