Cadillac Leads Morning Session of Test Day at Le Mans

LE MANS, FRANCE (June 7, 2026) – Cadillac led the morning session of the official test day for the 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

Filipe Albuquerque, who is co-driving the No. 101 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R for Wayne Taylor Racing with Ricky Tayor and Jordan Taylor posted a time of 3 minutes and 27.011 seconds.

The No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R driven by Norman Nato, who co-drives with Will Stevens and Louis Deletraz, was third in the afternoon with a time of 3 minutes and 26.853 seconds.

Local native Sebastien Bourdais, driver of the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R with Earl Bamber and Jack Aitken, was 12th in the afternoon with a lap of 3 minutes and 27.261 seconds.

The next on-track activity will be Free Practice 1 at 2 pm (CEST) on Wednesday, June 10.



What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Will Stevens “I think overall it was a pretty good test day. We’ve got through most of the things that we wanted to get through before the race week starts, because even though you always think you’ve got a lot of track time, it goes away from you very quickly. So, I think a very productive day and a solid baseline to work from. I think we can be confident and positive ahead of next week. We’ll spend the next two days working through some bits and pieces and trying to make further steps forwards for race week.”

Norman Nato “It was quite a good test day. We managed to follow the plan. We tried many things on tyres, listening to the tyre in different track conditions, understanding our new package. The aim of the test was to prepare as much as we can ahead of next week, focusing on all the details, like making sure the driver changes are as smooth as possible, making sure we feel good in the car in terms of driving position. So, a positive day, in terms of performance as well, the car seems to be in the window at the moment, even though the conditions were still quite “green” as always on a test day. I’m looking forwards to next week and seeing where we are with the focus more on long runs and qualifying.”

Louis Deletraz ”It was a good day. It was my first time here with the Cadillac, and it was really nice to drive around this circuit, really good to be back. We did a lot of laps, collected a lot of data which helps us to understand the car and the new tyre more. So I think it was very positive. It’s hard to know how competitive we are because it’s only the test day and everyone’s on different plans, but the car felt good and the whole team worked well together. So, thanks to everyone, and now we have two days to analyse the data and prepared for the race week.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Sebastien Bourdais: “It was an interesting test, obviously discovering the new configuration of the car at Le Mans. Here you never know, conditions change here a lot, grip changes a lot. But overall, it was a positive day, and we went through quite a few things during the test. The morning session was really scruffy with all the slow zones, red flags, you name it, but the afternoon was a lot more straight forward and we got through quite a few items and so we have a lot of data to look at. I really noticed a positive change in the new car since last year which will hopefully allow us to fight for a podium and maybe a win. Next week we’ll optimize our package, make sure that the balance of the car is the best it can be.”

Earl Bamber: “It was really good to come back here. Obviously, there’s been a lot of preparation. For me, our car just ran flawlessly all day through the test programme. Now we’ve got two days to analyse everything. It looks like the field’s super close at the moment. It’s really, really tight, so I think we’re going have a fantastic motor race this year.”

Jack Aitken: “It’s been good, it’s been productive. The track was in pretty good condition compared to most years and they have resurfaced it in a few places. We spent the test trying to dial in the car with, you know, a pretty wide variety of tarmac conditions out there now. But it’s always fun to get back on this track and you only get to do it once a year, so it’s always pretty special. It’s nice to see all of the Cadillacs ran pretty well through the whole session, with no major issues and they all got a lot of work done.”

No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Wayne Taylor, Co-owner, No. 101 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R | Wayne Taylor Racing: “It’s been a really good day. All the Cadillacs look strong, and all I hear from our drivers is how good the car is. I’m not sure if anybody was going to try and set any times out there today. I know we made some changes to the car in that last session, and we think it’s an improvement. Honestly, everybody from GM and Cadillac Racing have supported this three-car team really, really well. And I’m pretty excited for the week.”

Ricky Taylor, Co-driver, No. 101 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R: “It was a good day and it was nice to show some pace during the day. I think, coming from last year, the test day has gone much smoother. I think we’re settling into a good rhythm. There will be a lot to talk about over the next couple of days, before Free Practice 1, but I think all three Cadillacs are looking good. I think we just need to keep focused on creating a really good race car because we clearly have some decent outright pace.”

Filipe Albuquerque, Co-driver, No. 101 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R: “I drove in the afternoon, again, more fun with the car. Sometimes I wish there were not three drivers as I would like to drive a little more (laughs). Everything is going well with the car. The track is evolving and car balance is good. So far, so good. It has been a good day.”

Jeromy Moore, Chief Engineer – Cadillac Racing: “The test today was pretty good. The two sessions went reasonably well and we had no issues on the cars. I’m pretty happy with the balance of the car, still learning a bit with the new evo here, what the car needs. The track was quite hot, so everyone was struggling a little bit with rear tyres. We’re looking reasonably competitive, but we know our competitors are strong and really we won’t know for sure what they have in their pocket until next week.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.