Other Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Mid-Ohio Breaks the Mazda MX-5 Cup Drought

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 2, 2026) – It has been a quiet three months since the checkered flag flew in St. Petersburg, but it’s finally time for the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin to return to the racetrack for Rounds 5 and 6 this weekend. The setting is Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which never fails to produce some of the best racing of the season. A field of 39 cars is expected, including a few new faces that could shake up the championship.

Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup arrives in Ohio following a weekend that featured two first-time race winners on the streets of St. Petersburg. One of them, Bobby Gossett (No. 44 BSI Racing) took over the points lead as a result. In his sophomore season, Gossett leads two-time champion Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) by 20 points with a long season yet to go.

Another first-time winner at St. Petersburg was Justin Adakonis (No. 23 McCumbee McAleer Racing) who finds himself third in the point standings entering Mid-Ohio. Also in his sophomore season, Adakonis would likely be leading the championship if not for a malfunctioning transponder in Race 1 at St. Pete, which forced him to come into the pits for a new one.

One driver looking to add his name to the first-time race winner list this season is Nathan Nicholson (No. 56 Advanced Autosports) and he nearly got his first win at Mid-Ohio last year. He led the field to the white flag in Race 2, but was passed by Ethan Goulart, who went on to win his first MX-5 Cup race that day. It’s hard to believe that after 31 races, the ever-competitive Nicholson is still searching for that first MX-5 Cup race win.

Leading the rookie chase is Frankie Barroso (No. 48 Spark Performance), who scored two top-five finishes at St. Pete. He is sixth in the point standings but would be higher had he not picked up a post-race penalty in Race 2 at Daytona.

Speaking of rookies, this year’s MX-5 Cup Shootout Scholarship winner Max Stallone (No. 3 Wheels America Racing) has had a rocky start to his season but has been doing his homework. The Texan picked up two Spec Miata race wins at Mid-Ohio during a SCCA weekend in May. Stallone was one of several MX-5 Cup drivers who took advantage of the SCCA event to get more laps around Mid-Ohio.

Adding some international flavor to the entry list is Luke Pullen (No. 21 Hendricks Motorsports). The Brit is making his MX-5 Cup debut this weekend. He has a season of Spec MX5 under his belt with two podium finishes at Mid-Ohio. Pullen has been a finalist for the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout the past two years.

More drivers making their series debut this weekend include Massimo Sunseri (No. 15 BSI Racing), Michael O’Dell (No. 46 JTR Motorsports Engineering) and Amilio DeLauro (No. 67 BSI Racing).

It’s a grid packed with plenty of talent and potential at a track that consistently produces great racing. It’s something you don’t want to miss when MX-5 Cup returns to racing action. Round Five takes place Saturday, June 6 at 3:05pm ET. Round Six goes green at 10:10am ET on Sunday, June 7. Both races will be streamed live on the IMSA and RACER YouTube channels.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Cadillac returns to Le Mans with eyes on endurance classic
Cadillac returns to Le Mans with eyes on endurance classic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin perseveres for thrilling Cup victory at Nashville
02:40
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier outmuscles Brent Crews for third O’Reilly victory at Nashville
02:20
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs rallies for last lap Truck victory at Nashville
02:14

Latest articles

NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS TO SERVE AS FOOTBALL ADJACENT BROADCAST ON FOX...

Official Release -
NHRA on FOX broadcasts begin with last weekend’s inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS
Read more

MAN CAVE HEALTH RETURNS FOR NASCAR RACE WEEKEND, DELIVERING FREE, LIFE-SAVING PSA SCREENINGS

Official Release -
Pocono Raceway, in partnership with Man Cave Health, will once again bring its impactful men’s health initiative to fans during the June 12-14 NASCAR race weekend.
Read more

Spire Motorsports FireKeepers Casino 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 16 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway (MIS), Spire Motorsports has two top-10 finishes with a best result of seventh earned by Zane Smith in 2024.
Read more

Points Leader Layne Riggs Going For Third Straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victory This...

Official Release -
Layne Riggs, driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, is the hottest driver on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit after registering his second straight victory last weekend in Nashville.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos