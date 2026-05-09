2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

Event: Bully Hill Vineyards 167 at The Glen (72 laps / 167.4 miles)

Round: 8 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Watkins Glen International

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Date & Time: Friday, May 8 | 4:30 PM ET

No. 4 Circle B Motorsports Auctions Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Shane van Gisbergen | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 8th

Stage 1: 29th

Stage 2: 6th

Finish: 3rd

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 31st

Key Takeaway: Shane van Gisbergen and the Circle B Motorsports Auctions team fought hard and battled for the win in Watkins Glen. After starting in eighth, van Gisbergen and team flipped the first stage to set up for a good position in stage two. The No. 4 finished the second stage in sixth-place, and worked on a plan to make the most out of the finish. Once he got back into the top-10, van Gisbergen pitted late to take on fresh tires. He narrowly avoided late-race carnage to advance through the field. Thanks to some daring passes on the final restart, van Gisbergen rounded out the podium in third-place.

Shane van Gisbergen’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Unfortunately, we didn’t have the speed today but it wasn’t because of lack of effort. Worked on my Chevy all race and got it better, and there at the end was on fresher tires and put myself in some good spots to get up the field. Thanks to Niece Motorsports and Circle B, we gave it a good go and ended up with a pretty good result. I had a lot of fun, thanks to the Niece guys for having me!”

About Circle B Diecast: Circle B Diecast, originally known as Plan B Sales, was founded in 2010 and started as a Lionel die-cast and Chase Authentics apparel wholesale distributor. The Concord, N.C. based company has grown into the largest independent racing collectibles distributor in the United States. Circle B Diecast offers both retail and wholesale customers a vast array of products through their website, www.circlebdiecast.com.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Start: 20th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 9th

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 27th

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif and the J.F. Electric team had a strong run going in Watkins Glen and came home with a top-15 finish. Reif qualified in 20th, but had to start from the tail of the field after the team changed the brake pads and rotors on his truck. The rookie made ground and passed several trucks throughout the day, proving his race craft and raw pace. On a late restart, Reif lined up inside the top-10, but sustained heavy damage after picking up contact from other trucks. The No. 42 team made repairs and kept Reif in the hunt despite the damage. He crossed the finish line in 14th-place.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a bunch of speed today and were really consistent. We had a great long-run truck, but I think we just battled being a little tight in the right-handers. We were super good on the lefts, but just needed to free it up a little more. It kind of sucks having a bunch of veterans racing like rookies almost. It’s definitely unfortunate; I wish we could have kept it clean for one race. We had another top-10 run stripped away from our guys. I’m proud of all the work they did and proud of the speed we had on our J.F. Electric Chevy. We’ll get it soon.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 44 BLAC / GoKartMania Academy Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 5th

Finish: 13th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the BLAC / GoKartMania Academy team brought a super fast truck to Watkins Glen. Though he started in 22nd, Pérez de Lara was quick in the race and advanced his position at a rapid pace. The sophomore driver scored much-needed points in both stages. While running inside the top-10 late, the No. 44 Silverado was clipped in an incident which prompted an untimely pit stop. Pérez de Lara recovered at the finish, and came home in 13th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m just frustrated to have another good day go wrong. We were involved another crash that wasn’t our fault yet again. But on the bright side, we had the speed today. I hope we can get some better results on the road courses. We have the pace, but just need to execute. More than anything, we need to have better luck on our side. Thanks to all of the No. 44 guys for their hard work this weekend.”

About BLAC: BLAC is a technology and logistics company specializing in real-time tracking, asset visibility, and intelligent monitoring solutions for transportation, providing also location and condition data in real time for all shipments in the entire supply chain operations. With operations and coverage at an international level, BLAC provides advanced tracking technology designed to help companies reduce risk, improve operational control, and protect high-value cargo through real-time visibility and smart alert systems.

Through its innovative platform and 24/7 monitoring capabilities, BLAC supports businesses across multiple industries with scalable solutions focused on logistics security, transportation efficiency, and asset recovery. With years of experience in GPS tracking, supply chain visibility, and transportation security, BLAC continues to position itself as a trusted technology partner for companies seeking smarter and safer logistics operations.

About GoKartMania: GoKartMania is Mexico’s leading indoor go-kart track, a 100% Mexican company with a global presence. Our karts are of European origin and feature the most precise timing system. At GoKartMania, you’ll find activities for the whole family and a wide variety of race formats and activities.

We’re the ideal place for both beginners and seasoned motorsport enthusiasts. From a fun-filled, adrenaline-fueled afternoon with the family to competing in high-level series and championships, including position races, knockout format, endurance races, and karting clinics. We also offer birthday parties, team building activities, product launches, and much more.

No. 45 Protect Your Melon New York Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 33rd

Stage 1: 6th

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 28th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 6th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the Protect Your Melon team fought for the race win in Watkins Glen, but were unable to see the end of the race. Chastain started from the rear of the field after discovering an electrical issue in qualifying, but it did not take his team long to strategize a way to get to the front of the field. After finishing sixth in stage one, the No. 45 team elected to flip the second stage to gain track position. Chastain took the lead for a total of 17 laps in the final stage and was controlling the race when he was dealt an costly restart violation penalty. While he was working his way through the field, contact from another competitor sent Chastain careening hard into the wall, resulting in a disappointing 28th-place finish.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Well Ross, today ends early when you were caught up in a wreck near the back of the pack, but I imagine more of the frustration was on that restart violation.

“Yeah, I haven’t seen a replay, but if they said I went early, then I’m pretty sure I did.”

Interviewer: What is your thought overall on the day and what you were able to do when you had a chance earlier in the race to go for the win?

“Yeah, Phil Gould and our Protect Your Melon Chevy, we definitely went aggressive on the strategy and we needed those cautions that we got. We found a grounding issue with a lack of a crimp on a wire earlier in qualifying, but it was an incredible effort by Niece Motorsports to bring a couple new trucks here to the track for a couple of us drivers. I just mis-executed. I mean, I completely failed on that restart by going early. I crossed the line and went on the wrong line, clearly. That hurts, and then to double down, I tear it up back for 20th. Very humbling day here.”

About The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee: The New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) coordinates traffic safety activities in the state and shares useful, timely information about traffic safety and the state’s highway safety grant program.

The Committee is comprised of thirteen agencies who have missions related to transportation and safety. The GTSC is chaired by the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and acts as the state’s official liaison with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.