Spire Motorsports DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 Race Advance

In four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Michigan International Speedway (MIS), Spire Motorsports has earned one top-five and and two top-10 finishes. Corey LaJoie earned the team’s best finish with a fifth-place result in 2025.

The DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, June 6 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 12th of 25 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Connor Mosack will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics at Michigan International Speedway.

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through the Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

The 125-lap event will mark Mosack’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this season and ninth overall with Spire Motorsports. In his three previous 2026 starts, the Charlotte, N.C., native has logged one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

In a pair of ARCA Menards Series starts at the two-mile D-shaped oval, Mosack has earned one top five, highlighted by a third-place result in the 2023 Henry Ford Health 200.

Mosack has registered one CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the famed venue, located in Michigan’s picturesque Irish Hills. Last June, the 27-year-old racer scored a 19th-place result while competing out of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing stable.

Last time at the controls of the No. 7 Chevy Silverado, Mosack overcame early handling issues at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International to rally from 26th at the end of Stage 1 to secure a 10th-place result.

Mosack will pilot Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-091. The truck has made six starts, scoring four top-five and six top-10 finishes, including Mosack’s fifth-place finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in March. In the chassis’ maiden voyage at Kansas Speedway last May, William Byron finished second. Overall, the truck has recorded a 5.3 average finish.

Connor Mosack Quote

What are your expectations heading back to Michigan and how can last year’s experience help you this weekend?

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Michigan. It’s one of my favorite ovals and I learned a lot there last year. I remember the No. 7 team was strong there last year, so it should be a great weekend.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie is the Crew Chief of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that has seen an abundance of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel during the 2026 season.

Pattie called his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at MIS last season, where Carson Hocevar led a race-high 56 laps before a tire issue and restart penalties forced the team to settle for an 11th-place finish.

The veteran NASCAR topkick has participated in 27 NASCAR Cup Series races at MIS in the crew chief role where has earned one top five and nine top 10s, highlighted by a fifth-place result with driver Clint Bowyer in August 2013.

Pattie made a pivotal strategy call last weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, vaulting driver Rajah Caruth from 25th to second for the final-stage restart, where the No. 7 Chevy lead 45 laps before securing and impressive runner-up finish.

Through 11 races, the No. 7 team sits third in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship point standings on the strength of two wins, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Carson Hocevar, a Portage, Mich., native, will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all the domestic and majority of the imported manufacturers. Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company. The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

The 23-year-old driver, a veteran of 89 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, has logged one pole, six wins, 24 top fives and 37 top 10s, while leading 843 laps. He made the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in all his three full-time seasons and earned a spot in the 2023 Championship 4.

The six-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner made his first series start at Michigan one year ago. Despite leading 56 laps, contact initiated by a fellow competitor left Hocevar with a flat left-rear tire. He ultimately took the checkered flag 11th.

Hocevar will pull double duty this weekend at MIS, where he’ll also drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Firekeepers Casino 400.

Hocevar currently sits ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship point standings. His one win, three top fives, six top 10s, 356 points scored, average starting position of 11.6 and 14.9 average finish are all career highs through the first 14 points-paying races of the 2026 season.

Hocevar will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-092 Saturday afternoon, the same truck he drove to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Carson Hocevar quote

You nearly won the truck race last season despite multiple setbacks. What is your outlook for Saturday?

“Last year we were super fast. We had a couple different issues and had no problem driving to the front after any of them. We just ran out of time at the end to get back to the lead. I feel really good about Saturday and think we have a shot at a really good day. It is cool to have Zeigler Auto Group around for both races this weekend.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Chad Walter is the crew chief of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST, an entry that will see multiple all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

Walter has called two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Michigan International Speedway, collecting one top five and two top 10s highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2020 with driver Tyler Ankrum.

In eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events atop the box at Michigan, the Albion, N.Y., native collected two top fives and four top 10s, including a venue-best fourth-place result with NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Mark Martin in 2008.

Walter was part of Bobby Labonte’s 1994 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Michigan for late team owner Carl Wegner. Labonte took the lead with six laps remaining and held off Chad Little and Mark Martin to seal the victory. The team was housed at Labonte Racing in Trinity, N.C.

The 54-year-old has noted success at another high-speed two-mile oval. While serving as the lead race engineer for Kyle Busch’s first-career Cup Series win at the now defunct Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Busch led a race-high 95 laps en route to victory in his 31st start.

Between NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Walter has racked up seven wins, 57 top fives and 143 top 10s.

Walter earned a mechanical engineering degree from the Cornell University College of Engineering. During his studies, he played defensive end for the Big Red football team.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.