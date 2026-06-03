Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Michigan International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Michigan International Speedway 250

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Event: Race 12 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 125

Time/TV/Radio: 1:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (1st)

Chandler Smith (4th)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 head to Ford Racing’s backyard this Saturday for a 125-lap shoot out at the Michigan International Speedway. Riggs will enter into Saturday’s race with back-to-back win momentum, after a dominating performance at the Nashville Superspeedway, sweeping both stages on his way to capturing the checkered flag and the points lead.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) returns with Layne Riggs this Friday at the Michigan International Speedway. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he builds momentum early in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

“Front Row Motorsports has done an amazing job building these trucks for Chandler and me,” said Riggs. The guys in the fab shop have been doing a great job. They’ve built a lot of raw speed into our trucks that we’re able to take to the racetrack. The trucks at Michigan are basically like Cup cars at Atlanta. The leader is never going to be able to break away from the pack. You have to be pack racing the entire time, but it’s not like Daytona or Talladega where you’re two or three-wide in a pack holding it wide open. You still have to have handling and you still have to lift in the corners, but there’s a lot of straightaway time and a lot of throttle time, so it’s going to be a big tradeoff between how much handling and downforce do you want to bring versus that raw speed. Last year, we went a little bit too much for the handling and I was just getting motored by down the straightaway and just really couldn’t be aggressive and make moves. This year, we’re going to take something back that’s going to have a little bit more raw speed that now I’m comfortable knowing what I need at that racetrack, knowing what I need to go fast. Like I said, just building off of notes from last year, but Michigan is definitely a calculated racetrack. You see how single file it gets down the straightaways. If you’re not on the outside at the frontstretch, you’re probably going to lose five to ten spots down one straightaway, so just really calculated moves and make sure you complete your passes is super important and everybody in the field knows that.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

Following last Friday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Chandler Smith is now fourth in the standings, ahead of Saturday’s race in Michigan. Smith has two starts in both the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. His best finish in his two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts came in 2025, with Front Row Motorsports, driving from 31st starting position to eighth at the finish of the race.

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team will sport a new partner this weekend in Michigan, teaming up with Everglades Isle for the 125-lap event. Nestled in the heart of Southwest Florida, Everglades Isle offers a peaceful luxury retreat with just 59 motorcoach lots and two private villas, creating an exclusive atmosphere for guests seeking a seasonal getaway. The gated resort combines modern amenities with classic “Old Florida Charm” at the Lighthouse Club, where guests can enjoy light meals, handcrafted cocktails, a salon and spa, fitness center, theater, and billiards lounge. Outside, visitors can relax on the tropical sun deck, cool off in the saltwater pool, or unwind at the Tiki bar. Everglades Isle also features a wide range of activities and conveniences, including boat and golf cart rentals, guided eco and fishing excursions, RV and boat storage, pickleball courts, and pet-friendly amenities, ensuring a memorable stay both on and off the water.

“I’m really happy about our performance at Nashville,” said Smith. “As an organization, we are right where we need to be. We have fast Ford F-150’s coming out of the shop, everyone is firing off on all cylinders, and we’re just meshing well. Michigan is a big race for Ford, so it would be awesome to give them a win on Saturday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

ABOUT EVERGLADES ISLE

With just 59 motorcoach lots and 2 luxurious villas, our gated resort provides a serene getaway from the daily grind. Discover your perfect seasonal retreat, ready to welcome you back year after year.

Enter the Lighthouse Club and immerse yourself in the allure of “Old Florida Charm.” Enjoy delightful light meals and expertly-mixed cocktails at our full-service bar, treat yourself at our salon and spa, or energize at our fitness center. Watch the latest hit movies in our theater, or engage in friendly billiards competition in the lounge. Outside, bask in the sun on our tropical sun deck, take a refreshing swim in our salt-water pool, or unwind with a cool beverage at the Tiki bar.

At Everglades Isle, we go above and beyond with an array of outstanding amenities for a truly remarkable stay. Rent a boat or golf cart to discover the scenic waterways, set off on an eco or fishing excursion with our experienced captains, or store your RV or boat in our covered or open storage areas. Spoil your pet at our dog run and washing station, or enjoy a lively game of pickleball with fellow guests on our brand new courts.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.