Mazda on a Novated Lease: Why It Could Be the Smartest Way to Drive a New Car

Key Highlights

A Mazda novated lease bundles your car and running costs into one simple payment from your pre-tax salary.

Enjoy significant tax savings by reducing your taxable income through salary packaging.

You can save on the GST of the new car’s purchase price, making your dream Mazda more affordable.

Novated leasing covers running costs like fuel, insurance, and servicing, all paid for before tax.

The lease term is fixed, providing predictable monthly payments and eliminating bill shock.

Leaselab simplifies the process, offering personalised guidance for your Mazda novated lease.

Introduction

Dreaming of a new Mazda? Renowned for style, reliability, and performance, Mazdas are popular among Australian drivers. A smarter way to drive one is through a Mazda novated lease—a salary packaging option that offers significant tax savings. Unlike traditional loans or upfront payments, novated leasing rolls your car and running costs into one easy pre-tax payment. A novated lease calculator can help you assess your financial benefits, simplifying your budget and reducing your taxable income. For many Australians, it’s a cost-effective alternative to buying outright. Here’s how novated leasing works and the advantages it provides.

Understanding Mazda on a Novated Lease for Australians

So, how does a Mazda on a novated lease actually work? It is a three-way agreement between you, your employer, and a finance provider like Leaselab. This arrangement allows you to pay for your car and its running costs directly from your pre-tax salary, which can lower your overall taxable income.

This salary packaging solution is a fantastic way to manage your car expenses. By bundling everything into one payment, you avoid the hassle of separate bills for fuel, insurance, and maintenance. We’ll now look closer at what a novated lease is and the steps involved in securing one for your new Mazda.

What is a novated lease, and how does it apply to Mazda?

A novated lease is a car financing option in Australia involving you, your employer, and a leasing company. Your employer pays the lease directly from your pre-tax salary, creating tax savings—especially if you buy the car at the end of the lease. For a new Mazda, this lets you finance both the vehicle and running costs tax-effectively, reducing your taxable income and overall tax. It bundles expenses like fuel, insurance, registration, and servicing into one fixed payment for easier budgeting and a smoother ownership experience.

Key steps involved in securing a Mazda on a novated lease

Securing a new Mazda with a novated lease is simple with the right support. Unlike traditional car loans, a novated lease is managed for you—from choosing your car to handling paperwork. Leaselab offers personalised guidance at every step, making the process easy and accessible in Australia.

Here’s how it works:

Choose Your Mazda: Pick your preferred model. Get a Quote: Receive a personalised quote with payment details and potential tax savings. Set Up the Agreement: We coordinate the three-way agreement between you, your employer, and the finance provider. Drive Away: Once approved, payments are deducted from your pre-tax salary—enjoy your new Mazda.

Financial Benefits of Mazda on a Novated Lease

The financial advantages and the EV discount are two of the most compelling reasons to consider a Mazda on a novated lease. By using your pre-tax salary to pay for your car and its running costs, you effectively reduce your taxable income. This means you pay less income tax each pay cycle, resulting in significant tax savings over the life of the lease.

This method of salary packaging allows you to afford a better car than you might have thought possible. Below, we’ll explore how salary packaging works to lower your payable tax and what running costs can be included in your lease package.

How salary packaging can reduce your payable tax

Salary packaging is what makes novated leasing financially appealing. In this arrangement, you agree to receive less take-home pay so your employer can cover certain benefits—like your car lease—on your behalf. This is called salary sacrifice. Because your Mazda lease payments are taken from your pre-tax salary, your taxable income drops. For example, if you earn $80,000 and your annual lease is $10,000, you’re only taxed on $70,000—giving you real tax savings. This setup lets you pay for your car with money that would have otherwise gone to taxes, helping you maximise your income while driving the car you want.

What running costs are bundled with your Mazda lease

A Mazda novated lease lets you bundle all your car’s running costs—like fuel, insurance, servicing, registration, and tyres—into one simple, pre-budgeted payment. These costs are paid from your pre-tax salary (if the vehicle is below the luxury car tax threshold), boosting your tax savings and eliminating surprise expenses. Even roadside assistance can be included.

Models and Features: Choosing the Right Mazda on a Novated Lease

Mazda offers a diverse lineup of vehicles, ensuring there’s a model to suit every lifestyle, from zipping around the city to fitting the whole family for a weekend getaway. With a novated lease, Australian employees can choose the new Mazda that perfectly fits their needs and budget, all while enjoying the financial benefits of salary packaging.

Whether you’re after the sleek Mazda3 or the spacious CX-5, novated leasing makes driving a premium car more accessible. Let’s look at some popular models available and discuss whether you can lease both new and used Mazdas.

