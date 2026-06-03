Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Michigan International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
Michigan International Speedway 250
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Event: Race 12 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)
#of Laps: 125
Time/TV/Radio: 1:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Layne Riggs (1st)
Chandler Smith (4th)
Layne Riggs Notes
Layne Riggs and the No. 34 head to Ford Racing’s backyard this Saturday for a 125-lap shoot out at the Michigan International Speedway. Riggs will enter into Saturday’s race with back-to-back win momentum, after a dominating performance at the Nashville Superspeedway, sweeping both stages on his way to capturing the checkered flag and the points lead.
Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) returns with Layne Riggs this Friday at the Michigan International Speedway. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he builds momentum early in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.
“Front Row Motorsports has done an amazing job building these trucks for Chandler and me,” said Riggs. The guys in the fab shop have been doing a great job. They’ve built a lot of raw speed into our trucks that we’re able to take to the racetrack. The trucks at Michigan are basically like Cup cars at Atlanta. The leader is never going to be able to break away from the pack. You have to be pack racing the entire time, but it’s not like Daytona or Talladega where you’re two or three-wide in a pack holding it wide open. You still have to have handling and you still have to lift in the corners, but there’s a lot of straightaway time and a lot of throttle time, so it’s going to be a big tradeoff between how much handling and downforce do you want to bring versus that raw speed. Last year, we went a little bit too much for the handling and I was just getting motored by down the straightaway and just really couldn’t be aggressive and make moves. This year, we’re going to take something back that’s going to have a little bit more raw speed that now I’m comfortable knowing what I need at that racetrack, knowing what I need to go fast. Like I said, just building off of notes from last year, but Michigan is definitely a calculated racetrack. You see how single file it gets down the straightaways. If you’re not on the outside at the frontstretch, you’re probably going to lose five to ten spots down one straightaway, so just really calculated moves and make sure you complete your passes is super important and everybody in the field knows that.”
Road Crew
Driver: Layne Riggs
Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello
Hometown: Peoria, Arizona
Truck Chief: Brandon Selph
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Engineer: Jonathan Coates
Hometown: Hudson, Ohio
Mechanic: Clark Houston
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer
Hometown: Niceville, Florida
Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney
Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire
Spotter: Josh Williams
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transport Driver: James O’Neal
Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman
Hometown: Ocala, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek
Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey
Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson
Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi
Jackman: Kendall Futrell
Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina
Fueler: Patrick Gaddy
Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina
Chandler Smith Notes
Following last Friday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Chandler Smith is now fourth in the standings, ahead of Saturday’s race in Michigan. Smith has two starts in both the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. His best finish in his two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts came in 2025, with Front Row Motorsports, driving from 31st starting position to eighth at the finish of the race.
Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team will sport a new partner this weekend in Michigan, teaming up with Everglades Isle for the 125-lap event. Nestled in the heart of Southwest Florida, Everglades Isle offers a peaceful luxury retreat with just 59 motorcoach lots and two private villas, creating an exclusive atmosphere for guests seeking a seasonal getaway. The gated resort combines modern amenities with classic “Old Florida Charm” at the Lighthouse Club, where guests can enjoy light meals, handcrafted cocktails, a salon and spa, fitness center, theater, and billiards lounge. Outside, visitors can relax on the tropical sun deck, cool off in the saltwater pool, or unwind at the Tiki bar. Everglades Isle also features a wide range of activities and conveniences, including boat and golf cart rentals, guided eco and fishing excursions, RV and boat storage, pickleball courts, and pet-friendly amenities, ensuring a memorable stay both on and off the water.
“I’m really happy about our performance at Nashville,” said Smith. “As an organization, we are right where we need to be. We have fast Ford F-150’s coming out of the shop, everyone is firing off on all cylinders, and we’re just meshing well. Michigan is a big race for Ford, so it would be awesome to give them a win on Saturday.”
Road Crew
Driver: Chandler Smith
Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia
Crew Chief: Jon Leonard
Hometown: Vinton, Iowa
Truck Chief: Ron Schutte
Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota
Engineer: Roland Kummel
Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria
Mechanic: Rowan Mason
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder
Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark
Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Driver: Mark Hadley
Hometown: Panama, New York
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos
Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Shane Perry
Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina
Fueler: Anthony Bryarly
Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio
ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING
Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.
ABOUT EVERGLADES ISLE
With just 59 motorcoach lots and 2 luxurious villas, our gated resort provides a serene getaway from the daily grind. Discover your perfect seasonal retreat, ready to welcome you back year after year.
Enter the Lighthouse Club and immerse yourself in the allure of “Old Florida Charm.” Enjoy delightful light meals and expertly-mixed cocktails at our full-service bar, treat yourself at our salon and spa, or energize at our fitness center. Watch the latest hit movies in our theater, or engage in friendly billiards competition in the lounge. Outside, bask in the sun on our tropical sun deck, take a refreshing swim in our salt-water pool, or unwind with a cool beverage at the Tiki bar.
At Everglades Isle, we go above and beyond with an array of outstanding amenities for a truly remarkable stay. Rent a boat or golf cart to discover the scenic waterways, set off on an eco or fishing excursion with our experienced captains, or store your RV or boat in our covered or open storage areas. Spoil your pet at our dog run and washing station, or enjoy a lively game of pickleball with fellow guests on our brand new courts.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.