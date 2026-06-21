ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway: Herr’s Snacks 200 Post-Race Notes

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) earned his first ARCA Menards Series victory of the season in Saturday’s Herr’s Snacks 200 at Berlin Raceway. Reaves outdueled Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award winner Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL / Bayshore Mortgage Funding Toyota) on the final two restarts of the night to score his fourth career series victory.

The win was the fifth of the season and third consecutive for the Joe Gibbs Racing team. Gio Ruggiero scored wins at Daytona International Speedway in February, Kansas Speedway in May, and each of the last two weeks at Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway respectively.

Annunziata’s runner-up finish ties his best ARCA Menards Series finish on an oval track. Annunziata, who won last year at Lime Rock Park, has runner-up finishes at Daytona in 2025 and three races ago at Toledo Speedway.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished third, his sixth top-five finish of the season. It was his fourth consecutive finish of fourth or better; he finished fourth at Toledo and Pocono, and second at Michigan.

Taylor Reimer (No. 77 Fre Nicotine Chevrolet) finished fourth and Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo! Toyota) finished fifth to mark the second time in history two female drivers finished among the top five in an ARCA Menards Series race; the only other time it happened was at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2024 when Robusto finished second and Reimer finished third.

Home track favorite Tyler Lupton (No. 28 Tekton Chevrolet) recovered from a spin to bring out the race’s first caution to finish sixth; Lupton dropped two laps off the pace when the car wouldn’t go into reverse but he picked up the free pass on an ensuing caution and then stayed out and took the wave around at the first of the race’s two race breaks at lap 75 to return to the lead lap.

Will Robinson (No. 25 Ivy Asset Group Toyota) finished seventh in his ARCA Menards Series debut to give Nitro Motorsports four finishes among the top ten.

Sawyer, Michigan native Matt Kemp (No. 11 Faith Heating and Air Ford) finished a career-best eighth, the final driver on the lead lap. It’s the second time Kemp has finished in the top ten at Berlin; he finished ninth in 2025.

Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Racing for Rescues Toyota) finished ninth the first car off the lead lap in his debut as an owner/driver. It was his fifth career top-ten finish and his first since a ninth-place run at Dover Motor Speedway in 2025.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished tenth, his fifth top-ten finish of the season.

There were three lead changes among two drivers; race winner Max Reaves led the most laps with 162; runner-up Annunziata led the remaining 38 laps.

There were six cautions that slowed the race for 42 laps holding the average speed to 63.542 miles per hour. Reaves’ margin of victory was 1.057 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway on Saturday, June 27. The race, set to begin at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT will be televised live on FS2. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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