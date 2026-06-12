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PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR JOSH SHAPIRO NAMED HONORARY STARTER FOR SUNDAY’S THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY 400 PRESENTED BY VISIT PA

By Official Release
3 Minute Read
  • Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to wave the green flag to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 p.m. ET.
  • America’s Founding Father Ben Franklin and Flag Maker Betsy Ross named race’s co-Grand Marshals.
  • New York Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell, grandson of legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell, to handle NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions.

LONG POND, Pa. (June 12, 2026) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will serve as Honorary Starter for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Governor Shapiro will wave the green flag from the starter’s stand to officially start The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA. The 160-lap, 400-mile race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Radio.

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, another prominent dignitary role will be filled by two of the nation’s most iconic figures with Pennsylvania ties – Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross. The duo will serve as co-Grand Marshals and provide the command for the drivers to start their engines. Franklin and Ross also will be the trophy presenters in Victory Lane following Sunday’s race.

Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers, drafted and signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia in 1776 and later served as Chief Executive of Pennsylvania from 1785-88. Ross was credited with sewing the first American flag, which she did in Philadelphia, and she will be honored, fittingly, with the race falling on Flag Day.

Another notable dignitary will be New York Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell, the grandson of legendary sports announcer Howard Cosell. He will bring his signature voice and energy to the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race driver introductions.

For more information on the NASCAR race weekend or to purchase tickets, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Below are the dignitaries for each of the weekend’s races.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA

  • Co-Grand Marshals: America’s Founding Father Benjamin Franklin and America’s Flag Maker Betsy Ross.
  • Honorary Starter: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.
  • VIPs: United States Congressman Rob Bresnahan; Pennsylvania National Guard Major General John R. Pippy; Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll; Pennsylvania Office of Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan; and Ronnie Mund from The Howard Stern Show.
  • Driver Introductions: Colin Cosell, public address announcer for the New York Mets and Army football.
  • National Anthem: Navy Petty Officer First Class (ret.) Generald Wilson.
  • God Bless America: Robin Schneider.
  • Presentation of Colors: North Plainfield High School NAVY JROTC.
  • Invocation: Billy Mauldin, president and senior chaplain, Motor Racing Outreach.
  • Flyover: F-16 Viper Demo Team from Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, S.C.

MillerTech 250

  • Grand Marshal: United States Air Force veteran Jason Wolf.
  • Honorary Starter: Greg Milgrew.
  • Driver’s Command: MillerTech racing family.
  • National Anthem: Thomas Amoriello, electric guitarist from Philadelphia, Pa.; sign language by Taylor Beagle of the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.
  • VIPS: KOA President of Marketing Diane Eichler; MillerTech Energy Vice President of NASCAR Partnerships Dustin Delsignore.
  • Presentation of Colors: Ligonier Valley High School USAF JROTC.
  • Invocation: Morgan Bell, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell.
  • Flyover: F-16 Viper Demo Team from Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, S.C.

ARCA Menards Series

  • Grand Marshal: Richard Kost.
  • Honorary Starter: Nathan Neiswender.
  • National Anthem: Carly Green, Spotlight Kidz member from Tamaqua, Pa.; sign language by Taylor Beagle of the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.
  • Presentation of Colors: James I. O’Neill High School JROTC.
  • Invocation: Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Titan Mauldin.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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NASCAR Hall Of Famer Rusty Wallace Named Grand Marshal For Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR Hall Of Famer Rusty Wallace Named Grand Marshal For Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

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