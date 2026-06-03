Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Michigan International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Michigan International Speedway 400
Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
Event: Race 17 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (20th)
Todd Gilliland (25th)
Noah Gragson (29th)
Noah Gragson Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan and the Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team enter the event after collecting a 16th place finish at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, their fourth top-20 result of the 2026 season. Gragson has competed at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on three previous occasions, with a best result of 12th, in 2024, for Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson has experienced previous success at the 2.0-mile oval in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, with four top-10 finishes in four starts. In 2022, Gragson started from the pole and led 39 laps on his way to a third-place finish.
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are welcoming a new partner to their Ford Mustang Dark Horse for this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Physical operations software developer, Ribbiot, joins the Front Row Motorsports sponsor lineup, with their first venture in the sport. Built for real-world operations, and based in Irvine, California, Ribbiot’s purpose-built platform offers centralized management of people, processes and equipment, all within a unified system covering quoting, scheduling, execution, payroll, billing and reporting. The system enables equipment-intensive specialty trades to replace fragmented systems and paper-based processes with a structured variety of operational management tools, created for optimization and reduced costs.
“Physical operations are complex when every day involves coordinating people, qualifications, equipment, certifications and field execution,” said Ribbiot Chief Executive Officer, Joe Frigo. “Companies need to get all those pieces working together to accomplish their work, or they lose. It’s actually very similar to the job a race team has, so they can go out every weekend, and it’s what makes Front Row Motorsports the right kind of partner for us. We’re proud to be on the No. 4 at Michigan and looking forward to a great run with Noah and the team.”
“We were able to get a solid finish in Nashville, even through some mistakes that we made during the race,” said Gragson. “We’ve still got to work harder on cleaning up those mistakes, to get ourselves in a better position on-track for the later portions of each race. Track position is just so important and will be important again this weekend, in Michigan. I really enjoy going to Michigan. It’s a fun, fast track, and it’s always one that we circle on the calendar to bring our best efforts in Ford’s backyard. We’re excited to see what we can do for Ford, and for Ribbiot, in their first race on the car.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones
Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team make their annual visit to the Michigan International Speedway. This will be Gilliland’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at the two-mile oval located just south of Brooklyn, Michigan. In three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Gilliland has two fifth-place finishes (2018 and 2020).
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Martin Transportation Systems join in on the fun this weekend. A loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, MTS is a family-owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just-in-time (“JIT”) services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology.
“Michigan is such a fun, fast track and right in Ford’s backyard,” said Gilliland. “The track has wide corners with a lot of lanes to choose from. We want to have a good run for Ford. They do a lot for us, giving us the tools we need to succeed to race on Sundays, so we want to be able to give them some bragging rights and show off Ford’s speed in their backyard.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith is back in the Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme this weekend for Ford’s home race at the Michigan International Speedway. It was at the 2.0-mile oval that Smith captured his first NASCAR win, taking the checkered flag in the 2020 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith has two starts at the track, finishing seventh in both the 2024 and 2025 events.
“Michigan is one of those I always have circled on my calendar,” said Smith. “We race there right on my birthday, and it’s been a good one for us. I think we finished in the top-10 the past couple times there, and that brings a level of confidence for sure. I got my first NASCAR win there in the Truck Series. So that’s awesome. And then just for all the manufacturers, but especially us, we try to get that one for Ford. We know how much that means to Ford. I’ve gone to Dearborn and visited all of the employees, and I know how much it means to them. There is a level of pressure that comes with going into that weekend. I think it’s like extra brownie points if you could win that one. So, that one’s high on the list to try to get.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT RIBBIOT
Ribbiot is the Physical Operations Platform for equipment-centric specialty trades, the businesses where coordinating people, processes and equipment across the cycle from sales to billing defines whether a job runs profitably. Ribbiot replaces the paper, spreadsheets, whiteboards, and disconnected point tools that create the fog of operations with one connected operating environment. The platform builds operational readiness before work starts, keeps field execution visible while the work is underway, and delivers financial clarity at closeout. Together, these capabilities advance Ribbiot’s mission to simplify the complexities of physical operations to deliver visibility and foster sustainable growth. For more information, visit ribbiot.com.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.