THIRD WAVE OF NHRA 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE TICKETS FEATURES LEGENDARY NAMES

INDIANAPOLIS (June 17, 2026) – Set to close out the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series regular season in style for its 75th anniversary campaign, NHRA officials announced the next group of commemorative tickets for the final four races of the regular season.

The special commemorative tickets will continue to feature NHRA legends past and present at the final four regular-season events during the celebratory year, including Brittany Force (Sonoma), Jim Dunn (Seattle), Ron Capps (Brainerd), and Shirley Muldowney, Joe Amato and Darrell Gwynn (Indianapolis).

The collector’s item gives fans a chance to celebrate 75 years of NHRA Drag Racing and the memorable moments – and legendary drivers – that have filled the past seven-plus decades of NHRA action.

To purchase a special 75th anniversary ticket featuring many of the iconic NHRA stars and historic moments, fans can visit https://directsouvenir.wwlinc.com/Universal/NHRA.

The special ticket for the next four races to close out the 2026 regular season will include these NHRA legends:

Sonoma: Brittany Force will be the featured driver at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge on July 17-19 at Sonoma Raceway. Force, a two-time world champion, won at the popular track in 2022 en route to her world title and also made an incredible run of 343.16-mph at the track last year, setting the record at the time.

Seattle: Jim Dunn will be on the featured commemorative ticket for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals on July 24-26 at Pacific Raceways. Dunn, the legendary team owner, has been involved in the sport for more than 75 years. He was a two-time runner-up in Seattle and tuned his Funny Car to a win in 2008 with Tony Bartone behind the wheel.

Brainerd: Funny Car’s Ron Capps will be the featured commemorative ticket for the NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Capps, a three-time Funny Car world champ, has enjoyed immense success at the facility, winning seven times at the track.

Indy: Shirley Muldowney, Joe Amato and Darrell Gwynn will be on the collector’s ticket at the world’s biggest drag race, the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Sept. 2-7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The race will honor the historic legacy of Muldowney, a three-time world champion, Amato, a four-time Top Fuel champ and Gwynn.

Each commemorative ticket will be available for purchase online all year and will be distinctive to each race during NHRA’s milestone 2026 campaign. Previous tickets have included legends like Kenny Bernstein, Don Prudhomme, Don Garlits and Matt Hagan.

Next week’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will feature Ohio native and NHRA legend Jim Head as one of the honored legends in Norwalk. The legendary driver and team owner will be on the commemorative ticket, while Doug and Connie Kalitta will also be honored during the race.

At the events, fans can scan the on-site signs to purchase the commemorative ticket. The one-of-a-kind souvenir and collector’s items will also be available for purchase with a clear display holder. Each commemorative ticket will only be offered this season during NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The final group of commemorative tickets will be released in the coming weeks for the six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs (Michigan, Rockingham, St. Louis, Dallas, Las Vegas and Pomona 2).

Next week in Norwalk, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 27 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.