Hunter Lawrence Ascends at High Point for Second Pro Motocross Championship Victory of the Season

Cole Davies Breaks Through for First 250SMX Class Win in Dominant Effort

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (June 20, 2026) – The Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, made its East Coast debut for Round 21 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, with its storied Father’s Day tradition from famed High Point Raceway, the “Country Club of Motocross.” Picture perfect weather provided ideal conditions for the UFO Plast High Point National where Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence [#96] put forth an exceptional performance to capture his second 450SMX Class win of the season and tighten the championship battle. In the 250SMX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies [#37] was dominant in a breakthrough effort that netted him the first outdoor win of his career.

450SMX Class

Qualifying

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan [#38] topped the charts for the first time after the first session, but his time was ultimately surpassed by several riders in the final session. In the end, championship leader and Honda HRC Progressive rider Jett Lawrence [#1] led the way with a time of 1:59.977, which narrowly bettered the 2:00.126 by Hunter Lawrence and the 2:00.649 from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado [#26]. Deegan’s first session lap [2:01.318] placed him fourth.

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The first premier class moto of the day started with Hunter Lawrence edging out Prado for the holeshot, only for both riders to be surpassed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb [#2] as they scrapped for the lead. Lawrence regrouped quickly and reclaimed the top spot from Webb. Jett Lawrence was forced to work his way forward from an 11th-place start.

With the lead in hand Hunter Lawrence dropped the hammer to open up a three-second lead after just two laps as Webb and Prado continued their fight for second. Behind them, Jett Lawrence made a quick charge into the top five.

Soon a three-rider fight for second ensued between Webb, Prado, and Jett Lawrence. Prado was able to make the move for second, while Jett followed through into third. They faced a near 10-second deficit to Hunter Lawrence just under 10 minutes into the moto. One lap later, Jett passed Prado for second.

Hunter Lawrence continued to build on his lead through the rest of the way and cruised to his third moto win of the season by 11.6 seconds over Jett Lawrence, while Prado finished strong in third. Deegan followed in fourth, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks [#36] rounding out the top five.

Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The final moto of the day saw the Lawrence brothers lead the field out of the first turn, with Hunter able to get a wheel ahead of Jett for the holeshot. They battled for the lead briefly before Hunter asserted his hold of the position. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger [#7] slotted into third.

As the Lawrences pulled away from the field and opened a near double-digit margin, Prado, who started fourth, was able to make the move on his teammate Plessinger for third. Deegan then looked to challenge Plessinger for fourth and successfully made the pass.

Halfway through the moto Hunter Lawrence had built a lead over Jett of more than seven seconds. Meanwhile, the battle for third heated up between Prado and Deegan. The fight was short lived as Deegan took advantage of an inside line to take the position with ease. He faced a 13-second deficit to the lead with just over 10 minutes to go.

While Hunter Lawrence continued to manage his healthy advantage, Jett was slowly losing ground to Deegan, who was riding his fastest laps of the moto inside the final 10 minutes. The rookie got the champ within sight and began to chip away at the gap. However, Lawrence responded and stabilized the advantage at just over three seconds as time ran out on the race clock.

For Hunter Lawrence it was another impressive effort as he completed the sweep of the motos by 4.9 seconds over Jett, with Deegan just a few seconds behind in third.

Overall

Hunter Lawrence’s second 1-1 effort of the season netted him his third career win. He and Jett now hold an equal share of victories through the first four races, with each of their respective wins coming via 1-1 sweeps.

Jett Lawrence settled for a runner-up finish (2-2) and failed to win for just the fifth time in the premier class. It’s his 29th podium in 31 career starts.

Deegan rounded out the top three (4-3) with the second podium result of his anticipated rookie campaign.

With the win and six-point gain on Jett, Hunter Lawrence closed to within two points of his younger brother in the 450SMX Class standings. Deegan tightened his grip on third, 38 points out of the lead.

