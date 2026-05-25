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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Coca-Cola 600

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Start: 34th

Finish: 29th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse battled through a challenging night Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, getting caught up in a late-race accident that left the team with a 29th-place finish in the rain-shortened race.

After rain washed out qualifying and set the starting lineup by the rulebook, Berry rolled off 34th but quickly showed improved speed during Saturday’s practice session by posting top-10 times on the speed charts.

Early in Sunday’s race, Berry brought out the event’s first caution flag with a spin on Lap 35, but the No. 21 team rebounded well from the setback. Berry methodically worked his way forward through the opening 100-lap segment and finished Stage 1 in 17th place.

With the eero team electing to pit prior to the conclusion of Stage 1, Berry inherited the 15th position for the start of Stage 2 and immediately climbed into the top 10. He remained a fixture inside the top 15 throughout much of the segment before taking the green-and-white checkered flag in 12th place.

Berry continued to battle inside the top 15 during Stage 3 as the No. 21 team utilized strategy during a round of green-flag pit stops to maintain track position and stay on the lead lap heading into the final 100-lap run.

As threatening weather closed in around the speedway and the intensity increased late in the event, Berry was collected in a multi-car accident on Lap 329. The Wood Brothers Racing crew completed repairs and returned the No. 21 Ford to the track multiple laps down before Berry ultimately crossed the finish line in 29th place after the race was called due to rain at Lap 373.

Throughout the Memorial Day weekend event, Berry carried the name of U.S. Army medic John Calvin Morgan on the windshield of the No. 21 Ford as part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program. Morgan was killed during fighting on Leyte Island in World War II and was honored alongside fallen service members throughout the Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

Berry and the No. 21 team will now turn their attention to next weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, which also serves as Berry’s home track.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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