ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway: Herr’s Snacks 200 Entry List, Pre-race Notes, Stats Update

THE RACE: Herr’s Snacks 200

THE PLACE: Berlin Raceway

THE DATE: Saturday, June 20, 2026

THE TIME: 6:30 pm ET

TV: FS2, Live

ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway: Herr’s Snacks 200 Pre-Race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series jumps back to action for its second short track race of the season in Saturday’s Herr’s Snacks 200 at Berlin Raceway. It will be the ninth race of 20 for the ARCA Menards Series in 2026 and the 36th time the series has raced at the uniquely-shaped 0.438-mile oval since the first in 1958.

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Berlin Raceway include Les Snow (1958), Nelson Stacy (1958), Bob James (2 – 1959), Don White (1960), Harold Smith (1962), Iggy Katona (1964), Andy Hampton (1968), Ramo Stott (1970), Bob Senneker (1973), Bob Keselowski (1986), Frank Kimmel (1999, 2003, 2004), Tim Steele (2000, 2001), Fred Campbell (2002), Joey Miller (2005), Brian Keselowski (2006, 2007), Scott Speed (2008), Justin Lofton (2009), Joey Coulter (2010), Matt Merrell (2011), Chris Buscher (2012), Erik Jones (2013), Grant Enfinger (2014, 2015), Dalton Sargeant (2016), Joe Graf, Jr. (2018), Daniel Dye (2021), Sammy Smith (2022), William Sawalich (2023, 2024), and Treyten Lapcevich (2025).

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) leads the series into the Herr’s Snacks 200 at Berlin Raceway with a 27-point advantage over current runner-up Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota). Bollman, who scored a win in the ARCA Menards West last season at Colorado National Speedway, is still on the hunt for his first ARCA Menards Series victory. Annunziata won last year on the road course at Lime Rock Park. Both will be making their first career appearance at Berlin Raceway.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo! Toyota) heads into the summer short track season looking to make up ground in the battle for the ARCA Menards Series championship. She trails the lead by 60 points headed into the Herr’s Snacks 200, but she has a strong short track background and previous experience at Berlin; she finished sixth in this race last year and nine of her 12 career top-five finishes have been on tracks one mile in length or shorter.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) finished second at Berlin Raceway in 2025 in his ARCA Menards Series debut. Reaves has yet to visit victory lane in the ARCA Menards Series in 2026 but does have an ARCA Menards East win under his belt this season, winning the race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the second consecutive year. Reaves is the protégé of 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Labonte.

Taylor Reimer (No. 77 Fre Nicotine Chevrolet) will return to the Pinnacle Racing Group team for her fourth start of the season. Reimer notched her first top-ten finish of the season, sixth, in her last outing at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 77 team has five top-five finishes this season including a win at Toledo Speedway and runner-up finish at Phoenix Raceway with Tristan McKee and a trio of fifth-place finishes, and the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award last week at Pocono Raceway, with Lanie Buice.

For the first time since she joined the PRG team for 2026, Reimer will be the senior of the team’s two drivers. She will be joined by Clarkston, Michigan native Tyler Lupton (No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet), who will be making his ARCA Menards Series debut in the Herr’s Snacks 200.

Will Robinson (No. 25 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) will also make his ARCA Menards Series debut on Saturday. Robinson, a member of the Nitro Motorsports TA2 program, has two previous ARCA Menards West appearances this season with a best finish of 13th at Colorado National Speedway.

Willie Mullins (No. 3 CW Metals / Bugsy’s Repair Ford) will make his first start of the season since he finished 17th in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Mullins finished tenth at Berlin last year, his only previous start at the track.

Sawyer, Michigan native Matt Kemp (No. 11 Faith Heating & Air Ford) will make his fourth career appearance at Berlin. He finished a career-best ninth last year, his first and to date only top-ten finish.

Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Racing for Rescues / Zachary Tinkle Foundation Toyota) makes his return to the ARCA Menards Series in his first start as an owner / driver. Tinkle has three previous Berlin starts with a best finish of ninth in 2023.

There are two scheduled race breaks, at or near laps 75 and 125. The teams are allotted three full sets of tires, 12 total, to use throughout the day as they see fit.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green, white, checkered” finished. If the caution is displayed after the white flag is shown, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

Brian Campbell holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Berlin Raceway, set in 2010, at 15.014 seconds / 105.018 miles per hour.

Mett Merrell holds the 200-lap ARCA Menards Series track race record at Berlin Raceway, set in 2011, at 1:10:21 / 85.272 miles per hour.

The Herr’s Snacks 200 is set for 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 20. The race will be televised live on FS2. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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