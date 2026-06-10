NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway this weekend with a full schedule of racing action. The ARCA Menards Series will headline Friday’s action with the Pocono ARCA 150.

Saturday afternoon, the O’Reilly Auto Series will take the spotlight and the Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.

Next weekend, the Craftsman Truck Series returns to action at the San Diego Naval Base Coronado Street Course.

Cup Series Notes:

Chase Briscoe is the defending Pocono race winner.

Denny Hamlin is the returning Pocono pole winner and leads all active drivers with 5 poles (2025, 2022, 2014, 2006 sweep).

Hamlin also leads active Pocono winners with seven victories (2006 sweep, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020, and 2023).

Hendrick Motorsports leads the Cup Series with 19 wins among nine drivers at Pocono:

Jeff Gordon (six)

Tim Richmond (three)

Jimmie Johnson (three)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two)

Kasey Kahne (one)

Geoff Bodine (one)

Terry Labonte (one)

Alex Bowman (one)

Chase Elliott (one)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes

Justin Allgaier leads all drivers with 129 laps led and 4 stage wins at Pocono.

JR Motorsports has had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 73 consecutive races. It is the second-longest streak all-time.

Pocono seems to favor the young, as no driver over the age of 30 has won at Pocono in the last seven races.

Three previous Pocono winners will be racing this weekend:

2023 – Austin Hill

2019, 2024 – Cole Custer

2025 – Connor Zilisch

Cole Custer, with two victories, is the only repeat winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Pocono.

Friday, June 12

Noon: ARCA Practice

1 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying

3 p.m.: Pocono ARCA 150

60 Laps, 150 Miles

Fox One/FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 13

10:30 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App

11:35 a.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying – CW App

1 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts MillerTech Battery 250

Stages end on laps 25/50/100 = 250 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,653,590

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 14

3 p.m.: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA

Stages end on laps 30/95/160 = 400 Miles

Prime/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $11,233,037

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.