Rick Ware Racing: FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan

RICK WARE RACING
FireKeepers Casino 400
Date: June 7, 2026
Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Round 15 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2-mile oval)
Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/75 laps/80 laps)
Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
RWR Finish:
● Cody Ware (Started 33rd, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 198 of 200 laps)
RWR Points:
● Cody Ware (35th with 131 points)
RWR Notes:
● Ware earned his fifth top-25 of the season and his third top-25 in six career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan.
Race Notes:
● Denny Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 to score his 63rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his fourth at Michigan. His margin over second-place Erik Jones was 11.110 seconds.
● There were 11 caution periods for a total of 54 laps.
● Only 20 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Tyler Reddick remains the championship leader after Michigan with a 51-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.
Sound Bites:
“We had a super-fast No. 51 Super.com Chevy all day today. Unfortunately, we got some damage and we had to fix the left-rear toe link toward the end of the race, so we went a lap down, but my team did an awesome job getting that fixed. Just really proud of the team for hanging in there and getting the car fixed. It’s a really positive string of races we’ve had, so we’ve got some momentum to build off of.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Super.com Chevrolet
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 14 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.