Results & Standings

450SMX Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (4-3 // 38) Jorge Prado, Lugo, Galicia, Spain, KTM (3-5 // 37) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (6-4 // 34) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki (5-6 // 33) Mikkel Haarup, Silkeborg, Denmark, Triumph (8-8 // 28) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (10-7 // 27) Jordan Smith, Belmont, N.C., Triumph (9-13 // 22) Valentin Guillod, Motier, Switzerland, Yamaha (14-11 // 19)

450SMX Class Championship Standings (Race 4 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 182 Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 180 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 144 Jorge Prado, Lugo, Galicia, Spain, KTM – 122 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 121 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 116 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM – 102 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Ducati – 97 Mikkel Haarup, Silkeborg, Denmark, Triumph – 94 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 83

SMX World Championship Regular Season Standings (Round 21 of 28)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda – 526 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 398 Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Germany, Suzuki – 349 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 323 Jorge Prado, Lugo, Galicia, Spain, KTM – 311 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Kawasaki – 298 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., KTM – 275 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Ducati – 273 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 258 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 223

Quotes

1st Place – Hunter Lawrence | #96 Team Honda HRC Progressive (1-1)

“It was really good today, really good. I’ve been searching a bit [with the motorcycle] and missing a little bit [on the racetrack]. I’m happy to get this one.”



2nd Place – Jett Lawrence | #1 Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)

“Hunter was riding really well. I tried to track on and follow his lines and then try other lines, but I just couldn’t keep up. Good on him, he rode really well. We’ll go back to work on the bike and come back strong at the next one.”



3rd Place – Haiden Deegan | #38 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (4-3)

“I feel good. I’m getting closer. It feels like a win on my part making these steps each weekend. I’m right there. I’m going to keep putting in the work, keep chipping away. I put my heart out there and never gave up.”

250SMX Class

Qualifying

The morning action was headlined by a pair of exceptional efforts from Davies, who paced each session and set the tone for the day. The New Zealander’s second session time of 2:04.283 was fastest and edged out Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen [#47] by just under two tenths of a second [2:04.460].

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine of Casey Cochran [#59] out front for his first holeshot of the season ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer [#13] and Davies, who then got shuffled back. The championship co-leaders from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Levi Kitchen [#47] and Seth Hammaker [#10], started in fourth and seventh, respectively.

Cochran and Beaumer were able to put a gap over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Caden Dudney [#82] and the rest of the field. In his attempt to close in on a spot in the top three, Kitchen went down and remounted in ninth.

A little more than 10 minutes into the moto Beaumer made the pass on Cochran for the lead and quickly moved out to a three-second advantage.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point Davies made the move on Cochran for second and faced a five-second deficit with a little more than 10 minutes to go. On the same lap, Beaumer crashed as he crossed the finish line, which gave the lead to Davies as Beaumer remounted in second, just ahead of Cochran.

Soon Davies and Beaumer pulled away as the battle for third heated up between Cochran and Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda [#30] who had methodically worked his way forward from a ninth-place start. The defending SMX World Champion made a quick and assertive pass for third inside the final five minutes.

Davies held off a last-lap charge from Beaumer to take his second moto of the season by 3.3 seconds, while Shimoda followed in third. Cochran was fourth, with Hammaker fifth. Kitchen rebounded to finish sixth.

Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

Under darkening skies, the second moto began with Davies out front for the holeshot with his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie teammate Kayden Minear [#99] in second. They sat ahead of a tight pack of several riders with Hammaker third, Beaumer fourth, Cochran fifth, and Kitchen sixth. Shimoda started ninth.

As he gave chase to Minear for second Hammaker looped out and crashed hard, which ended his race. That moved Beaumer into third as Kitchen moved into fourth.

Riders continued to swap positions, with Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas [#29] surging up to fourth and Shimoda up to fifth as Kitchen lost several spots and dropped to seventh.

The intensity picked up as the moto entered the second half, with Shimoda mounting a charge to contend for a podium with a pass on Hymas for fourth. Further up the track, Beaumer closed in on Minear to establish a fight for second. After an extended battle, Beaumer made the move with just over six minutes to go.

A couple laps later Shimoda caught Minear and another long battle ensued as the Australian rookie fended off everything his Japanese counterpart threw at him. Meanwhile, Kitchen clawed his way back into the top five.

Back up front, Davies put the finishing touch on a dominant afternoon with a wire-to-wire effort to complete the sweep of the motos by 3.6 seconds over Beaumer. Minear kept Shimoda at bay for third, as Kitchen rounded out the top five.

Overall

Davies’ breakthrough afternoon (1-1) saw him become the 95th different rider to capture a 250SMX Class victory in Pro Motocross and the first New Zealander since Ben Townley at the final race of the 2007 season to stand atop the podium.

The best performance of Beaumer’s career (2-2) resulted in his second podium of the season.

Shimoda followed up his win from last weekend with a gritty third-place finish (3-4).

Kitchen’s strong finish in the final moto left him just off the podium in fourth (6-5) but allowed him to gain sole possession of the points lead.

