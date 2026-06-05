Giovanni Ruggiero wins rain-shortened ARCA event at Michigan

Giovanni Ruggiero emerged victorious in the rain-shortened Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 5.

The 19-year-old Ruggiero from Seekonk, Massachusetts, took the green flag from fifth place and primarily raced at the front. After being scored in third place before a competition caution on Lap 35, Ruggiero navigated through two restarts before capitalizing on what would be the event’s final one on Lap 48. During the latest restart, he received a strong push from Gavan Boschele to motor ahead of Jake Bollman and maintain the lead over the field for a single green-flag lap.

When a caution flew on Lap 49 due to a multi-car wreck that eventually turned into a red flag scenario due to inclement weather, Ruggiero spent the next eight laps leading under caution before he, along with the field, were navigated to pit road and placed in a brief red flag period. Not long after all competitors parked on the pit road, the event was ultimately declared official and Ruggiero was awarded his third ARCA Menards Series victory of the 2026 season.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Friday, Cleetus McFarland notched his first ARCA Menards Series career pole position with a pole-winning lap at 184.677 mph in 38.987 seconds. Rookie Jake Bollman started alongside McFarland on the front row and in the runner-up starting spot. Bollman’s fastest qualifying lap was at 184.559 mph in 39.012 seconds.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, pole-sitter Cleetus McFarland gained a strong launch from the outside lane and he maintained a steady lead over Connor Mosack through the first two turns, the backstretch and the final two turns. With Mosack reeling in through the turns, McFarland managed to lead the first lap and he fended off Mosack to retain the lead before the event’s first caution flew due to Daniel Dye spinning by himself while exiting the second turn.

During the second restart on the sixth lap, McFarland and Mosack dueled for the lead through the frontstretch and the next two turns. The field behind jostled for spots. As Mosack proceeded to drive away with a steady lead over the field, McFarland would be overtaken by rookie Jake Bollman, Giovanni Ruggiero and Gavin Boschele over the next lap. Then on the seventh lap, McFarland was racing in three-wide formation against Thomas Annunziata and Andy Jankowiak for fifth place on the track when he turned down the track and made contact with Annunziata through Turns 3 and 4. The contact made both Annunziata and McFarland briefly loose through the turns, but both kept their respective entries racing straight. Meanwhile, Mosack, who extended his early advantage more than a second, retained the top spot through the 10th lap.

Through the Lap 15 mark, Mosack was leading by nearly one-and-a-half seconds over Jake Bollman while Ruggiero, Gavan Boschele and Lanie Buice trailed in the top five, respectively. Behind, Andy Jankowiak, Isabella Robusto, Annunizata, McFarland and Ryan Vargas were racing in the top 10 while Kyle Steckly, Will Kimmel, Wesley Slimp, Jason Kitzmiller and Bobby Earnhardt trailed in the top 15 over Jeff MacZink, George Siciliano (“Squirrel McNutt”), Dystany Spurlock, Matt Kemp and Michael Maples, respectively.

Five laps later, Mosack increased his lead to more than two seconds over Bollman. As Mosack continued to stretch his advantage to three seconds at the Lap 25 mark, Ruggiero started to reel in Bollman for the runner-up spot while Boschele and Buice remained in the top five, respectively.

When a competition caution flew on Lap 35, Mosack was leading by more than five seconds over Bollman as Bollman fended off Ruggiero at the moment of caution to retain the runner-up spot. Behind, Buice and Boschele were scored in the top five while Jankowiak, Annunziata, Robusto, Kimmel and McFarland rounded out the top 10 ahead of Vargas, Steckly, Kitzmiller, Slimp and Siciliano. In addition, only 14 of 30 starters were scored on the lead lap. During the competition caution, the lead lap field led by Mosack pitted non-competitively for fresh tires, fuel and adjustments.

The event’s restart on Lap 42 featured the field briefly fanning out through the frontstretch before Bollman, who started beneath Mosack, muscled ahead with the lead from the inside lane. As Jankowiak slid sideways and skidded the outside wall through the first two turns, the field scrambled for spots as Bollman led the next lap over a hard-charging Ruggiero. The caution then returned on Lap 44 due to Bobby Earnhardt spinning through Turns 3 and 4.

