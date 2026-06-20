KAZ GRALA BRINGS HOME THIRD-PLACE FINISH TO LEAD TEAM TOYOTA AT NAVAL BASE CORONADO

Ruggerio places second Toyota Tundra TRD Pro inside the top 10 in accident filled race in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) – Kaz Grala capitalized on a flurry of late caution flags to earn a third-place finish and lead Team Toyota on Friday evening at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego. Driving for Halmar Friesen Racing, Grala recorded his seventh career top-five finish in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the season.

Toyota Development Driver Kaden Honeycutt appeared poised to contend for the victory as the field entered Turn 1 on the final overtime restart, but an accident ended his bid for a second win of the season. His TRICON Garage teammate, Gio Ruggiero, finished 10th to collect his seventh top-10 result of the year.

Tanner Gray (12th) and Adam Andretti (14th) both rebounded from on-track incidents to secure top-15 finishes for TRICON Garage in a race that featured seven cautions for 13 laps.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

San Diego Street Race on Naval Base Coronado

Race 13 of 23 – 170 Miles, 50 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Layne Riggs*

2nd, Daniel Hemric*

3rd, KAZ GRALA

4th, Landon Lewis*

5th, Ty Majeski*

10th, GIO RUGGIERO

12th, TANNER GRAY

14th, ADAM ANDRETTI

23rd, KADEN HONEYCUTT

30th, JIMMIE JOHNSON

33rd, STEWART FRIESEN

*non-Toyota driver

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.