The top four finishers in the overall results are the same four riders who occupy the top four positions in the championship standings as Kitchen now leads Shimoda by a single point. Beaumer sits two points back in third, with Davies seven points behind in fourth.

With his DNF in Moto 2, Hammaker finished 13th overall (5-40) and dropped from a tie for first to fifth, 16 points out of the lead.

Results & Standings

250SMX Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Cole Davies, Waitoki, New Zealand, Yamaha (1-1 // 50) Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM (2-2 // 44) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Honda (3-4 // 38) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Kawasaki (6-5 // 33) Kayden Minear, Perth, Western Australia, Yamaha (10-3 // 32) Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (7-6 // 31) Casey Cochran, Portsmouth, Va., Husqvarna (4-11 // 29) Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., Yamaha (9-9 // 26) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (13-8 // 23) Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Yamaha (12-10 // 22)

250SMX Class Championship Standings (Race 4 of 11)

Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Kawasaki – 150 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Honda – 149 Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., KTM – 148 Cole Davies, Waitoki, New Zealand, Yamaha – 143 Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki – 134 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna – 111 Kayden Minear, Perth, Western Australia, Yamaha – 101 Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Kawasaki – 101 Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda – 90 Caden Dudney, Des Moines, Iowa, Yamaha – 73 Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., KTM – 73

SMX World Championship Regular Season Standings (Round 21 of 28)

Cole Davies, Waitoki, New Zealand, Yamaha – 374 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Kawasaki – 327 Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki – 314 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna – 275 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Honda – 249 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 233 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., Yamaha – 203 Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., Husqvarna – 184 Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Kawasaki – 173 Max Anstie, Newbury, England, Yamaha – 168

Quotes

1st Place – Cole Davies | #37 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1)

“This feels awesome. I feel like I sorted my starts out [today] and I nailed that second start and was gone. I felt great all day. My first perfect day in motocross. It’s good.”



2nd Place – Julien Beaumer | #13 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (2-2)

“This is special. We’re getting there. I feel like I’m in a position to start fighting for wins. We’re in this thing [championship], so I’m going to put in some work during the off week and come out swinging at RedBud.”



3rd Place – Jo Shimoda | #30 Honda HRC Progressive (3-4)

“I think I underperformed today. I just didn’t have the pace. Those guys up front were ripping. I couldn’t close in and do anything about it. We need to put in some more work during the week. We’ll come back strong.”



4th Place – Levi Kitchen | #47 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki (6-5)

“That was a struggle today for me. I felt very uncomfortable all day. I don’t know, I just couldn’t find a flow. I’m glad we still have the red plate and I’m really looking forward to the string of tracks we have coming up.”

WMX

The 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony reached its halfway point at High Point with its third round of action, contesting a pair of motos across Friday and Saturday. After a memorable opening moto on Friday saw SLR Honda rookie Mayla Herrick [#29] claim a birthday victory in her first professional gate drop, Saturday produced a wild race that unfortunately resulted in a DNF for Herrick and produced another battle between reigning champion and Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha rider Lachlan “Lala” Turner [#1] and Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon [#7]. With the moto win seemingly in hand, Turner crashed while leading, which handed both the moto win and first U.S. victory to Cannon (5-1). Turner finished in the runner-up spot (3-2), while reigning FIM World Champion Lotte van Drunen [#401] earned her first podium in third (2-4). The WMX will now take a midseason break with a return to action in August.

WMX Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Charli Cannon, Maroochy River, Qld., Australia, Honda (5-1 // 42) Lachlan Turner, Gardnerville, Nev., Yamaha (3-2 // 42) Lotte van Drunen, Gorinchem, The Netherlands, Yamaha (2-4 // 40) Mikayla Nielsen, Riverside, Calif., Honda (4-3 // 38) Jordan Jarvis, Leesburg, Fla., Yamaha (6-5 // 33) Taylah McCutcheon, Cornubia, Qld., Australia, Kawasaki (7-6 // 31) Jamie Astudillo, Gilbertsville, Pa., GASGAS (9-7 // 28) Emma Milesevic, Lal Lal, Victoria, Australia, Yamaha (11-8 // 25) Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Colo., Honda (1-29 // 25) Piper Bell, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., KTM (10-10 // 24)

The 2026 Pro Motocross Championship will observe its first break in action for the summer before an anticipated return on Saturday, July 4, for Round 22 of the SMX World Championship regular season and the sport’s own celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States from Michigan’s iconic RedBud MX. The Independence Day tradition that is the 5.11 RedBud National will be shown live in its entirety on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by coverage of the motos at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

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About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs.

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About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

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