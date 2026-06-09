BRISTOL DRAGWAY SET FOR MAJOR FRIDAY NIGHT TO OPEN SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 9, 2026) – Friday night in Thunder Valley has always been a huge highlight of the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. But there will be even more excitement – and a lot more on the line – when nitro at night comes alive in a major way this Friday at Bristol Dragway.

The second round of qualifying – which starts at 7:30 p.m. in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock and continues at 8:30 p.m. in Funny Car and Top Fuel – will also see the final rounds in Top Fuel and Funny Car of last weekend’s NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto completed under the lights on Friday.

Rain halted those two final rounds on Sunday and postponed them to Friday in Bristol, which will lead to an electric atmosphere at Thunder Valley.

In Top Fuel, points leader Shawn Langdon – winner of three straight races and four of the past six – will take on surging Leah Pruett in the finals. Funny Car will see a John Force Racing showdown, with teammates Jordan Vandergriff and Jack Beckman squaring off in the finals round.

Langdon has been virtually unstoppable as of late, making a record run of 345.00-mph in the process and taking a commanding points lead in the process, while Pruett, who is third in points after returning to the sport this season for Tony Stewart Racing, is closing in on what she hopes is her first victory of the 2026 campaign.

“It’s going to be a week of anticipation trying to wrap up the final round for Epping,” Pruett said. “We did not have lane choice (on Sunday) except for first round and we don’t have lane choice going into the final at Bristol. We get to refresh our brains, so obviously we’re pumped.”

Added Langdon: “We’ll head to Bristol, start going through some notes and get prepared there. It’ll be a good weekend.”

Vandergriff and Beckman are both running well at an opportune time. Vandergriff won his first career race a month ago and was the No. 1 qualifier last weekend, bringing plenty of momentum into Bristol. Beckman, meanwhile, appears to be closing in on his first victory of the season and now has an opportunity for two in a span of three days.

“Our car has been down the track 14 of the last 15 runs,” Beckman said. “We’re going to have qualifying, the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, the final round against Vandergriff for this race, and the Bristol race. That’s four reasons to push hard right off the bat.”

Added Vandergriff: “We have an all-JFR final and this is definitely what John (Force) would have wanted.”

It’s a remarkable start to what should be an incredible weekend celebrating 25 years of NHRA racing at Bristol Dragway and NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

Following a can’t-miss Friday, final qualifying, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and a special autograph session takes place on Saturday, followed by eliminations on Sunday. Plus, the race will feature a host of 75th anniversary items, including:

An appearance from NHRA fan-favorite Top Fuel driver Clay Millican as well as NHRA legend Darrell Gwynn. Millican’s memorable 2017 Bristol win will also be celebrated as the race’s historic moment.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance.

In 2025, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. This season’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

Six-time world champ Anderson made history last season when he secured his 1,000th round win en route to the win over Dallas Glenn, who is the points leader and reigning champ. Erica Enders, Matt Hartford and Greg Stanfield are after wins as well.

Gadson, the reigning world champ and points leader, hopes to repeat, but will be challenged by Maryland winner Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Steve Johnson.

The event will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans can attend a special autograph session at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, and congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.