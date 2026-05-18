What to Know before Betting on NASCAR

NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) isn’t the most popular kind of sport these days. But it has a devoted army of fans, mainly in North America, who never miss the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500. If you are new to this sport, you may be confused by the chaotic action. It may remind you of Formula 1, but it embraces a totally different concept. Before betting on NASCAR, make sure you know what’s going on the tracks. With this knowledge, you will manage to place NASCAR bets with money while pursuing potential profits.

Main Things to Know about NASCAR

NASCAR is a stock-car racing series that’s been around since the 1940s. The NASCAR Cup Series is the main event, consisting of 36 races taking place throughout the season. Over 19 teams join the competition with their driving cards from Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, and other top manufacturers. The drivers will be racing around the racetrack, looking like a tarmac oval. The car that completes the allotted number of laps first becomes the winner. After successful qualification, the race continues the next day. It is split into three stages, 60 and 80 laps each.

A stage system allows teams to earn points at each stage, creating more opportunities to bet on NASCAR. The scoring systems look as follows:

Stage 1 – 10 points plus a playoff point for the winner;

Stage 2 – 10 points plus a playoff point for the winner;

Stage 3 – 40 points for the winner, 35 points for the second place, and 34 points for the third place, etc.

Teams that have earned the most points make the playoffs, which start after the first 26 races of the season. All race winners and the next four highest qualifying teams appear on the track.

NASCAR Betting: How It Works?

NASCAR betting means predicting the outcomes of specific races, and some of the most common types include:

Race winner: Predicting the final winner of the race.

Podium winners: Predicting the top three positions on the final leaderboard

Head-to-head: Predicting if a particular driver will end up ahead of another particular driver.

Top X: Predicting that a specific driver will finish below or above a certain position.

Volatility may vary from one bet to another. Betting on a race winner is less volatile since there are 36 other racers on the track, leaving enough space for other factors. Meanwhile, top X bets have a significantly higher chance of success. Head-to-head bets are also popular among those who have extensive knowledge of NASCAR. You can also bet on the stage winner. While the sport is split into stages, you can bet on the driver to dominate a particular stage without predicting the final outcome of the race.

Responsible Betting on NASCAR

Betting on NASCAR can be safe with a responsible approach. Here are the nuances for making more accurate predictions:

Keep your bets limited. There are numerous races taking place weekly. That’s why you should have a clear plan for how many bets you want to place and how much money you are ready to spend and lose. In other words, calculating your entire risk exposure increases your chances of winning. Always make sure that your total amount staked doesn’t surpass what you can afford to lose.

Don’t get overly exposed to big races. The playoffs can make some of you overly excited, leading to more unthoughtful expenses. Eventual losses can impact your entire bankroll. So, you should keep your betting under control without letting emotions take over you.

Learn the race format and rules. The available tracks, stage lengths, and race formats can impact your bets. Make sure to keep those factors analyzed for accurate betting.

Check the “house rules” of your sportsbook. Betting rules may vary from one sportsbook to another, which means you need to be more careful when choosing the betting spot. Some may have specific rules for betting on general outcomes, such as the final winner, or on unusual situations, such as multiple overtimes.

Stay consistent as you go. Showing consistent betting decisions throughout the season is a key to success. The NASCAR Cup Series is “a marathon, not a sprint”, so consider your next step every time you place a bet.

Managing Risks

Learning the best betting practices doesn’t eliminate the risk of losing money, but it definitely helps achieve better results. NASCAR bets are highly unpredictable due to mechanical issues, weather conditions, and crashes, which can change the odds in a split second. To manage risks, you need to keep your bets as diverse as possible without betting all your money in a single race. Also, you shouldn’t chase massive wins; instead, focus on smaller, more frequent wins. Remember to follow the latest news about NASCAR to increase your chance of making a successful bet.