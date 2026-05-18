LANGDON, GREEN, STANFIELD & M. SMITH ROLL TO GERBER COLLISION & GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA NATIONALS WINS

Langdon goes back-to-back in TF

Green wins again in FC

Stanfield earns first PS win of 2026

Smith gets second straight PSM victory

CHICAGO (May 17, 2026) – Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon rolled to his second straight victory, defeating four-time world champion Antron Brown in the final round on Sunday to close out the 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK at Route 66 Raceway.

Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the sixth of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Langdon went 3.775-seconds at 335.90 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air dragster to get past Brown, who went up in smoke early in the run. It is the 25th career win for Langdon, who extended his points lead and knocked off Shawn Reed, teammate Doug Kalitta and Josh Hart to reach the final round.

The weekend started as a struggle for Langdon and his Kalitta Motorsports team, but they put together a solid run to close out Saturday and win the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. That momentum continued through four rounds on Sunday and it continues a remarkable first six races for the past world champion, who has already picked up three wins this season, qualified No. 1 twice and made the fastest run (345.00 mph) in NHRA history.

“We definitely had a big turnaround from qualifying,” Langdon said. “Brian (Husen, crew chief) realized that we had to tame some things down in the car. Having to run Doug second round wasn’t ideal, but at the end of the day, we had to get some information for our car and make a good run, and then from there, today was a little bit tricky.

“First round was really good and then just with the clouds coming in and out, there were just a lot of last-minute changes. Brian’s gotten really good lately, just off of his gut feeling, making those last-second little changes, but I could tell that they had two different game plans, and one was when the sun was out and one for when the cloud cover was there. They were able to adapt when they needed to and provided a great race car for four rounds.”

Brown reached his first final round of the season and 145th in his career thanks to round wins against T.J. Zizzo, rookie Maddi Gordon and Leah Pruett. Kalitta remained second in points, 54 behind his teammate Langdon.

Funny Car’s Chad Green continued to build his championship contender case on Sunday in Chicago, slipping past Alexis DeJoria in a thrilling final round duel with a run of 3.945 at 324.75 in his 12,000-horsepower Bond-Coat/bproauto Ford Mustang. It’s Green’s second win in the first six races of the 2026 campaign, putting the Texan fourth in points and right in the thick of the championship battle.

On Sunday, he was again consistent against a loaded field, defeating Valdosta winner Jordan Vandergriff, Ron Capps and back-to-back world champion Austin Prock to reach the final round.

Green and DeJoria put on a remarkable side-by-side show in the finals, but Green had enough for the slim wire-to-wire victory, joining Capps as the only two-time winners in the class thus far in 2026.

“The whole team aspect of this sport doesn’t get enough recognition. This is 100 percent a team sport, just like football, basketball and any of those other sports,” Green said. “The driver, they get a lot of the fame and glory, but to be honest, what these guys do is just incredible. To go out there and turn on four win lights on a Sunday is so difficult. These guys have to do everything perfectly every round, and we have to go out there and beat the best guys out there doing it. So, I can’t say enough about the team.

“(Alexis) is driving a John Force car, and that was a dang good race. I never saw her during the race. When the win light came on, I thought, ‘Oh, she probably had problems or something,’ but then I looked at the time slip, and man, she was right there with me.”

DeJoria continues to build on her solid season in a class filled with contenders, picking up her second runner-up of the year after round wins against Spencer Hyde, Dave Richards and four-time world champion Matt Hagan. She’s sixth in points, as Capps and J.R. Todd leave Chicago tied for the points lead, with Hagan nine points behind.

In Pro Stock, Aaron Stanfield snapped KB Titan Racing’s undefeated streak in 2026, picking up the first win of the season for Elite Motorsports when six-time world champion Greg Anderson went red in the final round. Stanfield went 6.595 at 208.46 in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Janac Brothers Racing car, winning for the first time since 2024.

KB Titan Racing had won the previous 10 races dating back to last year, but the tide seemed to turn in Chicago this weekend. Erica Enders qualified No. 1 and won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, and Stanfield rolled to his 15th career win on Sunday.

He defeated Matt Hartford, teammate Jeg Coughlin Jr. and then his father, Greg, to reach the final round and took advantage of Anderson leaving well early in the championship round. Stanfield now sits sixth in points as he hopes this keys a strong turnaround for his team and all of Elite Motorsports.

“Our team’s definitely been waiting on this moment for a pretty good while. It’s the best feeling you can get out here when you see that win light come on in the final round,” Stanfield said. “We had a great weekend and a great day today, and kind of had some luck roll my way in that final round. We felt like we had something in South Georgia, but the racetrack was a little tricky, so we really didn’t get to see it there.

