TWO QUALIFYING SESSIONS ON BOTH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY HIGHLIGHT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

SEATTLE (June 18, 2026) – Two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday return to the schedule for the upcoming 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, NHRA officials announced today.

As part of NHRA’s celebratory 75th anniversary season, it returns to Pacific Raceways on July 24-26 as one of the final events of the regular season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The weekend will shift to a more traditional weekend schedule, featuring two qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday – both before the early-evening sunset – as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

The tight qualifying schedule will give fans the chance to see plenty of incredible racing action and 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro cars on both Friday and Saturday, leading into a can’t-miss raceday on Sunday. All the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will be on hand for the annual trek to the Northwest, with qualifying set for 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, July 24 at the 12th of 20 events during the 2026 season.

On Saturday, July 25, qualifying – and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – takes place at 12 and 2:30 p.m. PT, with eliminations set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 26. The event will also be broadcast on FOX, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26.

This year’s event will also feature several 75th anniversary items, including:

A special tribute and celebration of Jim Dunn, the legendary team owner who has been in the sport for more than 75 years. He was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and much more.

Last year’s winners in Seattle included Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

Langdon has been on a roll in 2026, winning four races and holding a commanding points lead over a loaded Top Fuel class that includes teammate and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Antron Brown, rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, Josh Hart, Clay Millican and Justin Ashley.

Hagan won for the second time in Seattle a year ago and is currently second in Funny Car points behind three-time champ Ron Capps. Other marquee names include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, past champs J.R. Todd, Jack Beckman and Cruz Pedregon, Chad Green and Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff.

Seattle native Glenn won at his home track for the first time a year ago en route to his first world title. He’s second in points behind teammate and six-time champ Greg Anderson, while top names in the category include six-time champ Erica Enders, Matt Hartford, who has three wins this year, Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Tickets for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable.

https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.