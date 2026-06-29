FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES TOM VIALLE AS WILDCARD FOR BRITISH GP IN BIRMINGHAM AS TICKETS SET TO GO ON SALE

London, UK, 29 June 2026: The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed that two-time MX2 Motocross World Champion and two-time AMA Supercross 250cc East Champion Tom Vialle will compete as a wildcard at the British Grand Prix in Birmingham – with tickets going on sale later this week.

Presale access goes live at 10am on Wednesday 1 July, before general sale opens at 10am on Friday 3 July, giving fans their first opportunity to secure seats for the championship’s highly anticipated return to the UK at Alexander Stadium on October 10, 2026.

The announcement comes as momentum builds ahead of the British round, with Vialle joining a growing roster of elite riders set to go head-to-head in front of UK fans for the first time since 2023. Taking his first step onto the global stage with World Supercross, the Frenchman’s addition raises the level of competition even further, setting the stage for a standout night of racing.

Vialle’s wildcard appearance marks his World Supercross debut, adding a fresh dynamic to the field in Birmingham. It presents a rare opportunity for UK fans to see one of the sport’s leading riders compete live on home soil.

Thomas Covington, Director of Racing at World Supercross, said: “Tom making his World Supercross debut is hugely exciting. Bringing him in as a wildcard adds real quality to the field in Birmingham and is exactly the kind of opportunity we want to create across the championship. The British GP is shaping up to be a key round on the calendar, and this only adds to the level of competition fans can expect.”

Tom Vialle said: “I’m really looking forward to racing in Birmingham. It’s always exciting to compete in a new environment and in front of different fans, and the UK has a strong passion for the sport. World Supercross is continuing to grow, and it’s great to be part of it for the first time. I’m ready to get out there and put on a show competing against the world’s elite.”

The British GP marks a key moment in the 2026 season as Round 2 of the championship, with World Supercross returning to the UK with a world-class line-up, high-intensity racing, and a fan-first event experience. As part of a global calendar that spans Calgary, Buenos Aires, the Gold Coast and South Africa, Birmingham plays a pivotal role in shaping the early momentum of the season, with crucial points on the line as championship momentum begins to build and the shape of the season starts to take form.

With demand expected to be high, fans are encouraged to register early to secure access to tickets.