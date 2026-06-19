DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS SET TO DELIVER EPIC WEEKEND AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (June 19, 2026) – The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge is one of the marquee events on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour and this year’s race, which takes place July 17-19 at Sonoma Raceway, will again deliver an incredible weekend to the passionate Northern California fans.

The picturesque track in the heart of scenic wine country is the perfect setting for the heart-pounding action of 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines, providing fans with unforgettable memories and world-class drag racing for nearly 40 years.

Along with the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, the event also features the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout. Eight top riders in the category will compete in the unique bonus race on the Saturday of the race, with big money and bragging rights on the line.

Last season, six-time world champion Matt Smith defeated Richard Gadson, the reigning world champ, in the final round. This year, the eight riders will make two time trial runs on Friday before the thrilling one-day Saturday shootout.

That day also features the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Friday kicks off the show in a major way with two qualifying sessions, including a must-see night run that always showcases some of the biggest and most spectacular runs of the year.

The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge is the 11th of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and will feature:

An appearance from legendary NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car world champion Gary Scelzi. Scelzi is one of only three drivers in NHRA history to claim world titles in both Top Fuel (1997, 1998, 2000) and Funny Car (2005). NHRA will honor Scelzi’s accomplishments at his home track, Sonoma Raceway.

Brittany Force appears on the special commemorative ticket for the event following her incredible 343.16-mph run from a season ago.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and more.

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge featured wins by Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock). This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.

Reigning Top Fuel world champion Kalitta is the winningest driver in class history at Sonoma Raceway with six wins. Kalitta won last season over five-time Sonoma winner Antron Brown. Kalitta and Brown both have wins in 2026, but it’s Kalitta’s teammate, Shawn Langdon, who has dominated this season with four wins and the points lead. Others to watch will be Epping winner Leah Pruett, Winternationals winner Tony Stewart, Gainesville Josh Hart and rookie standout Maddi Gordon.

Two-time reigning Funny Car champion Austin Prock won for the first time in Sonoma last season, defeating 2025 Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde. This season, Prock joined Tasca Racing and has one win thus far. Three-time champ Ron Capps leads the points while four-time champion Matt Hagan sits second in a field that includes class newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, Chad Green, J.R. Todd and Jack Beckman.

Last year’s Pro Stock final was a family affair, as Greg Stanfield defeated his son, Aaron, in the final round. Aaron won in Chicago, but KB Titan Racing has dominated most of the year, with points leader Greg Anderson and reigning world champ Dallas Glenn leading the way. Matt Hartford has three wins this year against a field that includes six-time champ Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

The event also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the popular Top the Cops exhibition race.

Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and the SealMaster Track Walk. After racing finishes on Sunday, fans are invited to congratulate and celebrate with event winners. Fans always get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet and can visit Manufacturers Midway, featuring displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:55 and 6:55 p.m. PT on Friday, July 17, and the final two rounds on Saturday, July 18 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 19.

The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place at 11:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, with the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and the finals at 3:40 p.m.

Television coverage includes Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. Elimination coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO and PowerEdge

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

PowerEdge® is a value-driven line of high quality and durable aftermarket products, designed to deliver performance, and reliability. Backed by the sales, service, and logistics support of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.—DENSO’s North American aftermarket headquarters in Long Beach, California—PowerEdge brings trusted quality at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.poweredgeproducts.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.