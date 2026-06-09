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AARON STANFIELD TO ADD PRO MOD DRIVING DUTIES FOR REMAINDER OF 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (June 09, 2026) — Elite Motorsports and Modern Racing, Inc. announced today a permanent driver change for the ProFlow Pumping Solutions/Modern Racing/Elite Motorsports Pro Modified entry, confirming that standout driver Aaron Stanfield will take over the driver’s seat for the duration of the 2026 JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports season. Stanfield will continue to compete full-time in NHRA Pro Stock with Elite Motorsports.

The transition comes on the heels of Mason Wright’s decision to step away from full-time competition behind the wheel. Wright, who operates Shaneda Machine, Inc. in Odessa, TX, determined that the growth of his business portfolio requires his complete focus.

“Oilfields run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and so do the people who work in them,” Wright shared on social media. “That work ethic has carried over into everything I’ve done, including drag racing. But as our businesses continue to grow, they require my full-time attention. This decision allows me to focus on family, our companies, and the future we’re building together.”

Justin Elkes, owner of Modern Racing, expressed total support for Wright while highlighting the strength of their internal racing infrastructure.

“We fully support Mason and wish him nothing but the absolute best as he shifts his primary focus to his family and his rapidly expanding business priorities” Elkes said. “At the same time, we are incredibly excited to promote from within our Elite Team alliance by having Aaron Stanfield step in to handle the driving duties for the remainder of the season. His proven talent and recent Pro Modified success make him the perfect fit to step in and keep our momentum moving forward.”

Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports, also expressed his appreciation for Wright and the foundation he helped build within the program.

“We can’t thank Mason enough for the incredible amount of time, dedication, and resources he’s poured into this program,” Freeman said. “He’s been a tremendous part of what we’ve built, both on and off the racetrack, and we fully support him as he focuses on his family and businesses. The door will always be open here at Elite Motorsports. If and when Mason is ready to get back behind the wheel, he’ll always have a place with us.”

Stanfield, a multi-time NHRA world champion across several categories, is prepared to carry the torch for the team starting at the upcoming Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, scheduled for June 12-14. Stanfield proved his elite capability in a Pro Mod earlier this year with a spectacular $150,000 victory at the prestigious World Series of Pro Mod event in Bradenton, Florida.

“It’s an honor to get the call to represent ProFlow Pumping Solutions, Modern Racing, and Elite Motorsports for the rest of the year,” Stanfield said. “Pro Mod is an absolute blast and incredibly competitive. Coming off the big win in Bradenton earlier this year, I feel confident we can give this team a great showing at Bristol along with the rest of the season.”

JBS Equipment Pro Modified competition at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 3:45 and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Follow along with live updates and racing action from Bristol Dragway on the NHRA Pro Mod YouTube channel and NHRA Pro Mod Facebook page.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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The NHRA NE Nationals will finish up this week in Bristol
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