NO. 1 CLAWIFIER AWARD PRESENTED BY NAPA RETURNS ON FRIDAY AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS PRESENTED BY BPROAUTO

EPPING, N.H. (June 4, 2026) – For a second straight year, nitro at night will include a special nod to the New England area on Friday at New England Dragway with the return of the “No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA” as part of this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto.

The award – as well as lobster dinners for the No. 1 qualifying teams in Top Fuel and Funny Car during the night run on Friday – will be on the line during the second qualifying session, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET at New England Dragway, adding a little extra incentive for Friday’s primetime session under the lights.

A special chair made of lobster pots will again await drivers on the top end, with the session’s No. 1 qualifier sitting in the chair until a new top qualifier replaces them or claims the No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA. The driver will receive a large lobster, while the teams will be given a lobster dinner to celebrate a thrilling performance.

Fans will also be able to take in all the action during the second session, starting at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

To cap it off, a special New England Nationals lobster pot buoy trophy will await every event winner on Sunday, along with the special 75th anniversary diamond Wally trophy at the eighth of 20 races during the 2026 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Always a fan-favorite race, New England Dragway has attracted huge crowds for more than a decade, as all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock provide a weekend of spectacular action. Following Friday’s two sessions, the must-see Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge takes part during the two final qualifying rounds on Saturday. That leads right into Sunday eliminations, which will be broadcast on FOX at 3 p.m. ET.

Last year, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) picked up race wins, while Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) earned victories in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race.

Fans can expect a variety of highlights this weekend as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration, including:

A feature of the Tasca Cobra Jet with Funny Car team owner Bob Tasca III.

On Friday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free, limited-edition NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto flag celebrating NHRA’s 75th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of New England Dragway.

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon is after a fourth straight win in 2026 to continue his dominant run. The points leader will be challenged by the likes of teammate and reigning world champion Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, who was the Epping runner-up in 2025, Justin Ashley, Leah Pruett, Antron Brown, Josh Hart and Clay Millican.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd would love a repeat win as he remains in the thick of the championship hunt. Points leader Ron Capps and Chad Green both have two wins this season, and the loaded class also includes Matt Hagan, Alexis DeJoria and Jordan Vandergriff.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Anderson won Epping for the third time last year over his long-time rival Erica Enders. His KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn claimed the world title in 2026 and is the current points leader, while others to watch include Aaron Stanfield, Hartford and Greg Standfield. A

The event will also feature standout competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the popular snowmobile categories. Race fans at New England Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Epping. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, followed by eliminations from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.