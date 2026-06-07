ARCA Menards West at Tri-City Raceway: NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 Post-Race Notes
- Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) was the dominant force throughout the day as he was fastest in practice, earned his second Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award in qualifying, and then led most of the NAPA Auto Parts Greg Biffle Memorial 150 to score his second career ARCA Menards Series victory., Denton, from Pascagoula, Mississippi, led 101 of the race’s 150 laps.
- Denton joins Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) as the only two drivers with multiple ARCA Menards West wins in 2026; Denton won earlier in the season at Tucson Speedway while Huddleston came to Tri-City with a two-race win streak with victories at Shasta Speedway and Colorado National Speedway.
- Huddleston, the reigning series champion, entered the night with a 20-point lead over fifth-place finisher Mason Massey (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet). Huddleston was the race’s only other leader, gaining a valuable bonus point, and finished second to open his lead in the standings to 24 points with seven races remaining. Huddleston is the only driver to finish among the top five and in the top ten in all six races so far in 2026.
- Third-place finisher Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) had the best race of her fledgling ARCA Menards West career. She started fourth and battled in and among the top five all evening long, racing her way past Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) on the final restart at lap 113 to earn her best career series finish; Kennealy held on to finish fourth. Lovell is the sixth female driver to finish third or better in an ARCA Menards West race in series history, joining Hailie Deegan, Gracie Trotter, Nicole Behar, Julia Landauer, and Isabella Robusto.
- TJ Moon (No. 41 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished sixth in his ARCA Menards West debut driving a third entry for team owner Jan Qualkenbush. Moon, the 2024 INEX Bandolero national champion, stayed out of the chaos throughout the second half of the race to give the Jan’s Racing team half of the first six finishers.
- Gavin Ray (No. 7 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota) finished seventh after starting an uncharacteristic 13th. His six positions gained were the most of anyone in the 16-car starting field.
- Andrew Chapman (No. 55 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) finished eighth, the final driver on the lead lap.
- Strike Mamba Racing finished in the final two positions inside the top ten, with Tyler Tomassi (No. 51 RBR Engineering Chevrolet) in ninth and newcomer Josiah Reaume (No. 72 RBR Engineering Chevrolet) in tenth.
- Sam Corry (No. 25 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished eleventh after being involved in a multi-car pileup in the final turn of the tricky tri-oval layout on lap 109. Corry was able to continue with only damage to the right rear and tail of his Nitro Motorsports entry. Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Pacific Office Automation Toyota) was also able to continue with heavy damage to the nose and hood of his car, 17 laps off the pace. Two others, Jade Avedisian (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) and Hailie Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank Chevrolet) were eliminated in the accident.
- David Smith (No. 05 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Systems Toyota) finished 12th after recovering from a late-race spin off turn two which nearly collected then race-leader Huddleston. Television replays showed Huddleston missing the rear of Smith’s car by inches as it came down the banking and into the infield.
- ARCA Menards East regular Quinn Davis (No. 77 King Taco / FLAV R PAC / Bulldog Toyota) was named to drive the Joe Nava-owned car early in the week, but was sidelined early with overheating issues; she finished last in the 16-car field with 25 laps completed.
- The race was run in memory of 19-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, 2002 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Greg Biffle. Biffle, a two-time Tri-City Raceway champion in the 1990s, perished in an aviation crash in December with his wife Christina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, family friend Craig Wadsworth, pilot Dennis Dutton and his son Jack all lost their lives in the accident last December. Biffle’s long-time friend Adam Vail addressed the sold-out crowd before the race, and several members of the Biffle family were in attendance. Biffle had driven in the ARCA Menards West race at Tri-City Raceway in each of the last two years, finishing ninth in 2024 and third in 2025.
- The next race for the ARCA Menards West is at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, June 26. The race, set to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT, will be streamed live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.