RCR Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway… In 190 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded three victories courtesy of two by Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990) and one by Kevin Harvick (2010). The Welcome, North Carolina organization has also captured one pole award by Jeff Burton (2006). RCR has 26 top-five and 61 top-10 finishes in Cup Series competition at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick’s victory in August 2010 came after the No. 29 team’s late-race strategy gamble paid off, giving the Bakersfield, California native his first win at the Irish Hills racetrack. Dale Earnhardt previously delivered RCR’s first Michigan win in dominant fashion in June 1987, leading 152 of 200 laps, before returning to Victory Lane in June 1990 with a narrow 0.22-second victory over Ernie Irvan.

Did You Know… Richard Childress made 17 starts at Michigan International Speedway during his NASCAR Cup Series driving career between 1972 and 1981. Childress earned four top-10 finishes at Michigan, with a career-best finish of sixth in June 1974.

Watch Us on Amazon Prime… The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, June 7, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the third of five consecutive races this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying at Michigan International Speedway will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime live Saturday, June 6 beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience™ Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway… Austin Dillon has 22 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, posting his best finish of fourth in August 2018. The 36-year-old owns two top-five, five top-10 finishes and has led 39 laps in Cup Series competition at the two-mile oval.

Beyond the Cup Series… Dillon has one NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Michigan International Speedway, capturing the victory as part of a 1-2 finish for RCR in a rain-shortened event in August 2018. In four career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the two-mile oval, he has also earned two pole awards (2012, 2013). The six-time Cup Series winner has four starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the Brooklyn, Michigan racetrack, earning two top-five finishes and one pole (2010) with 38 laps led. In his lone ARCA Menards Series start, Dillon finished second (2009).

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team… Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by using one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack – as a real-time testbed. After 12 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer, and more precise. The partnership also serves as a platform to amplify Dow and RCR’s shared values, such as their support of Veterans and Active-Duty Military, which will come to life next week as Dillon and Dow unveil the 2026 Dow Salutes Veterans Car. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports, and follow them on X (@DowSports) and LinkedIn (Dow Sports Marketing Solutions).

Dow MobilityScience™… Dow MobilityScience™ is designed to enhance the customer experience by tailoring technologies, products, and services from across Dow businesses to the transportation industry. It‘s pursuing accelerated growth by addressing mobility mega-trends – where lighter weight, longer range, greater comfort, enhanced safety, and lower carbon footprint are the ultimate objectives. That is where Dow science, innovation, and people step in – working closely with customers to create the materials that bring the possibilities to life.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday, June 7 at 11:50 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Michigan International Speedway. Stop by to meet Dillon and purchase new No. 3 gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway?

“Can’t wait to get on track with our Dow MobilityScience™ Chevrolet. Hopefully we get to qualify, because I think starting position always matters at these races. Michigan is a big, fast place, and we’re going to be drafting a little bit. You need to have a car that can make a big arch to carry speed. Our ECR Engines are going to be ripping this weekend. Tune in.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway… Austin Hill has competed in two NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway. The Winston, Georgia native made his Cup Series debut at the Irish Hills facility in 2022, driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a respectable 18th-place finish. The following season in 2023, Hill drove the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet at the Midwest paved oval.

Beyond the Cup Series… Hill has three career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, earning a best finish of fifth in 2022. In addition, the 32-year-old has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the two-mile speedway, capturing one victory in 2019 by leading 26 laps en route to the checkered flag.

Career Cup Series Starts… Hill has driven in a total of 19 Cup Series races, making at least one start in each season since 2022. The veteran racer posted a career-best finish of ninth at the Chicago Street Race in July 2025.

About Rebel Bourbon… Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow @rebelbourbon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco… Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: ﻿

﻿Your first career NASCAR Cup Series start came at Michigan International Speedway in 2022. What do you remember about that day?

“I thought it was a pretty good day for my first Cup start. We stayed out of trouble. I remember there being a lot of carnage that day and we salvaged what we could before finishing 18th. Which I thought was a good day for us with it being a part-time team. I learned a lot during that race but definitely was not comfortable with the car overall. I left there with a lot more questions than answers back in 2022.”

With the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series not competing at Michigan International Speedway last season, your last start at the track came in 2024. Is there anything that you have to relearn after not competing there recently?

“The biggest adjustment will be determining where the grip level is in the track. If it’s lost grip, which naturally it should have lost a little bit, there will be a small adjustment to figure that out. But as far as the racetrack itself, how it runs, the lines you run, and how you drive the car, all should remain straightforward. There shouldn’t be a huge learning curve, but we will see.”

You won a NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in 2019. What does it take to be successful there?

“No matter the series, you have a little confidence going back to a track where you have won at previously. The main thing I can take away from the Truck Series and apply to the Cup Series is that in order to be successful at Michigan, you have to keep your momentum up. It’s a very momentum-based racetrack. Restarts are crucial to gain spots, and they can make or break your day. The guys have to be solid on pit road. If you end up losing track position throughout the day, it’s going to be hard to move forward. With the speeds, the drafting effect on the straightaways, and momentum, you need to be in the right lane at the right time. To have a good finish there, the whole thing has to come together.”