The next restart on Lap 48 featured Ruggiero receiving a push from Boschele from the inside lane that enabled Ruggiero to overtake Bollman for the lead through the first two turns. As the field settled from fanning out through the frontstretch, Buice challenged Bollman for the runner-up spot along with Boschele and Mosack as Ruggiero led the next lap.

Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Seconds later, the caution returned when Vargas and McFarland, both of whom were racing in the top 10, made contact through the first two turns. Both Vargas and McFarland went up the track and hit the outside wall; Jankowiak was barely clipped by Vargas as he slipped towards the wall. He veered back across the track, clipping Kitzmiller. In the ensuing event, Jankowiak spun towards the bottom of the track with front nose damage and Kitzmiller made hard contact against the outside wall, which terminated his event. Meanwhile, Vargas and McFarland pitted for repairs to the right side of their entries.

Then on Lap 57, the field, led by Ruggiero, was halted on pit road. The event was placed in a red flag period due to inclement weather as rain started to fall on the track. Not long after, the event was declared official 43 laps shy of its scheduled distance. Ruggiero led only the final nine laps but executed when it mattered most during the latest restart and was awarded the victory.

With the victory, Ruggiero, a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for TRICON Garage, notched his third ARCA Menards Series career win in his 16th series start and his third victory in four starts of the 2026 season. He adds this year’s season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway in mid-April as events he has achieved victory for the first time. Ruggiero also recorded the fourth ARCA victory of this season for Toyota and the third for Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) No. 18 team, with JGR achieving its first ARCA victory at Michigan since 2021 with Ty Gibbs.

“It was awesome,” Ruggiero said on pit road on FS2. “[I’m] Really proud of the No. 18 team. They work so hard. This is such a great group of guys. Awesome to win here with my family, my mom and dad. It was cool that Gavin got to push me there at the end of the race and help me get the lead. Just executed on every restart I felt like. Our car drove good, but I felt like we were still a little bit behind on speed and still got it done. Definitely a good day for us. I wanted to finish [the race] off under green, but yeah, take it how you can get it. Wish we would’ve gotten to go drive over there and park it in the real Victory Lane…Hopefully tomorrow, I can go get the Truck race win and park it down there in Victory Lane.”

Rookie Jake Bollman tied his career-best result by settling in the runner-up spot behind Ruggiero. Gavan Boschele, who made his third ARCA start of the 2026 season and pushed Ruggiero to the lead during the final restart, achieved a career-best third-place result while Connor Mosack, who dominated before the final two restarts, ended up in fourth place. Lanie Buice, who was the fastest competitor during Saturday’s practice session, finished in fifth place.

Thomas Annunziata, Isabella Robusto, Will Kimmel, Wesley Slimp and George Siciliano (“Squirrel McNutt”) completed the top 10 in the final running order. Notably, Ryan Vargas and Cleetus McFarland settled in 12th and 14th following their late incident, Dystany Spurlock finished 13th in her third ARCA career start, and Andy Jankowiak ended up as the first competitor a lap down in 15th.

There were three lead changes for four different leaders and four cautions for 23 laps. In addition, 14 of 30 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the seventh event of the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season, Jake Bollman leads the championship standings by 17 points over Ryan Vargas, 20 over Thomas Annunziata, 31 over Andy Jankowiak, 43 over Jason Kitzmiller and 45 over Isabella Robusto.

Results:

Giovanni Ruggiero, nine laps led Jake Bollman, six laps led Gavan Boschele Connor Mosack, 36 laps led Lanie Buice Thomas Annunziata Isabella Robusto Will Kimmel Wesley Slimp George Siciliano Kyle Steckly Ryan Vargas Dystany Spurlock Cleetus McFarland, six laps led Andy Jankowiak, one lap down Michael Maples, two laps down Jeff MacZink, two laps down Takuma Koga, three laps down Daniel Dye – OUT, Mechanical Con Nicolopoulos, four laps down Alex Clubb, four laps down Morgen Baird, six laps down Jason Kitzmiller – OUT, Accident Jeff Maconi, 10 laps down Bobby Earnhardt – OUT, Mechanical Matt Kemp – OUT, Mechanical Dustin Hillenburg – OUT, Mechanical Nick White – OUT, Mechanical Brad Smith – OUT, Mechanical Charles Weslowski – DNS (Did Not Start)

Next on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule is the Pocono ARCA 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Pocono ARCA 150. The event will occur next Friday, June 12, and air at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.