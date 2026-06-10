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Credit: NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway this weekend with a full schedule of racing action. The ARCA Menards Series will headline Friday’s action with the Pocono ARCA 150.

Saturday afternoon, the O’Reilly Auto Series will take the spotlight and the Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.

Next weekend, the Craftsman Truck Series returns to action at the San Diego Naval Base Coronado Street Course.

Cup Series Notes:

Chase Briscoe is the defending Pocono race winner.

Denny Hamlin is the returning Pocono pole winner and leads all active drivers with 5 poles (2025, 2022, 2014, 2006 sweep).

Hamlin also leads active Pocono winners with seven victories (2006 sweep, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020, and 2023).

Hendrick Motorsports leads the Cup Series with 19 wins among nine drivers at Pocono:
Jeff Gordon (six)
Tim Richmond (three)
Jimmie Johnson (three)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two)
Kasey Kahne (one)
Geoff Bodine (one)
Terry Labonte (one)
Alex Bowman (one)
Chase Elliott (one)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes  

Justin Allgaier leads all drivers with 129 laps led and 4 stage wins at Pocono.  

JR Motorsports has had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 73 consecutive races. It is the second-longest streak all-time.

Pocono seems to favor the young, as no driver over the age of 30 has won at Pocono in the last seven races.

Three previous Pocono winners will be racing this weekend:
2023 – Austin Hill
2019, 2024 – Cole Custer
2025 – Connor Zilisch

Cole Custer, with two victories, is the only repeat winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Pocono.

Friday, June 12

Noon: ARCA Practice
1 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying
3 p.m.: Pocono ARCA 150
60 Laps, 150 Miles
Fox One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 13

10:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App
11:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying – CW App
1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts MillerTech Battery 250
Stages end on laps 25/50/100 = 250 Miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,653,590
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 14

3 p.m.: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA
Stages end on laps 30/95/160 = 400 Miles
Prime/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $11,233,037
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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