“I think we saw it this weekend with a combination of KB being a little off. I think these guys have been working really, really, really hard. I think we’re going in the right direction and I felt very focused today.”

Anderson reached the final round for the third time this year and the 195th time in his career after taking down his son, Cody, Matt Latino and Enders on Sunday. Dallas Glenn stayed in the points lead, 29 ahead of Anderson.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith continued his hot streak on Sunday, but not in the way he wanted, defeating his wife, Angie, when her bike broke on the starting line. Matt cruised to the win with a run of 6.835 at 185.41 on his Denso Auto Parts Buell, as the six-time world champion won his second straight race.

To win for the 44th time in his career, Smith defeated Jianna Evaristo, Gaige Herrera, who was previously undefeated at Route 66 Raceway, and Brayden Davis to reach the final round. An exciting side-by-side race was he planned against his wife in the championship round, but her bike went silent when the light turned green, giving Matt the win and sending him to second in points.

“I wanted a fair race. I wanted a good race, just like when we ran each other for the 2Fast2Tasty Challenge,” Smith said. “She had the best bike this weekend, but it just wasn’t meant to be for some reason. She’ll get it in Maryland. I feel confident that we will get things under control for her bike and get it back because everybody here knows that she had the best bike.”

Angie, who qualified No. 1, was denied her first win in nearly four years. She advanced to her 12th career final round after knocking off Chase Van Sant and reigning world champion Richard Gadson, who remained the points leader.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action May 29-31 with the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, Md.

JOLIET, Ill. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway. The race is the sixth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Shawn Langdon; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Maddi Gordon; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Will Smith; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Billy Torrence; 12. T.J. Zizzo; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Krista Baldwin.

FUNNY CAR:

Chad Green; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Jack Beckman; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Jordan Vandergriff; 10. Chris King; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Daniel Wilkerson; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Jeff Arend; 16. Spencer Hyde.

PRO STOCK:

Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Matt Latino; 6.

Deric Kramer; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Dallas Glenn; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11.

Cody Anderson; 12. Chris Vang; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Derrick Reese; 16. Joe Wilczek.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Matt Smith; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. John Hall; 7. Gaige Herrera; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Clayton Howey; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Geno Scali; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Wesley Wells.

JOLIET, Ill. — Sunday’s final results from the 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway. The race is the sixth of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Shawn Langdon, 3.775 seconds, 335.90 mph def. Antron Brown, 4.225 seconds, 206.48 mph.

Funny Car — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.945, 324.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.965, 328.86.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.595, 208.46 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, Buell, 6.835, 185.41 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Jamie Noonan, 5.353, 269.03 def. Angelle Sampey, 5.404, 267.80.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.496, 264.86 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.560, 264.49.

Competition Eliminator — Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 6.979, 197.08 def. Jeremy Bailey, Agan, 7.107, 178.00.

Super Stock — Dave Dupps Jr., Chevy Cobalt, 8.700, 149.96 def. Gene Mosbek, Plymouth Savoy, 10.167, 127.97.

Stock Eliminator — Jamey Picht,Buick Grand Sport, 10.995, 117.58 def. Brent Voges, ford Mustang, 12.534, 104.48.

Super Comp — Nathen Prose, Camaro, 8.915, 169.04 def. Chad Lamont, Dragster, 8.897, 172.83.

Super Gas — Rock Haas, Chevy Camaro, 9.937, 159.66 def. Chris Sullivan, FordMustang, 9.881, 160.86.

Top Sportsman — Larry Demers, Chevy Cobalt, 7.130, 192.77 def. Brian Brown, Chevy Camaro, Broke.

Top Dragster — Daniel Wood, Dragster, 6.670, 204.60 def. Mark Grame, Dragster, 6.821, 198.06.

Pro Modified — Derek Menholt, Chevy Corvette, 5.692, 250.23 def. Jason Collins, Chevy Camaro, 7.417, 121.75.

Factory Stock Showdown — Jonathan Allegrucci, Ford Mustang, 7.711, 178.68 def. Jason Dietsch, Mustang, 7.710, 178.12.

