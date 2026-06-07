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RCR NCS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

By Official Release
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Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience™ Chevrolet Team Have Day Derailed After Getting Caught Up in Stage Two Wreck at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 36th
Start: 21st
Points: 27th

“Our No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet was really fast, so it’s super unfortunate. It looked like the No. 77 (Carson Hocevar) got into the No. 42 (John H. Nemechek) and turned him across the field. We almost got through it. I saw the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) coming down. I kind of gassed up to get past him, but the No. 45 (Tyler Reddick) was there. I’m frustrated because we had a fast car. The team did a great job, and I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR. I just hate that we lost our car. It’s just unfortunate that we have good runs, but get caught up in other peoples’ messes and it just sets you back every time. We’ll regroup and focus on Pocono Raceway next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Top-20 Finish for Austin Hill and the No. 33 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 20th
Start: 28th
Points: 26th

“It was a learning day. The way the Cup car reacts to the air and how you use the pedals to carry momentum are so different than what I’m used to in the O’Reilly car. On the initial fire off, our Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet lost the front end on entry. The car would get loose at times and then tight at times, but anytime I got to the right side of someone, I would get immediately loose on entry. We went for spin towards the end but kept it off the wall without damage. Proud of the guys for sticking together and grinding out a top-20 finish.” -Austin Hill

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