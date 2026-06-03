ATLANTA BRAVES LEGEND CHIPPER JONES NAMED QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART GRAND MARSHAL

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 3, 2026) – World Series Champion and Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones will give NASCAR’s stars the command to fire engines for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Chipper Jones — one of the greatest switch-hitters of all time, an MVP and batting title champion, 1995 World Series Champion, and member of Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame — will say the most famous words in motorsports as the Grand Marshal for EchoPark Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday night, July 12.

“As a fan of NASCAR and the exciting racing EchoPark Speedway consistently offers, I can’t wait to kick off Atlanta’s Night Race,” said Jones.

The Atlanta Braves legend’s upcoming role as Quaker State 400 Grand Marshal was announced to Braves fans Wednesday evening at Truist Park. On Sunday night, July 12, 400 miles of thrilling NASCAR action will begin after drivers hear Jones say, “Drivers, start your engines!”

Tickets for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend are available online at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com or by calling 770-946-4211.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11. Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.