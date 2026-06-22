PLENTY ON THE LINE FOR FUNNY CAR’S SPENCER HYDE AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 22, 2026) – If reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde had to pick a home track, the Canadian’s first choice would be Summit Motorsports Park, the site of this weekend’s fan-favorite 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

If Hyde’s tuner and team owner, Jim Head, had to select a home track, the Columbus, Ohio native would also absolutely pick the standout facility in Norwalk, which makes this weekend’s NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event incredibly important for both on several levels.

Hyde grew up racing at the track, while Head will be the featured legend honored during the weekend as part of NHRA’s milestone campaign. Head also appears on the event’s commemorative ticket available for purchase, which adds to how special it would be for Hyde to pick up his first career NHRA win this weekend in the 12,000-horsepower Head Contractors and Engineers Funny Car.

Now in his second season racing for Head, Hyde continues to enjoy racing for the legendary driver and tuner, especially during what will be a memorable weekend at Summit Motorsports Park.

“Seeing Jim recognized in this way means a lot. Jim is a unique guy and he’s been around nitro racing for a very long time,” Hyde said. “Other than Big Jim Dunn, I’d say he’s the longest-running nitro guy out there who’s still active.

“It’s really cool to have a race in Jim’s backyard, and it also adds a little bit of pressure for me as a driver, just because not only is it his hometown, but I consider this my home race as well. You want to do well in front of your friends and family, and all of the Canadians at this event.”

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX, with qualifying and the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout coverage on FS1 and eliminations on FOX at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2026 season and this weekend’s event also features the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout bonus race and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

For Hyde, he views the weekend as a big opportunity as the season hits the halfway point. He started the year strong, hit a lull, but appeared to get back on track at the most recent race in Bristol, qualifying fourth and winning a round.

Now eighth in points, Hyde knows the chance is there to make a jump to close out the regular season. That starts in Norwalk, where a victory would be massive for the second-year standout, especially taking on the likes of points leader Ron Capps, Bristol winner Matt Hagan, Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, Jack Beckman, Chad Green, who has two wins this season, and back-to-back world champ Prock.

“Last year we qualified decent (in Norwalk), but we didn’t race very well, so we’re hoping to turn that around this year,” Hyde said. “It would be incredible to win my first Wally at this race. I don’t know if you could write it up any better. It would mean a lot to me to be in front of my family and friends and all my hometown fans when that moment happens.

“Coming out of a good weekend in Bristol, we went out second round, but we made it down the track five out of six times. To have that confidence in the race car coming into Norwalk event, I’ve got high expectations. Jim and the guys won this event in 2024 (with Blake Alexander), so we know we’ve got a capable car. It would just be extra special to get my first win in front of the hometown crowd.”

Ashley is after his first Top Fuel win of the season, but it won’t be easy against a group that includes dominant points leader Shawn Langdon, who has four wins in 2026, reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, who won the Epping race, Bristol winner Antron Brown, Clay Millican and Josh Hart.

Matt Hartford won in Bristol and is also the reigning winner in the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout. He’ll look to repeat and sweep the weekend against a Callout field of Greg Anderson, who is the top seed and has the first pick, reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Eric Latino, Greg Stanfield, Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin.

Hall wants a repeat Pro Stock Motorcycle win in Norwalk against a talented field that includes points leader and reigning world champ Richard Gadson, Angie Smith, Gaige Herrera, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson, Jianna Evaristo and Ryan Oehler.

Race fans also get to see action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown.

Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk and congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 27 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout starts Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m., where the drivers will make their first-round picks. The first round of the Callout is Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. and the finals at 4 p.m.

Television coverage begins Sunday, June 28 and includes the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on FS1 at 11 a.m., leading into qualifying coverage at 12 p.m. Elimination coverage kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.