Huge Weekend for TopLiner with Ragginger and Andretti in Trans Am – NASCAR Dual Events Across USA

Indianapolis – INDIANA – June 17, 2026 – A busy weekend of high-octane motorsport is heating up for TopLiner™ as things kick off with Adam Andretti’s participation in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 on Friday, June 19, 2026. This unique race will take place at the spectacular Qualcomm Circuit, a 16-turn, 3.4-mile street course constructed across Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. It offers fans a unique backdrop unlike any other on the calendar. Engines will fire at 7:00 pm ET (4:00 pm local Pacific time) and the live broadcast on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), with additional streaming available via Fox Sports digital platforms.

Adam Andretti and the No. 5 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota TRD team head into the event looking to build momentum during a crucial road-course stretch of the season. Claudio Burtin, creator and CEO of TopLiner™, emphasized the significance of the event, “Racing at the Naval Base Coronado is a special opportunity for everyone involved, and we’re excited to showcase in this market with TopLiner. We have seen a growing interest across the motorsport season in automotive spray shops and truck service providers looking to work with TopLiner products.”

Burtin Racing is also returning to one of motorsport’s most revered and prestigious stages this weekend as Austrian GT ace Martin Ragginger prepares to take on the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA Class at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the No. 7 TopLiner™ Chevrolet Camaro. Ragginger’s early‑season form is highlighted by a podium at Sebring, positioning the Burtin Racing program as a major force with the newly developed Burtin Racing TA1 chassis. A veteran of world‑class GT and endurance competition, Ragginger’s résumé includes victories and podiums in elite events such as the 24 Hours of Spa, earning him a reputation for precision, discipline, and relentless pace.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course blends the speed of the iconic oval with a technical infield layout that rewards braking stability, rotation, and strong corner‑exit performance. Fast straights and heavy braking zones create prime overtaking opportunities, while the setting inside the legendary “Brickyard” adds unmistakable prestige.

The Indianapolis weekend for the TA class kicks off on Friday, June 19, 2026, with two test sessions: the first from 11:10 AM to 11:45 AM (grid at 10:50 AM) and the second from 4:50 PM to 5:25 PM (grid at 4:30 PM).

On Saturday, June 20, teams will hit the track for practice from 10:05 AM to 10:30 AM (grid at 9:45 AM), followed by qualifying for TA/GT1/TAC from 4:35 PM to 4:50 PM (grid 4:15–4:30 PM). The weekend culminates on Sunday, June 21, with the Trans Am race scheduled from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM (42 laps or 75 minutes).

Watch the TA/GT race live on YouTube (@TheTransAmSeries – worldwide), RacingAmerica.TV (also available on Roku, Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, DirecTV streaming, and Plex), and REV TV in Canada. Post-race highlights and replays will air on Speed Sport 1. For more updates, follow Burtin Racing on social media or visit www.burtinracing.com.