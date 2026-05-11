NASCAR Truck Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Dystany Spurlock Eyes Historic NASCAR Truck Series Start at Dover Motor Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

The No. 69 Foxxtecca Ford team heads to the “Monster Mile” determined to keep building momentum in Spurlock’s groundbreaking 2026 season.

DOVER, Del. — Dystany Spurlock is ready to get back to work. 

Moving on from a frustrating weekend at Watkins Glen, Spurlock has entered the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, where she’s set to pilot the No. 69 Foxxtecca Ford for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66.

The 200-lap event at the famed “Monster Mile” represents a historic opportunity for Spurlock as she attempts to become the first Black woman to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national touring series.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen International, Spurlock and her team narrowly missed the cut when NASCAR’s qualifying procedure favored owner points over outright speed. She was one of two drivers shut out of the field, ending her Truck Series debut bid despite making steady progress on track and improving her times with every lap.     

But in racing, setbacks come with the territory. What matters is how you respond. And Spurlock has no intention of backing down. Instead, she’ll bring the same determination and relentless drive that have carried her through the ranks into one of NASCAR’s most demanding venues. 

“I’m looking forward to driving the truck on an intermediate oval,” Spurlock said, “and taking what I learned in Kansas and applying it to Friday’s race.”

Dover presents a completely different challenge from Watkins Glen’s road course. Known for its 24-degree banking, all-concrete surface, and tight, high-speed racing, the track is considered a true test of both physical and mental toughness. 

For Spurlock, though, it’s all part of the mission. Each race weekend is another chance to learn, gain experience, and refine her racecraft as she and the team continue grinding toward the ultimate goal of competing at NASCAR’s highest levels.

Primary sponsor Foxxtecca remains firmly behind Spurlock, supporting her efforts both on and off the racetrack.

“Kellie and I are excited to get Dystany back out there to continue her development,” said Chris Harris, co-founder of Foxxtecca along with partner Kellie Crawford. “Good days and bad days are all part of the process.

“Also, Dover is where we helped Lavar Scott make his NASCAR pro debut last season,” he added, “so the Monster Mile might be where Foxxtecca’s magic happens.”       

Based in Detroit, Foxxtecca is an experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new and diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences. Foxxtecca is also producing the docuseries Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, which takes viewers behind the scenes of Spurlock’s groundbreaking 2026 season.

With Dover—and history—on the horizon, the team’s focus is clear: keep learning, keep improving, and keep pushing forward.

The 2026 ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. ET. The race will air live on FS1 and stream via FuboTV. It will also be available on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT FOXXTECCA

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen charges to dominant Cup victory at Watkins Glen
02:50
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch overtakes Love on the final lap for a wild O’Reilly victory at Watkins Glen
02:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Kaden Honeycutt capitalizes in overtime for first Truck career victory at Watkins Glen
02:53

Latest articles

250 Years of America, One Powerful Weekend: The Bigger Story Behind the Coca-Cola 600

Official Release -
The Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte this Memorial Day weekend, celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a powerful mix of patriotism and high-octane racing all weekend long
Read more

Qualifying Procedure Expanded for 110th Indianapolis 500

Official Release -
INDYCAR has announced an update to the PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying with Day One scheduled for Saturday, May 16 and Day Two Sunday, May 17.
Read more

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. inks multi-year contract extension with Hyak Motorsports

Andrew Kim -
The 2023 Daytona 500 champion from Olive Branch, Mississippi, will continue to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports for the foreseeable future beyond the 2026 Cup Series season.
Read more

Nine Past Winners, Five Series Champs Starting ‘500’ Preparation

Official Release -
Practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts Tuesday, May 12 with a field consisting of nine past winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and five NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos