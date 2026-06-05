RECENT PROGRESS HAS TOP FUEL’S WILL SMITH EXCITED FOR NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS PRESENTED BY BPROAUTO

EPPING, N.H. (June 5, 2026) – Jumping into a loaded Top Fuel field is never easy, but Will Smith couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity and he’s starting to make the most of it heading into this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto at New England Dragway.

This year marks the first chance at a full-time ride for Smith, who had raced eight previous times in the category before jumping into the 12,000-horsepower Bluebird Turf dragster for SCAG Racing in 2026.

It hasn’t been easy and it’s a steep learning curve going against a wealth of talented drivers, but Smith has shown solid signs of improvement. He continues to be a standout on the starting line and the team has picked up round wins at each of the past two races.

Those mark the first two round wins of his Top Fuel career and a big step forward for Smith and his team, which only adds to his confidence heading to this weekend’s race in Epping.

“We’re excited to head to Epping this weekend. The last two races have both resulted in round wins for our team and it’s encouraging to see the progress we’re making,” Smith said. “Our Bluebird Turf team has been working so hard and we look forward to carrying our momentum into the weekend and taking another step forward. The goal is to keep improving, put together a strong qualifying effort and give everyone who comes out to support us something to cheer about on Sunday.

“We’ll have a large group of SCAG dealers, customers, and guests joining us throughout the weekend. It’s a great opportunity to spend time with the people who support our brands and we always enjoy being able to share the NHRA experience with them.”

Last year, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) picked up race wins, while Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) earned victories in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race. This season’s event will again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, with eliminations on FOX on Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It is the eighth of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and fans can expect a variety of highlights, including:

A feature of the Tasca Cobra Jet with Funny Car team owner Bob Tasca III.

On Friday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free, limited-edition NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto flag celebrating NHRA’s 75th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of New England Dragway.

Smith saw nothing but positives from last weekend’s race in Maryland. Taking on fellow rookie Maddi Gordon in the first round, Smith picked up the victory before falling to Leah Pruett a round later. Round wins are tough to come by in the Top Fuel ranks, with the standout class led by points leader Shawn Langdon, who has rolled to three straight wins.

Then, there’s the likes of reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Pruett, Gordon, four-time champ Antron Brown, Clay Millican and Smith’s teammate, Justin Ashley. It’s a tall order for anyone, but Smith is feeling good about what his team accomplished in Maryland and is eager to get right back in the car during this stretch of three straight race weekends.

“We had a great weekend. We’re excited, we’re making progress, and we’re onto Epping this week. We’ll build on what we learned this weekend and try to turn on more win lights this week,” Smith said.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd would love a repeat win as he remains in the thick of the championship hunt. Points leader Ron Capps and Chad Green both have two wins this season, and the loaded class also includes Matt Hagan, Alexis DeJoria and Jordan Vandergriff.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Anderson won Epping for the third time last year over his long-time rival Erica Enders. His KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn claimed the world title in 2026 and is the current points leader, while others to watch include Aaron Stanfield, Hartford and Greg Standfield. A

The event will also feature standout competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the popular snowmobile categories. Race fans at New England Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Epping. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, followed by eliminations from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.