PEAK Street Car Shootout presented by Sick the Magazine — Nick Taylor, Camaro, 6.679, 215.89 def. Bryant Goldstone, Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

JOLIET, Ill. — Final round-by-round results from the 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway, the sixth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.777, 329.18 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.796, 329.99; Tony Stewart, 3.742, 334.48 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.785, 333.82; Josh Hart, 3.790, 338.26 def. Justin Ashley, 3.785, 322.11; Maddi Gordon, 3.813, 329.58 def. Krista Baldwin, 4.347, 192.96; Doug Kalitta, 3.736, 327.98 was unopposed; Will Smith, 3.776, 331.45 def. Billy Torrence, 3.795, 332.92; Leah Pruett, 3.739, 326.16 def. Clay Millican, 3.868, 272.61; Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 338.68 def. Shawn Reed, 3.886, 296.11;

QUARTERFINALS — Brown, 3.774, 332.18 def. Gordon, 3.804, 333.82; Hart, 3.782, 330.63 def. Stewart, 6.384, 95.98; Pruett, 4.201, 205.16 def. Smith, Broke; Langdon, 3.789, 333.49 def. Kalitta, 4.408, 220.84;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 3.790, 332.10 def. Hart, 3.823, 333.16; Brown, 3.809, 328.38 def. Pruett, 5.810, 119.90;

FINAL — Langdon, 3.775, 335.90 def. Brown, 4.225, 206.48.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.947, 326.48 def. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 9.969, 80.24; Austin Prock, Mustang, 3.934, 330.31 def. Jeff Arend, Dodge Charger, 9.138, 95.34; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.945, 325.53 def. Chris King, Charger, 4.233, 270.64; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.978, 301.47 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.659, 188.62; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.001, 329.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.791, 82.81; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.957, 334.48 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.808, 166.54; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.943, 324.12 def. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.952,

328.38; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.950, 326.40 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.562, 187.83;

QUARTERFINALS — Green, 6.102, 182.58 def. Capps, 7.351, 120.40; Hagan, 4.026, 324.75 def. Beckman, 12.291, 61.86; Prock, 4.255, 267.80 def. Todd, 6.141, 164.83; DeJoria, 4.005, 327.98 def. Richards, 12.329, 71.05;

SEMIFINALS — Green, 3.969, 323.66 def. Prock, 4.015, 323.43; DeJoria, 4.006, 326.56 def. Hagan, 4.061, 315.71;

FINAL — Green, 3.945, 324.75 def. DeJoria, 3.965, 328.86.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.611, 206.57 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.633, 206.99; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.595, 207.82 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.591, 208.20; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.588, 207.69 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.592, 207.98; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.583, 207.40 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.603, 206.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.575, 208.39 def. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.599, 206.86; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.629, 207.50 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.632, 205.16; Erica

Enders, Camaro, 6.576, 208.52 def. Derrick Reese, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.584, 208.55 def. Joe Wilczek, Mustang, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 6.661, 207.59 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light; A. Stanfield, 6.630, 208.39 def. Coughlin, 9.499, 100.71; Enders, 6.604, 208.14 def. Kramer, 6.622, 206.26; G. Anderson, 6.615, 206.89 def. M. Latino, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — A. Stanfield, 6.639, 207.18 def. G. Stanfield, 6.646, 207.34; G. Anderson, 6.597, 206.99 def. Enders, 6.603, 208.84;

FINAL — A. Stanfield, 6.595, 208.46 def. G. Anderson, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.838, 197.71 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.864, 196.67; Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.869, 197.59 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 8.755, 99.19; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.825, 200.26 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.931, 198.50; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 8.086, 116.24 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 10.263, 79.43; John Hall, 9.028, 98.74 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.804, 196.90 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.784,

200.23 was unopposed; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.790, 200.29 def. Geno Scali, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Gadson, 6.850, 197.13 def. Hall, 6.880, 196.93; A. Smith, 6.809, 198.76 def. Van Sant, 6.846, 197.16; Davis, 10.251, 80.46 def. Oehler, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.832, 197.57 def. Herrera, 8.170, 114.54;

SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.774, 200.35 def. Gadson, 6.850, 195.93; M. Smith, 6.823, 199.58 def. Davis, Broke;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.835, 185.41 def. A. Smith, Broke.

JOLIET, Ill. — Point standings (top 10) following the 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway, the sixth of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 594; 2. Doug Kalitta, 540; 3. Leah Pruett, 429; 4. Tony Stewart, 388; 5. Josh Hart, 376; 6. Maddi Gordon, 358; 7. Antron Brown, 313; 8. Justin Ashley, 311; 9. Billy Torrence, 282; 10. Clay Millican, 252.

Funny Car

(tie) Ron Capps, 468; J.R. Todd, 468; 3. Matt Hagan, 459; 4. Chad Green, 443; 5. Jordan Vandergriff, 416; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 389; 7. Spencer Hyde, 312; 8. Jack Beckman, 311; 9. Daniel Wilkerson, 233; 10. Dave Richards, 222.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 528; 2. Greg Anderson, 499; 3. Greg Stanfield, 399; 4. Matt Hartford, 376; 5. Erica Enders, 368; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 345; 7. Matt Latino, 344; 8. Cody Coughlin, 289; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 286; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 253.

Pro Stock Motorcycle