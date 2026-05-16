IndyCar postpones 2026 Indy 500 qualifications to Sunday due to Saturday precipitations

The first day of the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Session for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which was scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 16, has been canceled due to on-track precipitation.

The first qualifying session was scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. ET and span through 6 p.m. ET. During the session, all 33 competitors entered to compete in the event would post a single qualifying attempt individually based on a qualification draw that occurred on Friday, May 15. Once all competitors posted a qualifying attempt, the teams would have the option to choose from two lanes for second and subsequent attempts. They would have as many attempts as they want until 5:50 p.m. ET, where Positions 16-33 would be determined.

Due to on-track precipitation that remained persistent throughout Saturday, a pre-qualifying practice session was canceled at 8:30 a.m. ET, the qualifying session for this year’s Indianapolis 500 has been postponed and rearranged to Sunday, May 17.

For Sunday’s on-track activities, a single pre-qualifying practice session will occur at 9:30 a.m. ET on FS2 before qualifying commences at noon ET on FS2. Each of the 33 competitors will receive a single attempt to qualify, and the top 12 fastest competitors will transfer to a second round for Sunday afternoon. Positions 13-33 will be determined following the first round. The top-12 qualifiers will then qualify in the second round at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX before the six-fastest competitors transfer to the Firestone Fast 6 round that will occur at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. The pole winner and the official starting lineup for this year’s Indy 500 will then be determined following the Firestone Fast 6 round.

When the first round of qualifications commences on Sunday, Scott Dixon will be the first competitor to qualify after his name was drawn first to qualify on Friday, May 15.

Christian Lundgaard, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter, Rinus VeeKay, Scott McLaughlin, Nolan Siegel, Graham Rahal, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Santino Ferrucci, Marcus Ericsson, Conor Daly, Mick Schumacher, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Armstrong, Pato O’Ward, David Malukas, Alexander Rossi, Dennis Hauger, Sting Ray Robb, Kyle Kirkwood, Caio Collet, Helio Castroneves, Takuma Sato, Christian Rasmussen, Louis Foster, Kyffin Simpson, Jack Harvey, Alex Palou, Jacob Abel and Katherine Legge will qualify after Dixon, respectively.

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to occur on May 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.