Popular Mazda models available for novated leasing

Mazda’s stylish, reliable vehicles make them a top choice for novated leasing in Australia. With options for every lifestyle—from professionals to families—Mazda blends performance, design, and value. The Mazda3 and CX-30 offer sleek looks and city-friendly size, while the CX-5 is a family favourite with its spacious interior and strong safety ratings. For maximum savings, the all-electric Mazda MX-30 E35 Astina qualifies for the FBT exemption.

Popular Mazda models for novated leases include:

Mazda3 : Great for professionals and city driving; features a sleek design, fuel efficiency, and advanced tech.

: Great for professionals and city driving; features a sleek design, fuel efficiency, and advanced tech. Mazda CX-30 : Ideal for small families; compact SUV with a stylish interior and versatile space.

: Ideal for small families; compact SUV with a stylish interior and versatile space. Mazda CX-5 : Perfect for families and road trips; offers a roomy cabin, high safety scores, and a comfortable ride.

: Perfect for families and road trips; offers a roomy cabin, high safety scores, and a comfortable ride. Mazda MX-30: Suited to eco-conscious drivers; all-electric, FBT exempt, with premium features.

Other popular novated lease choices include the Tesla Model Y.

Can you get both new and used Mazdas with a novated lease?

Yes, you can get both new and used Mazda cars with a novated lease. This flexibility is a major benefit. While many prefer a brand-new Mazda, a quality used car can be more budget-friendly, often resulting in lower lease payments. You still enjoy all the advantages of novated leasing, such as bundling running costs and paying from your pre-tax salary. Whether you choose new or used, the lease process is similar: work with your provider to select the car, set the term, and package everything into one simple payment—making it easy to drive a reliable Mazda that fits your budget.

Real Stories: Experiences with Mazda on a Novated Lease

Hearing from people who are already enjoying the benefits of a novated lease can provide valuable insight. Many Australian drivers have discovered that this is a smart way to manage the costs of owning a car, freeing up their budget while driving a vehicle they love. Their experiences highlight the real-world advantages of this financial arrangement.

From simplifying budgets to reducing tax, the feedback often centres on convenience and savings. Let’s look at what current Mazda drivers have to say about their novated lease experience and debunk some common myths about the process.

Feedback from current Mazda novated lease drivers

Drivers with a Mazda novated lease report overwhelmingly positive experiences. They appreciate the simple, transparent process and the convenience of bundling all running costs into one payment, which eases financial stress and simplifies budgeting. Customers praise the excellent service and communication from dedicated providers, noting that ongoing support gives them confidence and peace of mind.

Common positive feedback includes:

Significant tax savings

All car expenses in one fixed payment

Access to newer, better cars

Outstanding customer service throughout the lease

Common misconceptions debunked

Despite its benefits, novated leasing for eligible EVs is often misunderstood. Some think it’s complicated or only for high-income earners, but it’s simple and accessible to many employees—especially with Leaselab managing the process.

Another myth is that the vehicle must be used only for business. In fact, a novated lease lets you use your electric car however you like, with no restrictions.

People also worry about changing jobs. A novated lease is portable—you can transfer it to a new employer or make payments yourself until you find new work. The process is flexible and adapts to your needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing a Mazda on a novated lease can be a strategic decision that not only makes driving a new car more affordable but also offers significant tax benefits. The flexibility and convenience of a novated lease allow you to enjoy your vehicle without the financial strain of traditional car ownership. As you explore various models and features of Mazda vehicles, consider how a novated lease can fit your lifestyle and budget by the end of your lease term. With compelling financial incentives and the backing of real user experiences, it’s clear that a Mazda on a novated lease could very well be the smartest way to hit the road. To learn more about how you can drive away in your dream Mazda, don’t hesitate to reach out for a free consultation!

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any tax benefits to leasing a Mazda through a novated lease?

Yes, there are significant tax benefits. A novated lease uses salary packaging to make payments from your pre-tax income, which lowers your taxable income and reduces the amount of tax you pay. You also save on the GST savings of the car’s purchase price, adding to your overall tax savings.

What costs are included in a Mazda on a novated lease?

A Mazda novated lease bundles your car payments with all its running costs, which include novated lease payments for fuel, comprehensive insurance, registration, servicing, maintenance, tyres, and even roadside assistance. All these costs are covered in your single, regular lease payment, making budgeting simple and predictable.

Can I switch my Mazda or upgrade during the lease term?

While a lease agreement is set for a fixed novated lease term, there are options available if your circumstances change. Depending on your novated leasing provider and the terms of your agreement, you may be able to upgrade your Mazda or end the lease early. It’s best to discuss your options with your provider.