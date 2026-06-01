Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Nashville Superspeedway

Event: Cracker Barrel 400

Location: Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tennessee

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Start: 33rd

Finish: 31st

Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse team overcame a challenging starting position and showed steady improvement throughout Sunday night’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway before a late-race incident cut their evening short.

After inclement weather forced the cancellation of qualifying, the starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR rulebook, leaving Berry to start 33rd in the 300-lap event at his home track.

Rain also delayed the start of the race, but once the green flag waved, Berry and the No. 21 team focused on improving the balance of their eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse and gaining track position. Berry finished Stage 1 in 28th place before advancing to 23rd at the conclusion of Stage 2.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native continued to work his way forward during the final stage and broke into the top 20 before trouble struck on Lap 214. An incident ahead caused traffic to stack up entering the corner, leaving Berry with little room to avoid contact. The No. 21 sustained significant front-end damage after making contact with John Hunter Nemechek’s car, ending the team’s chances for a stronger finish.

Berry was credited with a 31st-place result, marking the second consecutive week that an accident prevented the team from capitalizing on a competitive race car.

Next up for Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team is the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.