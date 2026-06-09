NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: ELITE MOTORSPORTS EVENT PREVIEW

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 09, 2026) – Elite Motorsports closes out the three-race Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series Eastern swing with this weekend’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Greg Stanfield on the Rise

Greg Stanfield and the Janac Brother’s Racing Pro Stock team have been on a steady rise through the first eight events of the 20-race Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series. The veteran racer and six-time NHRA world champion (five in Super Stock, one in Factory X), Greg opened the season with a first-round loss at the Gatornationals, putting him ninth in points but the Janac Brother’s car hasn’t seen an early race day exit since.

With six semifinal appearances, including a current streak of four-in-a-row, and a No. 1 qualifying position at the inaugural Potomac Nationals in Maryland, his first since 2009, Greg sits third in the Pro Stock championship points standings, 189 back from the lead.

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks. I know it is for Aaron too. That’s where I grew up. There’s a lot of family out there,” Greg said. “Hopefully it will be good weather, the track surface is good, and we can turn on some win lights on Sunday. We’ve gotten in a habit of getting close so far this season. I’m really looking forward to being able to capitalize, get the job done on Sunday and celebrate in the winners circle.”

Aaron Stanfield Pulling Double Duty

Elite Motorsports and Modern Racing Inc. announced Aaron Stanfield will take over the driver’s seat of the ProFlow Pumping Solutions/Modern Racing/Elite Motorsports Pro Modified entry for the duration of the 2026 JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports season. Stanfield will continue to compete full-time in NHRA Pro Stock with Elite Motorsports meaning he’ll be wheeling the ProFlow Pro Mod car and the JHG / Melling / Janac Brothers Pro Stock car for this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals.

“It’s an honor to get the call to represent ProFlow Pumping Solutions, Modern Racing, and Elite Motorsports for the rest of the year,” Aaron said. “Pro Mod is an absolute blast and incredibly competitive. Coming off the big win in Bradenton earlier this year, I feel confident we can give this team a great showing at Bristol along with the rest of the season.”

Aaron has one previous win at Bristol Dragway in 2022 when he defeated teammate Erica Enders in the finals. He was also the No. 1 qualifier that year. In 2025, Aaron was the No. 4 qualifier and had a semifinal finish.

“I always look forward to racing at Bristol Dragway. It’s one of my favorite tracks,” Aaron said. “And of course we want to park a JHG car in the winners circle, it’s a home race for them. I’m looking forward to having Jason and Nikki Johnson and all their crew out at the track. It always makes for a good time but it’ll be even better if it ends with one of those diamond Wallys.”

Notable

· Stephen Bell and the 1320 LLC team return to NHRA Pro Stock competition after a month off.

· Erica Enders and her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers machine are looking for their fourth win at Bristol Dragway, tying the most of any Pro Stock driver past or present.

Competition at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations are slated for noon on Sunday. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.