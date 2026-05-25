Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Charlotte 1

Coca-Cola 600

Concord, N.C. – May 24, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/DURACELL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 8TH STAGE 1: 38TH STAGE 2: 38TH STAGE 3: 38TH FINISH: 38TH POINTS: 17TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang team saw their night come to an early end in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being collected in a multi-car accident just 53 laps into NASCAR’s longest race. After qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather, the starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR Rulebook, placing Cindric eighth for the start of the Memorial Day weekend crown jewel event. The No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang showed early speed while running inside the top 10 during the opening green-flag run, though Cindric reported a loose condition in the opening laps. Crew chief Brian Wilson called Cindric to pit road under caution on Lap 34 for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment, and the No. 2 team restarted seventh when the race returned to green on Lap 40. Not long after, Cindric was collected in an incident that caused extensive damage to the No. 2 and ended the team’s night prematurely. Cindric was ultimately credited with a 38th-place finish.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “I’m pretty sure I just got loose and then I got clocked, so it’s a shame not to even finish Stage 1 in the Coke 600. I feel bad for my team and everybody else.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 BODYARMOR FLASH I.V. FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 6TH STAGE 1: 6TH STAGE 2: 7TH STAGE 3: 9TH FINISH: 7TH POINTS: 3RD

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Ford Mustang Dark Horse team reeled off three top-10 stage finishes en route to a seventh-place result in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Blaney and the No. 12 team worked to dial in the balance during the opening stage prior to a caution with 11 laps remaining in the segment that saw a majority of the leaders hit pit road before restarting with five to go. Blaney charged from 11th to sixth in the closing laps of Stage 1 and carried that momentum into the second segment to pick up a seventh-place result in Stage 2. A loose-handling condition from the onset of the third stage saw Blaney fade outside of the top-10, prompting crew chief Jonathan Hassler to call him to pit road at the start of the green flag cycle on lap 250. The adjustments and timing paid off as Blaney cycled to seventh in the running order before ultimately crossing the line ninth in Stage 3. A caution early in the following run saw varying strategies come into play as two of the leaders opted to stay out and six teams took right side tires only, while the No. 12 team went with a four tire stop under yellow. Blaney was split three wide on the ensuing restart, causing him to drop to 16th before a multi-car incident unraveled ahead of him on the backstretch. Blaney was able to avoid the wreck by darting towards the inside wall and only making slight contact with the back bumper of the No. 41, but did not warrant a trip to pit road to assess any damage. The caution flag flew once again with 38 laps remaining as rainfall eventually brought the field to pit road under the red flag with Blaney scored 12th. After a brief delay, Blaney took the restart from the inside of row four with 31 laps to go before a stronger band of rain hit the track just three laps in and ultimately signaled the end of the night as the No. 12 team came away with a seventh-place finish.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “I think we finished a couple spots better than where we were running and the pace, but, overall, it was a scrappy day and night for sure. Running seventh and eighth with our cars is not a bad day.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 33RD STAGE 1: 11TH STAGE 2: 15TH STAGE 3: 13TH FINISH: 8TH POINTS: 18TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse team turned in an eighth-place finish in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday night. Despite starting 33rd due to the cancelation of qualifying Saturday, Logano worked his way into the top-20 towards the latter stages of the opening segment, resulting in an 11th-place finish in Stage 1. Logano continued to progress through the field as the No. 22 opted to run longer during the green flag pit cycle in Stage 2 before coming to pit road on lap 151 when the right front tire began to come apart. Logano was scored 21st at the conclusion of the cycle but worked his way up to 15th by the end of the second segment. The Shell-Pennzoil Ford made a charge into the top-10 during the opening run of the third stage, but a loose-handling condition that set in after the team’s green flag stop saw Logano fade to 13th by the time Stage 3 came to a close. An early caution in the final stage saw varying strategies take shape among the leaders as crew chief Paul Wolfe made the call for right side tires only – one of six teams to do so – allowing Logano to take the ensuing restart from the outside of row five with 74 laps remaining. Logano carried the momentum in the outside lane to climb to seventh in the running order before the caution flag flew for lightning in the area. Once pit road opening, Wolfe called Logano to pit road for a four tire stop, but the following run was halted just two laps in due to rain as the cars were brought to a stop under the red flag. Following a brief delay, the field lined up to take the green with 31 laps to go before another band of showers hit the track three laps later, ultimately signaling the end of the race with Logano scored eighth.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Honestly, I think we’ve been an eighth to 12th-15th place car and that’s kind of where we ran today. That’s just where we are at the moment, but we just finally finished one, so thank goodness we finished one and then getting those stages. At least we got a finish. That’s better than where we’ve been, so we’ll take it.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, May 31 for the Cracker Barrel 400. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on Prime, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.