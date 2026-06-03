Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Michigan International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Michigan International Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Event: Race 17 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (20th)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and the Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team enter the event after collecting a 16th place finish at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, their fourth top-20 result of the 2026 season. Gragson has competed at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on three previous occasions, with a best result of 12th, in 2024, for Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson has experienced previous success at the 2.0-mile oval in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, with four top-10 finishes in four starts. In 2022, Gragson started from the pole and led 39 laps on his way to a third-place finish.

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are welcoming a new partner to their Ford Mustang Dark Horse for this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Physical operations software developer, Ribbiot, joins the Front Row Motorsports sponsor lineup, with their first venture in the sport. Built for real-world operations, and based in Irvine, California, Ribbiot’s purpose-built platform offers centralized management of people, processes and equipment, all within a unified system covering quoting, scheduling, execution, payroll, billing and reporting. The system enables equipment-intensive specialty trades to replace fragmented systems and paper-based processes with a structured variety of operational management tools, created for optimization and reduced costs.

“Physical operations are complex when every day involves coordinating people, qualifications, equipment, certifications and field execution,” said Ribbiot Chief Executive Officer, Joe Frigo. “Companies need to get all those pieces working together to accomplish their work, or they lose. It’s actually very similar to the job a race team has, so they can go out every weekend, and it’s what makes Front Row Motorsports the right kind of partner for us. We’re proud to be on the No. 4 at Michigan and looking forward to a great run with Noah and the team.”

“We were able to get a solid finish in Nashville, even through some mistakes that we made during the race,” said Gragson. “We’ve still got to work harder on cleaning up those mistakes, to get ourselves in a better position on-track for the later portions of each race. Track position is just so important and will be important again this weekend, in Michigan. I really enjoy going to Michigan. It’s a fun, fast track, and it’s always one that we circle on the calendar to bring our best efforts in Ford’s backyard. We’re excited to see what we can do for Ford, and for Ribbiot, in their first race on the car.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team make their annual visit to the Michigan International Speedway. This will be Gilliland’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at the two-mile oval located just south of Brooklyn, Michigan. In three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Gilliland has two fifth-place finishes (2018 and 2020).

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Martin Transportation Systems join in on the fun this weekend. A loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, MTS is a family-owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just-in-time (“JIT”) services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology.

“Michigan is such a fun, fast track and right in Ford’s backyard,” said Gilliland. “The track has wide corners with a lot of lanes to choose from. We want to have a good run for Ford. They do a lot for us, giving us the tools we need to succeed to race on Sundays, so we want to be able to give them some bragging rights and show off Ford’s speed in their backyard.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith is back in the Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme this weekend for Ford’s home race at the Michigan International Speedway. It was at the 2.0-mile oval that Smith captured his first NASCAR win, taking the checkered flag in the 2020 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith has two starts at the track, finishing seventh in both the 2024 and 2025 events.

“Michigan is one of those I always have circled on my calendar,” said Smith. “We race there right on my birthday, and it’s been a good one for us. I think we finished in the top-10 the past couple times there, and that brings a level of confidence for sure. I got my first NASCAR win there in the Truck Series. So that’s awesome. And then just for all the manufacturers, but especially us, we try to get that one for Ford. We know how much that means to Ford. I’ve gone to Dearborn and visited all of the employees, and I know how much it means to them. There is a level of pressure that comes with going into that weekend. I think it’s like extra brownie points if you could win that one. So, that one’s high on the list to try to get.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RIBBIOT

Ribbiot is the Physical Operations Platform for equipment-centric specialty trades, the businesses where coordinating people, processes and equipment across the cycle from sales to billing defines whether a job runs profitably. Ribbiot replaces the paper, spreadsheets, whiteboards, and disconnected point tools that create the fog of operations with one connected operating environment. The platform builds operational readiness before work starts, keeps field execution visible while the work is underway, and delivers financial clarity at closeout. Together, these capabilities advance Ribbiot’s mission to simplify the complexities of physical operations to deliver visibility and foster sustainable growth. For more information, visit ribbiot.com.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.