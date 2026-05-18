Newgarden Leads Rain-Shortened ‘500’ Practice

Rossi, O’Ward, Grosjean Involved in Big Turn 2 Incident

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 18, 2026) – Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden rebounded from a disappointing qualifying session Sunday to lead the rain-shortened practice for the 110th Running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But the bigger story of the practice, shortened from two hours to one hour, 18 minutes due to rain and lightning, was a frightening three-car incident in Turn 2 involving Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward and Romain Grosjean 28 minutes into the session.

Newgarden, who will start 23rd in the race this Sunday, was fastest today at 226.198 mph in the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet. He was followed by fellow double “500” winner Takuma Sato at 225.723 in the No. 75 Amada Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Rookie Dennis Hauger was third at 224.554 in the No. 19 Only Bulls Honda of Dale Coyne Racing in which he will start 29th Sunday. 2014 “500” winner Ryan Hunter-Reay was fourth at 224.415 in the No. 31 Prize Picks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet that he will race Sunday from the 22nd starting spot.

2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five at 224.376 in the No. 28 Phoenix Investors Honda of Andretti Global. Ericsson also had a tough PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying day Sunday, as he will start 17th in the 33-car field.

The first major accident of the event took place at 1:28 p.m. ET. Rossi spun in Turn 2 in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet of Ed Carpenter Racing, made hard contact with the SAFER Barrier and then suffered a secondary hit from the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of O’Ward, who spun under braking trying to avoid Rossi. Both cars suffered heavy damage.

Grosjean also spun into the SAFER Barrier trying to avoid the accident in the No. 18 Bmax.IO Honda of Dale Coyne Racing.

Rossi, who qualified second Sunday, was awake and alert, in good spirits and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, said Dr. Julia Vaizer, INDYCAR medical director. O’Ward and Grosjean were released without injury.

“I’m OK; I just feel bad for my car,” O’Ward said. “Just wrong place, wrong time. I just got collected there. I obviously hit the brakes and couldn’t do much to avoid it. I’m glad Alex is all right, Romain, as well.”

The shortened session was fast and frantic, as thick packs of cars took worked in traffic in preparation for Race Day after focusing on pure speed during “Fast Friday” practice and qualifying Sunday. All 33 drivers combined to turn 1,053 laps even though the track was open for action for only 35 minutes due to track inspection, the three-car incident, and rain and lightning.

Next up is the final practice before Race Day, Miller Lite Carb Day from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Friday (FS1, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 (10 a.m. ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).