RFK Racing – Michigan Summary

RFK RACING

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: June 7, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2 mile D-shaped oval) – Brooklyn, MI

Format: 400 miles / 200 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 45, Stage 2: Ends at lap 120, Stage 3: Ends at lap 200

RFK RACING RACE SUMMARY: RFK Racing showed competitive speed throughout Sunday’s race at Michigan, with all three drivers demonstrating the potential for strong results. Chris Buescher led the charge with a solid finish, while Ryan Preece ran competitively before his day ended in a Stage 3 multi-car accident. Brad Keselowski’s hometown race was derailed by early issues and damage, leaving the team with mixed results despite encouraging overall pace.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: DNF/34th

Start: 26th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1: 16th,S2: 34th

Headline takeaway: Brad Keselowski’s Michigan homecoming unraveled early, as tire trouble and contact with the wall left the Michigan native buried in the field and unable to contend at a track where he desperately wanted a breakthrough win.

Keselowski Quote: “Just another one of those days here things did not go our way. Had a fast car and just didn’t get the opportunity to show for it. I am disappointed, especially while being here at my home track, I really enjoy racing here but ready to move onto Pocono and keep at it.”

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Kroger Oscar Mayer / The Rustik Oven Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 9th

Start: 14th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: S1: 8th, S2: 20th

Headline takeaway: Chris Buescher was the highest finishing car of the RFK trio today in Michigan. A finish capitalized on strong speed and fast pit stops; a top 5 finish was certainly looking to be on the horizon until a missing hood pin caused chaos. Buescher pit numerous times as the 17-team worked hard to tape the hood down all while keeping Buescher on the lead lap. However, when the checkered flag waved it was still a solid day for Buescher and the 17-crew bringing home yet another top 10 finish.

Buescher Quote: “I certainly had a top 5 car in me, we were fast, the stops were fast, just one of those things that it takes one mistake to cost you the day, fortunately we were able to stay in it but wish I could’ve shown off a little bit more out there as opposed to fighting through traffic as often as I did after some of those lengthier stops to get the hood secure. We’re real close to a win here though and know it’s coming.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: DNF/28th

Start: 27th

Laps Led: –Stage Results: S1: 27th, S2: 17th

Headline takeaway: Ryan Preece showed impressive speed and consistency throughout much of Sunday’s race at Michigan, positioning himself for another strong finish and valuable points. The No. 60 team remained competitive through the opening stages before disaster struck in Stage 3. Preece’s day ended abruptly when he was collected in a multi-car accident, leaving him with a result that didn’t reflect the performance he and the team displayed.

Preece Quote: “Just feel like everything keeps going wrong and not too sure what to do about it. So many of these instances have just been out of our control and it’s a bummer but just trying to not lose our hustle and come into each weekend ready to go to battle and that’s what we’ll do in Pocono.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 8th

Keselowski: 15th

Preece: 19th

Next Up: The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is June 14 at Pocono Raceway (Long Pond, PA). The race begins at 3:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Amazon Prime and the Motor Racing Network.

About RFK Racing RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.