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Indianapolis Motor Speedway Statement on Passing of Kyle Busch

By Official Release
Less than 1 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 21, 2026) – A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on the passing of 2015 and 2016 Brickyard 400 winner and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch:

“Everyone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Kyle Busch. Kyle was one of the most dominant racers in IMS history, highlighted by back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 victories in 2015 and 2016, making history by sweeping both the Cup and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in those years. He won a record four O’Reilly Series races at the Racing Capital of the World and made his 700th career Cup Series start in the 30th anniversary 2024 Brickyard 400 at IMS – a significant career milestone. He was a fan favorite, loved for his competitive spirit and passion. He understood what racing and winning at Indianapolis means. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, the entire Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire NASCAR family.”

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Official Release
Official Release
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Joint Statement from the Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR Regarding the Passing of Kyle Busch
Joint Statement from the Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR Regarding the Passing of Kyle Busch
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Hendrick Motorsports Statements on Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports Statements on Kyle Busch

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