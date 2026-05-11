Dystany Spurlock Eyes Historic NASCAR Truck Series Start at Dover Motor Speedway

The No. 69 Foxxtecca Ford team heads to the “Monster Mile” determined to keep building momentum in Spurlock’s groundbreaking 2026 season.

DOVER, Del. — Dystany Spurlock is ready to get back to work.

Moving on from a frustrating weekend at Watkins Glen, Spurlock has entered the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, where she’s set to pilot the No. 69 Foxxtecca Ford for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66.

The 200-lap event at the famed “Monster Mile” represents a historic opportunity for Spurlock as she attempts to become the first Black woman to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national touring series.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen International, Spurlock and her team narrowly missed the cut when NASCAR’s qualifying procedure favored owner points over outright speed. She was one of two drivers shut out of the field, ending her Truck Series debut bid despite making steady progress on track and improving her times with every lap.

But in racing, setbacks come with the territory. What matters is how you respond. And Spurlock has no intention of backing down. Instead, she’ll bring the same determination and relentless drive that have carried her through the ranks into one of NASCAR’s most demanding venues.

“I’m looking forward to driving the truck on an intermediate oval,” Spurlock said, “and taking what I learned in Kansas and applying it to Friday’s race.”

Dover presents a completely different challenge from Watkins Glen’s road course. Known for its 24-degree banking, all-concrete surface, and tight, high-speed racing, the track is considered a true test of both physical and mental toughness.

For Spurlock, though, it’s all part of the mission. Each race weekend is another chance to learn, gain experience, and refine her racecraft as she and the team continue grinding toward the ultimate goal of competing at NASCAR’s highest levels.

Primary sponsor Foxxtecca remains firmly behind Spurlock, supporting her efforts both on and off the racetrack.

“Kellie and I are excited to get Dystany back out there to continue her development,” said Chris Harris, co-founder of Foxxtecca along with partner Kellie Crawford. “Good days and bad days are all part of the process.

“Also, Dover is where we helped Lavar Scott make his NASCAR pro debut last season,” he added, “so the Monster Mile might be where Foxxtecca’s magic happens.”

Based in Detroit, Foxxtecca is an experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new and diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences. Foxxtecca is also producing the docuseries Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, which takes viewers behind the scenes of Spurlock’s groundbreaking 2026 season.

With Dover—and history—on the horizon, the team’s focus is clear: keep learning, keep improving, and keep pushing forward.



The 2026 ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. ET. The race will air live on FS1 and stream via FuboTV. It will also be available on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT FOXXTECCA

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.